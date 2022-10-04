Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch: No. 12 Oregon vs. Arizona
The No. 12 Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) moved to 2-0 on the young season in conference play as they took care of business against a Stanford that hasn't beaten an FBS opponent in over a year. Oregon heads south-east for its second true road game of the year, taking on...
Bo Calvert on Facing His Brothers, Utah, Defensive Improvements
UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert talked with the media about getting ready to face his brothers this Saturday, the matchup against Utah, and the improvements on defense.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball’s Final WCC Preseason Poll As Member Released
LAS VEGAS – BYU basketball is preparing for its final year as a member of the West Coast Conference. After the 2022-23 season, BYU will leave the WCC for the Big 12 Conference. But before they leave for arguably the toughest basketball conference in the nation, they likely want...
kslnewsradio.com
Election threats reported in Utah, as other states still see ‘unusual’ levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI said this week seven states are still seeing unusual levels of threats against election officials. All of the states involved have seen their 2020 results questioned. Utah was not among those, however, Utah elections officials are not immune. At least two county clerks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Newsnet
BYU store discontinues automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen
The BYU bookstore discontinued their process of automatically ordering textbooks for freshmen Fall Semester 2022. During the 2020-2021 school year, the BYU store automatically created online booklists for every incoming freshman student according to which classes each individual had signed up for. Students had the choice to opt out of having their books automatically ordered through the BYU store by a certain deadline, otherwise the books were automatically selected from class schedules and fulfilled.
kjzz.com
Utah records 42nd motorcycle-related fatality of year, surpassing last year's total
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Provo Police Department on Wednesday released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in one of several fatal crashes in northern Utah the day before, and the 42nd person to die in a motorcycle-related incident in Utah this year. According to a statement from...
Brigham Young Historic Park Is In Downtown Salt Lake City
Brigham Young Historic Park Rock Marker(Image is author's) Brigham Young was the president and prophet of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (The Church) who was the leader as the Saints moved to the Salt Lake Valley to avoid persecution.
Oregon commit Tyler Turner recaps official visit
Four-star safety and Oregon commit Tyler Turner is no stranger to Oregon's football facilities. He's been on campus multiple times prior to his commitment and after his.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.com
Alleged BYU skateboard thieves caught on video
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Campus police at BYU are asking for the public's help identifying two suspected thieves caught on surveillance video. The BYU Police Department posted several short clips of the video to its social media pages Thursday morning showing two individuals inside the university's Cannon Commons building. The two men, one of whom was holding a skateboard, are seen speaking to each other before they walk away in different directions.
KUTV
BYU community reacts to new racist allegations against school
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — Fans are reacting to new allegations of racist fan behavior at a Brigham Young University game. This time, the allegations stem from a women’s soccer game hosted at the university more than a year ago. In a report from The Guardian, five visiting players...
4-star WR commit Ashton Cozart details visit to Oregon vs Stanford game
The Oregon Ducks secured a verbal commitment from four-star wide receiver Ashton Cozart back in the summer, and now midway through Cozart's senior season, he had a.
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
byu.edu
Cougar Query: "I chose to come to BYU because I wanted to be immersed in an environment of faith"
My job at BYU is... full professor in the School of Accountancy in the BYU Marriott School of Business. I’m currently working on... a reboot of Accounting 200 set to launch in January 2023. The best advice I’ve ever gotten about teaching is... “Teach a little bit less and...
travelnoire.com
How To Buy Black While Visiting Utah's Salt Flats
Today, the flats are an attractive destination for speed enthusiasts, serving as a prime location for motorsports. They’re also a major birding area, and a number of rare and endangered bird species can be found there. The Bonneville Salt Flats are in a remote location — approximately 120 miles...
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
kjzz.com
Who's responsible for fixing Utah homes riddled with problems?
WASHINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — Matt Crane’s house in LaVerkin is pretty new. Too new, he says, for what he’s had to deal with. Walking outside his southern Utah home during an August morning, Crane pointed out problems with the exterior, the back wall, the yard, and the roof. Inside, he showed off his upstairs ceiling that’s supposed to be eight feet high but is several inches too short.
ksl.com
What will the Glendale Regional Park look like when it opens?
SALT LAKE CITY — The clock is ticking for the long-awaited Glendale Regional Park to open, and while a proposed bond would substantially increase the funds to build out the park, it's clear that the park will add new features with time. Katherine Maus, a public lands planner for...
Longtime PC-SLC bus users call route change a disaster
The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) recently announced a variety of route changes due to a shortage of bus drivers. The 902 PC-SLC bus currently runs from Kimball Junction through the University of Utah all the way to downtown Salt Lake City. Starting December 11, the bus will only make one...
utahbusiness.com
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation
And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
Comments / 0