Things to Do with Kids in Worcester County, MDKatie CherrixWorcester County, MD
Popular grocery store chain opening another new location in Delaware next monthKristen WaltersLewes, DE
"Affrilachian" Activist Ash-Lee Woodard Henderson Coming to Seaford, DE on Oct 20thJanine ParisSeaford, DE
Things to Do in Ocean City, MD in FallKatie CherrixOcean City, MD
Woman Faces 51 Months In Prison For Embezzling, Defrauding EmployerTaxBuzz
Cape Gazette
Cross country talent showcased at Tidewater Classic
The popular Salisbury Tidewater Classic High School Cross Country Invitational was held this Wednesday just outside Salisbury, Md., with most Henlopen Conference runners racing along with 39 other teams from Delmarva. The course is fast and flat, and some of the best times of the season are usually turned in at Tidewater. Cape’s senior stopper Ryan Baker, enjoying the best season of his career, continued his winning ways, capturing the overall title by a 29-second margin in a time of 15:53. Senior Chase Sims of Indian River ran a nice race for second in 16:22, while Cape junior Joey DeGregory ran well at 16:48 for third. Junior Patrick Craig of Caesar Rodney was fourth in 16:50, while senior Seth Barron finished out the top five in a time of 16:51.
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks host Delaware Cornhole’s fall tournament
Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 opened up its expansive back yard and pavilion Sept. 17, to host its annual fall pig roast and a Delaware Cornhole Tournament. Attendees took full advantage of the beautiful end-of-summer weather. There were two categories of play, a social division with eight teams and a...
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Oct. 7
Salisbury University wide receiver Ja’Vaughn Burton hauled in the first touchdown reception of his career from Diego Mendez Oct. 1 at 12:53 of the second period, as the Seagulls of coach Sherman Ward went on to defeat visiting Montclair State 30-7 to raise their season record to 4-1. Burton broke into the clear on a skinny post from trips left and that was all she wrote, as a video of the reception circled Slaughter Neck instantaneously. Burton, at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds wearing No. 84, is a sophomore. The first person to greet him after his TD catch was Cape high school teammate Jaden Davis. The Gulls don’t throw the ball much; it was just their fourth passing touchdown in five games. J-Roc was an old-school baller his senior basketball season at Cape, putting together numerous 30-point games.
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
starpublications.online
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn, 61
Paula Ann Baker Coulbourn passed away peacefully on Sept. 28, 2022 in her home in Seaford with her family by her side. Born on Aug. 22, 1961 in Wilmington, Paula was the daughter of the late Barbara Ann Schumacher Baker and Fred Hastings Baker, Sr. She graduated from Seaford High School in 1979 and Salisbury State University in 1983 with a B.A. in political science and government. She married Spencer Brent Coulbourn, Sr. on Sept. 12, 1987; this fall, they celebrated 35 wonderful years of marriage.
Cape Gazette
Coldwell Banker Premier Announces September Top Sales Producers in Rehoboth and Lewes
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of September. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Sarah Russ. The top selling agent was Jeff Gibson. The top overall agent was Ruth Sivils. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent was Ben Steward. The top selling and overall agent was Skip Faust.
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
Cape Gazette
Timothy James McCarthy, proud veteran
Timothy James McCarthy, 71, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., in one of the city’s biggest snowstorms, son of the late Thomas and Jeanne McCarthy. Tim was a proud veteran, having honorably served in...
Cape Gazette
When it comes to ‘craft,’ it’s not all about beer
Our Cape Region is home to a significant number of small businesses that specialize in unique food products, many of which are not available anywhere else. We have craft breweries, of course. And craft distilleries. Even a couple of craft wineries. Take a closer look at Milton, and you’ll find Krista Scudlark’s Backyard Jams & Jellies. We’ve even got craft hot sauces like Rick Ewing’s Eagle Wingz, Chef Mark Schaeffer’s Murder Sauce and Travis Bowers’ Tatanka Sauce.
delawaretoday.com
8 Delaware Pumpkin Patches to Visit for Fall Festivities
Participate in fall fun like corn mazes, hayrides, bonfires and U-pick produce at these pumpkin patches, farms and orchards across Delaware. Every fall in Delaware, locals celebrate the season with autumnal festivities like sipping pumpkin spice lattes or hot cider, wearing cozy cardigans and picking the best pumpkins. It has become a tradition across the United States to go apple and pumpkin picking in fall, and there are so many Delaware farms from which to choose.
WJLA
Surveying what's left of Maryland and Delaware beaches after Hurricane Ian
REHOBOTH, Del. (7News) — Maryland and Delaware officials are surveying the damage to the local beaches in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. And 7News is monitoring what the high tides and erosion have done to several beach towns. Brad Bell got an ATV tour of the damage to Rehoboth...
Cape Gazette
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
Cape Gazette
Cape breaks open close game to beat Delmar 42-14
Game breakers are heartbreakers in a high school football game, and Cape unleashed several disruptors down to Delmar Oct. 7, beating the Wildcats 42-14 behind highlighted moments from C.J. Fritchman, L.T. Messick and Maurki James. This was a one-score game 21-14 with 4:20 left in the third quarter, so the...
Appraisal for rare lavender pearl found in dish served at Delaware restaurant comes back
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (CBS) – You might remember, CBS Philadelphia told you about a couple that found a rare lavender pearl in a clam at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant in August. They now know how much it is worth.The Overlands of Chester County made the surprising finding and enlisted the help of the Gemological Institute of America and Philadelphia jewelry appraisers. The appraisal came back at just over $4,000.For the record, the dish at the restaurant cost $14. They almost sent it back to the chef at first, because it came with peppers.
WMDT.com
Del. horse rescue hosting annual Chicken BBQ fundraiser
LAUREL, Del. – A non-profit horse rescue in Laurel is hosting their biggest annual fundraiser event on Saturday – a chicken BBQ event. Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware has been rescuing horses for over 20 years. They rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home abused and neglected horses. The cost of care for each horse is over $300 a month, and the rescue center currently houses 13 horses.
Cape Gazette
Spontaneous Watercolor Painting classes set Oct. 18-19
Milton Arts Guild will encourage painters to let their imaginations speak through its new two-part class on Spontaneous Watercolor Painting, taught by local award-winning watercolorist Gerilyn Gaskill. Class sessions will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 18 and 19. Students will see the changes...
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom thanks community for support
Our lovely town has done it again. Lewes was awarded a first-place trophy by America in Bloom for being the most beautiful city in its population category (2,000 to 5,000 residents). Our participation in this competition was spearheaded by Lewes in Bloom, but it took the entire city – government, nonprofits, citizens and businesses – to bring home the award. Thank you to all who participated. We should all be proud of our little gem of a town.
PhillyBite
A Guide to Brunch Spots in Delaware
- If you're looking for a great way to kick off your weekend, consider eating brunch. Brunch is the time between breakfast and lunch. You can eat your breakfast until lunchtime, and you can even pair it with a cocktail. Brunch is a great way to start your weekend, and it will give you one last glimpse of the weekend before you head back to work or on vacation.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/7/22
Sussex County Council will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda is an appeal of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of the Coral Lakes subdivision. It will be followed by an executive session.
