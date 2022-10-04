Read full article on original website
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
New ‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie’s Velma Is Openly Gay After Filmmakers Attempted to Make Her Sexuality Canon for Years
Velma is at last openly gay in HBO Max’s new animated movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo. Director/co-writer Audie Harrison’s Halloween-centric film finally cements a reality long known among many Scooby fans. The project was released on demand on Tuesday (it streams on Max starting Oct. 16) and clips circulating on social media show the Kate Micucci-voiced Velma swooning over costume designer Coco Diablo (Myrna Velasco), admiring her as “obviously brilliant” with an “amazing turtleneck,” trademark glasses fogging up in the process.
11 TV Shows To Watch In October: ‘The Midnight Club,’ ‘Werewolf By Night,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More
Unsurprisingly, the October TV lineup is filled with horror series and adaptations of famous monsters, vampires, and corrupted men. Vampires, in particular, are having a big month, with updates to “Interview With The Vampire” and “Let the Right One In,” both getting the serialized television treatment following their pre-existing film adaptations. Elsewhere, Mike Flannagan makes his near-annual return to Netflix while Guillermo del Toro presents stories from some of cinema’s greatest talents.
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
Andor Episode 5 review: Star Wars writing has never been this good
Andor Episode 5 solidifies the show’s best qualities: its methodical pace; its conscious, affecting writing; and a palpable atmosphere of dread and hope, swirling together. My eyes and ears have grown attuned to the search for Easter eggs, cameos, and fan-pleasing teasing. But with each installment, Andor feels like its own quiet rebellion against the Star Wars content machine.
The Best Horror Movies on Prime Video Right Now
Looking for horror? Your best bet is Prime Video. A world class mix classics and fantastic new horror flicks await. Dim the lights, grab the popcorn and let the horror begin -- if you're brave enough. Check out some of Amazon Prime Video's best horror offerings below. The Best Horror...
Upcoming Horror Movies: All The Scary Movies Coming Out In 2022 And Beyond
From the next Jordan Peele and M. Night Shyamalan movies to the return of scary franchises like Scream and Exorcist, there's a lot of upcoming horror movies to get excited for.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Cast We Want to See in the Upcoming Disney+ Series
The cast for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ hasn’t been shared by Marvel yet, but there are several actors we would like to see appear in this series
She-Hulk Episode 8 review: This is what you’ve been waiting for
This penultimate episode of She-Hulk features a very familiar and welcomed face, along with a bunch of other action-packed elements. The eighth episode of Marvel‘s newest series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, has now premiered on Disney+. The show follows Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who also happens to be a Hulk, as she attempts to survive the courtroom, her dating life, and those who keep trying to attack her.
She-Hulk: Leap-Frog, explained
She-Hulk Episode 8 introduces a new character to the mix: Leap-Frog – but who is he, and how does he compare to the comics? It’s time to ribbit and rip it. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the newest MCU show on Disney+, has become a bit of a playground for the lower divisions of Marvel supes – except for Daredevil, of course.
‘Werewolf by Night’ promo promises a monstrous Marvel treat is coming at midnight
Marvel, you have been seriously spoiling us this week. After Monday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer and this Thursday’s superb Daredevil crossover episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, the studio will be ending this week of superhero wonders in style with the franchise’s very first Halloween special. Werewolf by Night is debuting on Disney Plus this Oct. 7, and this new promo for the spooky standalone promises that we’ve got a real treat coming our way at midnight tonight.
In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains
NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal...
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3
What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no show on the list of Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
A secret Marvel movie has been delayed to 2024
There’s a lot coming up for Marvel Phase 5 and Phase 6. Numerous action movies and Marvel series, from Fantastic Four to Blade and Avengers 5. One Marvel movie remains untitled, and it was curiously moved back a few months. Disney rejigged its entire slate recently, making room for...
New Hellraiser Cenobite ‘The Weeper’ was nearly MUCH more disturbing
The new Hellraiser hits Hulu tomorrow, and on the eve of its release, the filmmakers have been discussing a sick Cenobite scene that didn’t make it into the movie. The new Hellraiser movie premiered at Fantastic Fest last week, from where we posted this early review. Following the screening,...
Who is Man-Thing - the powers, enemies, and history of the Werewolf By Night Marvel monster
Soon the MCU will burn at the Man-Thing's touch - but what the hell is Man-Thing and what's his surprising connection to Captain America?
‘Glass Onion’ Gets One-Week Theatrical Sneak Preview, Netflix to Screen Film in 600 U.S. Theaters
Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel will first debut in theaters, after all. While Netflix previously teased that “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” would play “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” the streamer has revealed that the movie will hit theaters for a “special sneak preview” over Thanksgiving — a full month before it launches on the platform. News of the one-week-only engagement follows the movie’s “dazzling” world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, with the sneak preview set to run from Nov. 23-29. “Glass Onion” will play exclusively in approximately 600 theaters domestically, making its...
Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 1 review: Horror, hilarity, and heart
Mobs Psycho 100 is back, and better than ever – and after three years of waiting, Season 3 Episode 1 strikes the perfect balance of humor and heart. Mob Psycho 100 is finally back, after years of anticipation. The action packed and marvellously animated anime series is considered to be one of the greats, and Episode 1 of this new season suggests that the level of quality is going to continue.
Matilda the Musical review: Inspired adaptation makes Roald Dahl’s words sing
The new musical adaptation of Roald Dahl classic Matilda is loud, bright, and garish, and if they can cope with the darker strands of the story, kids are going to love it. First published in 1988 – and accompanied by typically twisted illustrations by Quentin Blake – Matilda was an immediate hit, and continues to fly off shelves, with more than 17m copies shifted thus far.
What Time Does ‘Werewolf By Night’ Come Out on Disney+?
Werewolf By Night, a Disney+ Halloween special, is a strange project for Marvel. There are no superheroes here, none of the Avengers, and it doesn’t seem to tie into the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) — at least for now. Instead, this is a done-in-one horror special directed...
