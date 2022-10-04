Read full article on original website
Observations from Ben Simmons' Nets debut in preseason loss to Sixers
Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets in Monday’s preseason game hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only was it Simmons’ first game with the Nets, but it was also his first game in over a year — since his former Sixers’ infamous Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Detroit Pistons' preseason opener crystalizes potential playing-time problem in frontcourt
It’s unwise to read too deeply into a preseason performance, good or bad. The 2008 Lions, of course, won all four of their preseason games before going 0-16 during the regular season. Exhibition games are a tune-up — an opportunity for players to work off months of offseason rust and for coaches...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals James Harden Left The Brooklyn Nets Because Of Steve Nash, Not Kyrie Irving
Last season, the Brooklyn Nets had one of the best rosters in the NBA. They had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. Most expected this lineup to dominate opponents and ultimately win the NBA title. However, fans could never see the team at its full...
Jimmy Butler's Status For Heat-Nets Game
Jimmy Butler will play in Thursday’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets.
Report: Miami Heat to be without 5 rotation players in Thursday night matchup vs. Brooklyn Nets
The Miami Heat are getting ready for their second preseason game of the season, but a lot of players will not be suiting up for the match versus the Brooklyn Nets. Five total players will be out on Thursday due to injury including Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent.
Yardbarker
Nets best ability needs to be availability this season
Without making any excuses for Steve Nash, who is entering his third year as Nets head coach, injuries, vaccine compliance and players in and out of the lineup have all been commonplace in Brooklyn since his arrival. Brooklyn will need to find a happy medium where it can manage its...
iheart.com
Pelicans Win Preseason Opener, Defeat Pistons 129-125
The Pelicans started the preseason on the right foot Tuesday night. New Orleans defeated the Chicago Bulls 129-125 in their first tune-up for the new campaign. Devonte Graham led the Pelicans with 21 points off the bench, while Zion Williamson added 13 in his first action since May of last year.
Jerami Grant Showing Major Early Potential For Trail Blazers
The first preseason game of 2022 for the Portland Trail Blazers did not result in a win, as they lost to the Utah Jazz 118-101. But, wins and losses aren’t important in the exhibitions. While NBA teams would certainly prefer to win, what is most important is seeing what could be once the regular season rolls around.
