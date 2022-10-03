ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logitech G Astro A30 review: Great audio (almost) anywhere

The Logitech G Astro A30 gaming headset looks to invade every aspect of your life, from being taken with you while out and about, to being used across your gaming consoles, but is it any good?. Logitech acquired the Astro brand in 2017, and since then, everything has had an...
AirPods Pro Second Generation review: Are AirPods Pro 2 worth it?

The AirPods Pro second generation is a confident step up that fixes almost every issue with the prior version. Apple’s Far Out event may have revealed new Apple Watch models and the iPhone 14 lineup, but one announcement somewhat fell through the cracks – the second generation AirPods Pro.
Logitech G teams up with Herman Miller to create the Vantum Gaming Chair

Logitech G has teamed back up with Herman Miller to create the Vantum, a gaming chair built from the ground up with exquisite ergonomics. Over two years ago, Logitech G partnered up with ergonomic chair company Herman Miller and designed their own branded version of the Herman Miller Embody gaming chair.
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards

Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”

Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1. The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.
Pokemon Legends Arceus crafting feature coming back in Scarlet & Violet

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s new trailer confirmed crafting from Pokemon Legends Arceus is coming back, but with a slight twist. Pokemon Legends Arceus shook up the traditional Pokemon formula in a lot of big ways, like introducing open-world exploration and crafting elements. Now, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are taking...
How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error

Overwatch League tokens can be obtained in a few different ways, so let’s get into how to obtain the tokens in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and along with it, a completely new standard 5v5 format, a handful of new Heroes, and tons of reworked abilities and base skins for those Heroes.
Valve announces Steam Decks can be bought without a reservation

Valve announced that since the company has ramped up production on Steam Decks, buyers no longer need to order through reservation. Valve’s Steam Deck has been a massive success with fans — so much so that Valve previously had a substantial amount of backorders in line from customers.
Overwatch 2: How to get free Overwatch coins

Overwatch coins are used in Overwatch 2 to purchase cosmetics and the premium Battle Pass, but how do you get free Overwatch coins?. While the gameplay of Overwatch 2 will always be the most important factor for players, cosmetics are a very close second. Blizzard designs a variety of unique...
Warzone October 6 patch notes: Armaguerra 43 nerf, bug fixes, more

Developer Raven Software released patch notes for Warzone’s October 6 patch, which included a few notable weapon nerfs and bug fixes. Recently Activision confirmed that Warzone Season 5 Reloaded will be the last season before Warzone 2 is released. However, that doesn’t mean that Activision and developer Raven Software...
Tech YouTuber cuts RTX 4090 in half “for science”

YouTuber GamersNexus, known for their in-depth commentary on the latest hardware, recently cut an RTX 4090 in half, to analyze its thermal design. Steve Burke of GamersNexus is known for many things, their investigative reporting blew the lid off of the reported internal mismanagement of Artesian Builds, on some corners of the internet, they dub him ‘Tech Jesus’, for his iconic long hair.
Overwatch 2 players call out Blizzard over “insane” microtransaction prices

Overwatch 2’s microtransactions have proven incredibly unpopular, with many of the game’s community voicing their anger over the pricy nature of skins and in-game items. Unlike the original game, Overwatch 2 has removed lootboxes and instead replaced them with a Battle Pass and in-game microtransactions. While this isn’t exactly anything new for a free to play title, the Overwatch community has called out Blizzard for its “greedy” pricing of in-game purchases.
RTX 4080 16GB benchmark leaks show 62% performance boost vs RTX 3080

A leaked RTX 4080 benchmark has surfaced on Chiphell forums. It showcases that the upcoming GPU will be up to 62% faster than the Ampere-based RTX 3080. RTX 4080 16GB benchmarks are here. A leaked Geekbench run has surfaced online via ChipHell forums, which showcases the upcoming GPU in a Time Spy benchmark, where the GPU attains a graphics score of 28.929, which is a significant increase on the RTX 3080. The RTX 40-series is currently positioning itself very strongly, and leaked benchmarks for the RTX 4090 also showcase a similar uplift in performance.
