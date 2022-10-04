ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Safety to assign 12 officers to new bike unit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety wrapped up its final day of training for its new bike unit Thursday. Lovell Street: Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend. The department assigned 12 officers to patrol the community using bicycles as their main source...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Prepping your home this fall could save you from costly winter repairs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — With the coldest air of the season thus far arriving Thursday night, some homeowners may start thinking about the long stretch of winter ahead. Forecast: Stay with News Channel 3 for the updated weather forecast. As temperatures take a tumble this fall, it's important to complete...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asked residents and motorists to avoid Jody Lane while crews battle a residential structure fire. The trailer caught fire on the corner of Jody Lane, behind the Staybridge Suites Hotel off of Stadium Drive near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo employees to wear sensors, target toxic chemicals at treatment plant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo employees will wear chemical sensor cartridges to target elevated levels of toxic gas at the wastewater plant, according to the city. Northside odor: Kalamazoo drops plans to install biofilter near Graphic Packaging facility. The city hired an industrial hygienist to begin the investigation into high...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage first responders rescue parrot from tree

PORTAGE, Mich. — Local first responders came to the rescue of a bird who had flown from its coop. Unusual rescue: South Haven responders attempt raccoon rescue. The Portage Department of Public Safety were called to rescue a parrot from a tree in Lakeview Park Tuesday night. The owner...
PORTAGE, MI
#Linus Traffic#Ymca#Linus K12#Linus Elementary#Elementary School#Knollwood#Kalamazoo Public Schools
WWMT

MDARD: Human waste found at mid-Mich. farm that distributes across state

MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced that products and produce from Kuntry Gardens in Homer, Michigan, have been contaminated. During an inspection of the farm MDARD found raw, untreated human waste on the fields where produce was grown. Some of that produce was...
HOMER, MI
WWMT

Portage Cross Country Invitational returns for 24th race

PORTAGE, Mich. — The 24th Portage Cross Country Invitational will be held on Saturday at West Middle School. For anyone who plans to attend, they might want to head there earlier than expected. They won't be the only ones with the races running through their minds. The annual event...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Nonprofit brings local Latinx community and culture together

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As West Michigan's Latinx community continues to grow, one local nonprofit is stepping in as the welcome wagon. El Concillio is a Kalamazoo nonprofit working to make the transition for Latinx community members who move here easier. In the school system: West Michigan teacher hopes to...
KALAMAZOO, MI

