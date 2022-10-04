Read full article on original website
Floridians adamant about rebuilding in areas devastated by Hurricane Ian
(FORT MYERS, Fla.) — Floridians whose homes and businesses were destroyed during Hurricane Ian are adamant about rebuilding the communities that were destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Images out of some of the hardest hit regions like Sanibel Island and Fort Myers Beach show entire neighborhoods reduced to rubble after...
DeSantis: 99% of Florida’s power restored after Hurricane Ian
(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) – On Friday during a news conference in Daytona Beach, Florida’s governor announced that more than 99% of the state’s residents have their power back after Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state. Ron DeSantis said only parts of Lee County are still powerless,...
Florida mom burns her children’s hands on stove as discipline
PASCO COUNTY, FL– — A mother has been taken into custody after officials learned that she disciplined her children by burning their hands on a stove. 34-year-old Marta Caridad Castro-Rodriguez was arrested on Saturday at her home. According to the report, Castro-Rodriguez turned on a glass stove burner...
Gas prices spike again in Florida
(WEST PALM BEACH)– After a brief respite from record high prices, the cost of a gallon of unleaded in the state of Florida is heading back up. Prices in the state jumped almost 7 cents between Monday and Friday and further increases are expected due to low domestic production and a recent decision by OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day.
Governor Ron DeSantis gives updates on Fort Myers Beach re-opening
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers to announce updates about the recovery effort in areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. Officials stood with Gov. DeSantis to announce that residents are able to return to Fort Myers Beach. Most residents of Fort Myers Beach were evacuated when...
Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly distances himself from Biden’s border ‘mess’
(PHOENIX) — In the first and likely only debate for the Arizona Senate race, Democrat Mark Kelly pitched himself to independent voters as someone who can stand up to President Joe Biden and his own party, particularly on border security. “When Democrats are wrong, like on the border, I...
Farm reportedly used human waste as fertilizer for products sold at stores
HOMER, MI– — A farm in Michigan will stop selling products for the rest of the year after officials reported that the farm was using untreated human- waste as fertilizer for their products. Kuntry Gardens was cited by The state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development after employees...
