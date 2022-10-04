ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

DeSantis: 99% of Florida’s power restored after Hurricane Ian

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) – On Friday during a news conference in Daytona Beach, Florida’s governor announced that more than 99% of the state’s residents have their power back after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Ron DeSantis said only parts of Lee County are still powerless,...
Florida mom burns her children’s hands on stove as discipline

PASCO COUNTY, FL– — A mother has been taken into custody after officials learned that she disciplined her children by burning their hands on a stove. 34-year-old Marta Caridad Castro-Rodriguez was arrested on Saturday at her home. According to the report, Castro-Rodriguez turned on a glass stove burner...
Gas prices spike again in Florida

(WEST PALM BEACH)– After a brief respite from record high prices, the cost of a gallon of unleaded in the state of Florida is heading back up. Prices in the state jumped almost 7 cents between Monday and Friday and further increases are expected due to low domestic production and a recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

