CNN — A diagnosis of dementia more than doubles the risk of suicide in the first three months after a patient is told the news, according to the latest research. The study, which followed nearly 600,000 English people for 18 years, found patients who already had a psychiatric condition, or who were younger than age 65 at the time of diagnosis, were at a similar risk. The risk was highest during the first three months after learning the news for people younger than 65: They were 6.5 times more likely to die by suicide.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO