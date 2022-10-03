A leaked RTX 4080 benchmark has surfaced on Chiphell forums. It showcases that the upcoming GPU will be up to 62% faster than the Ampere-based RTX 3080. RTX 4080 16GB benchmarks are here. A leaked Geekbench run has surfaced online via ChipHell forums, which showcases the upcoming GPU in a Time Spy benchmark, where the GPU attains a graphics score of 28.929, which is a significant increase on the RTX 3080. The RTX 40-series is currently positioning itself very strongly, and leaked benchmarks for the RTX 4090 also showcase a similar uplift in performance.

COMPUTERS ・ 8 HOURS AGO