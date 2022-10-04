Read full article on original website
New York Man Found Dead Near Hudson River In Hudson Valley
Reports a bridge jumper caused delays and closures on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. On Sunday, Oct 2, police responded to reports of a bridge jumper on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. New York State Police Responded to a Jumper from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Police activity on the bridge caused delays and lane closures.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus
YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Weekly Rec: Earth Observatory Open House
We recommend you experience Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory’s Open House on Saturday, October 8 (10am-4pm). Back in person on their beautiful campus in Palisades, the Open House is free and open to the public, with a $5 suggested donation. RSVP at lamontrocks.com, where you can also review important information about...
Warwick Valley Dispatch
Gunfire and False Accusations
Gunfire erupted in a Newburgh parking lot following Friday’s football game against Warwick High School, leaving three people injured. Warwick’s social media pages recounted the harrowing details, where parents, players, cheerleaders, and spectators were sent running for their lives. One parent wrote,. “OMG I was right there, a...
Seen Him? Alert Issued For Missing Nyack 11-Year-Old
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking the public for help locating an 11-year-old boy who is missing. Rockland County resident Justin Chen, of the village of Nyack, was last seen around 3 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 at his home. Det. Sgt. Anthony Palazolo, of the Orangetown Police Department, says...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Cold, hungry, isolated. Migrants facing troubling conditions in Hell’s Kitchen hotel
Migrants who have been living at a Hell’s Kitchen hotel say they are living in worrying conditions, with not enough food for hungry children, a lack of responsiveness from social service workers and — with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s these last few days — no heat. While many are glad to have a roof to sleep under, The News spoke to more than dozen residents who say they haven’t ...
newyorkalmanack.com
Uncommon Fish Found in Haverstraw Bay and the Tappan Zee
With little rainfall until recently, these sites have been fairly salty, ranging from 7 ppt (parts-per-thousand) to 15 ppt during recent weeks. Two Blackcheek Tonguefish (Symphurus plagiusa), both caught at Tappan Zee sites, were a rare find from the most recent (September 12th) beach seine. The Hudson River Fisheries Unit...
Spine-Chilling Sight Found Outside of a Hudson Valley Home
Eeek, it's not something I'd like to run into. Lately it seems like there has been a lot of snake sightings in the Hudson Valley. I understand they are part of nature and most of them are not a threat to us, but it doesn't mean they can't be scary and unpleasant to look at. I recently came across one the other day and the way it moved and slithered gave me a big case of the heebie jeebies. Another snake was recently found in the Hudson Valley and the resident who took the picture has been trying to figure out what kind of snake it is. Maybe you can help,
Shocking New Twists: New York Father Murdered Visiting Hudson Valley
We've learned some shocking new information regarding the Marist hotel murder including why the suspects were called "homeless" and why they were at the hotel. The man accused of killing a Long Island father who was visiting the Hudson Valley during Marist College's Family Weekend was wanted out of Georgia and a key suspect in another Hudson Valley murder.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Adult and child struck in Town of Wallkill
TOWN OF WALLKILL – An adult and child, who were walking at 88 Dunning Road in the Town of Wallkill at 1 p.m. on Thursday were struck by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants that was turning right out of a parking lot, Wallkill Town Police report. Both...
20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic
With the world opening back up, as many predicted, divorce rates are skyrocketing in New York State. But where in the state are the most divorces happening?. A spokesperson from DivorceAnswers.com reached out to Hudson Valley Post to share with us where in New York State people are getting divorced the most after the COVID pandemic lockdown.
hvmag.com
Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall
Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
Abandoned New York Puppy Mill Moms Need The Hudson Valley’s Help
Five puppy mill survivors were rescued in the Hudson Valley but are in "pretty rough shape" and need our help. Last week, the SPCA Westchester welcomed in five puppy mill survivors to the SPCA's Rescue Center. The Westchester County SPCA is a no-kill animal rescue center and humane law enforcement for Westchester County.
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested
GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
The Hudson Valley’s 5 Favorite Spots For Outstanding Pierogies
We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley. As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and onions were always a go-to in the household.
Woman accused of strangling boyfriend to death in Bronx apartment
A Bronx woman was charged for allegedly killing her boyfriend inside their Mott Haven apartment on Thursday.
Is Bojangles Opening a Location in Poughkeepsie, NY?
Could the Hudson Valley be home to one of the first Bojangles locations in New York? Maybe so!. If you've ever visited the Carolinas you might have seen a Bojangles or 2 during your travels. The Charlotte-based company is known for its iconic Southern food with items like its chicken and biscuit meals, sweet tea, dirty rice and Cajun chicken sandwiches.
fox5ny.com
Man robbed of $100,000 in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A man was attacked and robbed of a huge amount of cash behind a Bronx building. The NYPD says it happened on Monday, Sept. 12 at around 4:30 p.m. They released a photo Thursday of a man they are looking for in connection with the incident. The...
