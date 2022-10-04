Salisbury University wide receiver Ja’Vaughn Burton hauled in the first touchdown reception of his career from Diego Mendez Oct. 1 at 12:53 of the second period, as the Seagulls of coach Sherman Ward went on to defeat visiting Montclair State 30-7 to raise their season record to 4-1. Burton broke into the clear on a skinny post from trips left and that was all she wrote, as a video of the reception circled Slaughter Neck instantaneously. Burton, at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds wearing No. 84, is a sophomore. The first person to greet him after his TD catch was Cape high school teammate Jaden Davis. The Gulls don’t throw the ball much; it was just their fourth passing touchdown in five games. J-Roc was an old-school baller his senior basketball season at Cape, putting together numerous 30-point games.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO