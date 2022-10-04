Renee Ann Hammers, 65, of South Zanesville, died Friday October 7, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Renee was born on May 19, 1957 at Good Samaritan Hospital to the late William and Barbara Ridenour of East Fultonham. Renee loved her large extended family, her church, and above all else the Lord God our Savior. Renee graduated from Mid East Technical College with her LPN degree and worked many years as a nurse before retiring from Starlight School at the age of 64. She married her high school sweetheart Thomas Lee Hammers on February 26, 1977. They enjoyed dirt bike riding in their younger years and also rode motorcycles together in their later years. She was known for her faith, her exuberant personality, and singing while performing her nursing duties. She was an active member of Rolling Plains Church, serving on the prayer team and singing in the choir. Renee is survived by her husband Thomas Hammers. Her children James “JD” (Lakyn) Hammers and Staci (Josh) Bates. Six grandchildren Dakota, Haley, Dylan, Konner, Giada, and Maxon. Two great-grandchildren Myloh and Kashton. Five slblings Rosanna, Rebecca, Roberta, Rodney and Roger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings Ronda, Richard, and Randall.

