(WEST PALM BEACH)– After a brief respite from record high prices, the cost of a gallon of unleaded in the state of Florida is heading back up. Prices in the state jumped almost 7 cents between Monday and Friday and further increases are expected due to low domestic production and a recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO