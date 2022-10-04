Read full article on original website
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asked residents and motorists to avoid Jody Lane while crews battle a residential structure fire. The trailer caught fire on the corner of Jody Lane, behind the Staybridge Suites Hotel off of Stadium Drive near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood, police said.
$100 million apartment project proposed for downtown Kalamazoo along Arcadia Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A prominent Kalamazoo commercial real estate developer has plans to build 400 apartment units in downtown Kalamazoo, in a long-vacant plot of land adjacent to the proposed location of an event center. PlazaCorp LLC. said it's proposing to build a $100 million apartment complex on four...
Kalamazoo employees to wear sensors, target toxic chemicals at treatment plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo employees will wear chemical sensor cartridges to target elevated levels of toxic gas at the wastewater plant, according to the city. Northside odor: Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility. The city hired an industrial hygienist to begin the investigation into high...
Portage first responders rescue parrot from tree
PORTAGE, Mich. — Local first responders came to the rescue of a bird who had flown from its coop. Unusual rescue: South Haven responders attempt raccoon rescue. The Portage Department of Public Safety were called to rescue a parrot from a tree in Lakeview Park Tuesday night. The owner...
MDARD: Human waste found at mid-Mich. farm that distributes across state
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced that products and produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan, have been contaminated. During an inspection of the farm MDARD found raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown. Some of that produce was...
Michigan 211 supports Florida in helping residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan 2-1-1 network began answering calls to assist Central Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian. VIDEOS: Hurricane Ian batters Florida as one of the most powerful US storms ever recorded. The network has a standing mutual aid relationship with the Heart of Florida United Way and agreed...
Portage Cross Country Invitational returns for 24th race
PORTAGE, Mich. — The 24th Portage Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday at West Middle School. For anyone who plans to attend, they might want to head there earlier than expected. They won't be the only ones with the races running through their minds. The annual event...
Integrated Services of Kalamazoo breaks ground on new behavioral health urgent care
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, also known as ISK, celebrated the beginning of construction on it's new 7,900 square-feet Behavioral Health Urgent Care facility Wednesday afternoon. Dozens attended the ceremony including county and city officials, leaders of area medical centers and hospitals, and law enforcement representatives. Kalamazoo...
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
Woman in critical condition after crash leaves her pinned in vehicle
BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A woman was backing out of a driveway Wednesday when she collided with another vehicle in Ottawa County. The 32-year-old failed to yield to traffic when she pulled out of a driveway on the west side of 48th Avenue around 5 p.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.
Ottawa County holds expungement clinic to help residents begin the process
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Public Defenders Office plans to hold a second expungement to begin the process of erasing eligible criminal convictions. The clinic is scheduled 12-4 p.m. Oct. 28 by appointment-only, according to office. Those interested must complete a registration form online to make an appointment.
Nonprofit brings local Latinx community and culture together
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As West Michigan's Latinx community continues to grow, one local nonprofit is stepping in as the welcome wagon. El Concillio is a Kalamazoo nonprofit working to make the transition for Latinx community members who move here easier. In the school system: West Michigan teacher hopes to...
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire golf outing raises over $40,000 toward scholarship fund
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An inaugural golf outing in honor of late Kalamazoo Sgt. Ryan Proxmire raised over $40,000 toward a scholarship fund in his name, according to the Kalamazoo Fraternity of Police. A total of $40,593.61 was deposited to the Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund from the golf outing held...
Kalamazoo, Allegan counties start property fraud alert system to protect homeowners
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A scam is on the rise, putting property owners in Michigan at risk of having their homes or land stolen without their knowledge, according to the FBI. West Michigan Clerk's offices began to roll out new alert systems to help protect residents from the scam,...
Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pera Pizzeria is the newest pizza spot that Grand Rapids didn’t know it needed. Located at 2224 Wealthy Street in East Grand Rapids, Pera Pizzeria brings a new Mediterranean taste to the town. “We are so excited to bring a new taste to the...
Driver critically injured after car veers off road, catches fire in Ottawa County
GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Bystanders pulled a driver from a fiery vehicle Monday after a crash that left the 25-year-old with critical injuries, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. More from the county: Two Grand Rapids teenagers under investigation for stolen firearms. The man, driving a Ford Focus,...
