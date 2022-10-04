Read full article on original website
EST Gee And Jeezy Prove They’re “The Realest” At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
EST Gee made his televised performance debut during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Louisville-bred rapper was joined by Atlanta veteran Jeezy for a showcase of their collaborative track, “The Realest.” With the newcomer’s music reflecting the elder trapper’s influence, the two artists brought their on-wax chemistry to life on the award show’s stage. The head-nodding performance began with the 28-year-old poised on a dark-colored, ornate chair, wearing an all-black ‘fit accented by his signature, heavy chains. Without missing a word, he rapped the beginning of the song before standing up and making his way to center stage. More...
Trina Accepts I Am Hip Hop Award at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
BET honored Trina by giving her, her flowers at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards!. The network honored the 47-year-old rapper with the "I Am Hip Hop" award for her 20 years in the music industry that includes chart-topping hits, six studio albums, 10 BET Award nominations, two ASCAP Awards, two BMI Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one EME Award and one All Star Music Award. A staple in the hip-hop music world, the rapper has been described as "the most consistent female rapper of all time" in 2012 by XXL and was honored by Billboard as one of their "31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop" in 2014.
DaBaby Allegedly Used Megan Thee Stallion Lookalike in New Music Video
DaBaby released the song "Boogeyman" last week, and one of the lyrics alleges him having a sexual relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.
DJ Cassidy’s ‘Pass The Mic’ Assembles Hip-Hop Titans For Last Edition On BET
DJ Cassidy put the cherry on top of the celebratory evening with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards edition of his series, Pass The Mic. The virtual cypher brought out heavy hitters from the West Coast and the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. For the 10th and last televised episode, each rapper performed portions of their classic records with ad-libs from the 41-year-old deejay himself. A few of the tracks were also heard during the Loud 30 Tribute performance during the award show. For the series’ grand finale of his 30-minute programming, Method Man kicked things off, rapping passionately to...
Revered Rapper Freddie Gibbs: ‘It Goes Whitney Houston, Luther Vandross, Then Me’
Freddie Gibbs is “the Mack” of hip-hop — hunched over a grand piano, two ice cubes in his old fashioned, white dress shirt unbuttoned to his torso, Big Boss Rabbit chain glistening across his neck. Slightly off-tune on purpose, he croons classic soul songs, from the Jackson Five’s “One More Chance” to Stan Smith’s “Stay With Me” to TLC’s “Waterfalls,” but there’s one catch: he wrote them. At least, in his world, he did, and the lyrics are a little shadier. “Oooh, baby give me one more chance” transforms into “Oooh, baby give me one more gram,” as Gibbs gives...
Snoop Dogg And Dr. Dre Team Up For New Album ‘Missionary’
Snoop Dogg is scheduled to release a new album produced by Dr. Dre. While appearing on Stephen A. Smith’s Know Mercy podcast, the West Coast rap artist shared that his upcoming project Missionary is weeks away from being complete. “It’ll be done in November. It’s produced by Dr. Dre,...
Flohio: Rap’s New Powerhouse
“My full name is Oluwafunmilayo,” says Funmi Ohiosumah down the phone. “That’s my Yoruba name, and it means ‘the Lord has given me joy.’ I don’t care how corny it sounds. I like to think that’s what I’ve been doing since I started music – I get on stage and bring that joy.”
BET Hip Hop Awards: Kendrick Lamar and Drake the big winners
Kendrick Lamar was the big winner at the BET Hip Hop Awards, taking home six trophies. The rapper won artist of the year, coming out on top against the likes of Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. He also triumphed in the album of the year, lyricist of the year,...
Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now
Over 28 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album,. on Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history. So who is the diaper-donning baby...
Watch Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, Fat Joe, More Pay Tribute to Loud Records at BET Hip Hop Awards 2022
Wu-Tang Clan, Lil’ Kim, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, and more performed a tribute to Steve Rifkind’s influential label Loud Records at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. David Banner and Lil’ Flip, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, Dead Prez, M.O.P., and Three 6 Mafia also performed during the segment honoring the 30th anniversary of the label that signed Wu-Tang Clan to their groundbreaking contract and released multiple foundational records. Check it out below.
Drake ‘Cooks’ Up Another No. 1 on Rhythmic Airplay Chart
Drake tacks another song to his record list of No. 1 hits on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart as “Jimmy Cooks,” featuring 21 Savage, tops the list dated Oct. 8. The new champ advances from No. 2 after an 8% jump in plays in the week ending Oct. 2, according to Luminate, compared with the week prior.
Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’ Reigns Atop Streaming Songs Chart
Sam Smith and Kim Petras each top Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart for the first time with “Unholy,” which starts atop the Oct. 8-dated list. “Unholy” debuts with 23.2 million official U.S. streams in the week ending Sept. 29, according to Luminate. “Unholy” follows four Streaming Songs...
Quavo Says He and Takeoff Cleared New Album Title With Raekwon: ‘We Most Definitely Got Respect for the OGs’
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Unlikely Songs You Didn’t Know Were Produced by Kanye West
Rap mogul Kanye West is among many artists who received several recognitions at this year’s Hip Hop Awards. The Chicago emcee is looking at multiple nominations across several categories and even twice in the same group.Some of Ye’s nods include song, album, video, and producer of the year. Ahead of this year’s celebration hosted by Fat Joe, we’re looking at some unlike songs you probably didn’t know were produced by Kanye. And don’t forget to tune into the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards airing Tuesday, October 4, at 9 PM ET/PT on BET.
Jeezy’s BET Hip Hop Awards Performance Reminds Us Of His Longevity & Impact
Seventeen years ago, Jeezy made one of the boldest claims in rap, uttering to anyone listening that he was the realest in the game. His street fame and ability to make hustler music led to universal praise and admiration from gangsters and moguls alike. Universally revered for his impact and music, Jeezy’s ability to invoke […] The post Jeezy’s BET Hip Hop Awards Performance Reminds Us Of His Longevity & Impact appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
These Are the SoundCloud-Era Rappers Ranked on Current Impact
The SoundCloud era of rap was sensational. Flourishing from about 2015 to 2019, it birthed a peerless class of artists who refused to fall in line. Rather, they preferred to push the needle with their otherworldly artistry. And the result was an immense amount of impact in the rap game, backed by everything from deep cuts to flushed out projects that have been stamped as classics. What a time it was.
Jeezy Announces New DJ Drama Collab Album ‘Snofall’
Jeezy is preparing listeners for an early winter with his 11th studio album, Snofall. The collaborative project with his longtime runningmate DJ Drama is due out on Oct. 21. The Gangsta Grillz veteran has been on a major run over the last two years, releasing joint albums with Tyler The Creator, Dreamville, Symba, Jim Jones, and more. Adding the Atlanta rapper to the mix could very well add fuel to the Philadelphia DJ’s hot streak. Jeezy and Drama’s early work includes the mixtapes Trap Or Die, Tha Streetz Is Watchin, and Can’t Ban The Snowman, which helped put the...
