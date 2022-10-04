Read full article on original website
Peggy Ann Cook
Peggy Ann Cook, 71 of Frazeysburg died at 10:50 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 at her home under hospice care. She was born July 12, 1951 in Newark, Ohio the daughter of Howard E. Yost Sr. and Mildred B. Boylan Yost. Peggy was a member of the Church of Christ...
Juanita “Mama Juan” Marie Wilson
Juanita Marie Wilson (Mama Juan), 55, of Zanesville, passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 5, 2022. She was born December 17, 1966 to Rebecca (Fulkerson) Jones. She graduated from Maysville High School in 1985 and married the love of her life, Steve Wilson, June 4, 1988. Juanita and Steve raised their two boys, Cory and Justin, in Zanesville spending lots of time at football games, basketball games, nights at the hunting cabin, and summers spent in Florida. Her biggest achievement was the family she raised.
Richard “Dick” William Fusner
Richard William “Dick” Fusner, 93, of Zanesville, died 7:00 A.M. Thursday October 6, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 2, 1929 in Zanesville, a son of the late George W. and Bertha (Stemm) Fusner. He retired from Armco Steel in 1989, he was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, a member of North Terrace Church of Christ, a member of American Legion Post 29 and Armco’s Veterans Club.
Renee Ann Hammers
Renee Ann Hammers, 65, of South Zanesville, died Friday October 7, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. Renee was born on May 19, 1957 at Good Samaritan Hospital to the late William and Barbara Ridenour of East Fultonham. Renee loved her large extended family, her church, and above all else the Lord God our Savior. Renee graduated from Mid East Technical College with her LPN degree and worked many years as a nurse before retiring from Starlight School at the age of 64. She married her high school sweetheart Thomas Lee Hammers on February 26, 1977. They enjoyed dirt bike riding in their younger years and also rode motorcycles together in their later years. She was known for her faith, her exuberant personality, and singing while performing her nursing duties. She was an active member of Rolling Plains Church, serving on the prayer team and singing in the choir. Renee is survived by her husband Thomas Hammers. Her children James “JD” (Lakyn) Hammers and Staci (Josh) Bates. Six grandchildren Dakota, Haley, Dylan, Konner, Giada, and Maxon. Two great-grandchildren Myloh and Kashton. Five slblings Rosanna, Rebecca, Roberta, Rodney and Roger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings Ronda, Richard, and Randall.
Walk to Remember at Genesis Fitness Trail
ZANESVILLE, OH- Genesis Hospital hosted an event at the Genesis Fitness Trail called Walk to Remember. This special event is a way for families who have lost infants to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillborn and newborn death to honor and remember them through walking around the Genesis Fitness Trail and writing memories and messages on rocks that are placed in the memorial rock garden on the hospital grounds.
Benefit Held for Lakewood Wrestler
Chase Townsend a wrestler and senior at Lakewood High School has had to deal with more than you should ask of any high school student. Townsend lost his father in November 2021 and his mother in September of 2020. He and his sister moved to Licking County, following him mother’s death to live with his aunt and her husband.
Trail of Treats to Take Place at OUZ/Zane State’s Collegial Woods Trail
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’re looking for some family-friendly, spooky good fun this weekend, head out to Collegial Woods Trails!. The Muskingum Valley Park District is hosting their annual Trail of Treats tomorrow, October 8th. 29 local businesses will be lined up along the trail on Ohio University-Zanesville’s...
Paul Bunyan Show: Great Lakes Timber Show
OLD WASHINGTON, OH- If you like cutting wood and using cutting tools, then this show is right up your alley. The Paul Bunyan Show is a huge event where kids and families can come together, eat some delicious food and learn about different cutting tools from axes to chainsaws and even get to see some bulldozers as well.
Paul Bunyan Show: Antique Chainsaw Demonstration
OLD WASHINGTON, OH- Do you like chainsaws? Because the Paul Bunyan Show has tons of chainsaws for people to see and today, we got to see some old fashioned one’s at the Antique Chainsaw Demonstration. This event showed seven different types of saws that people run during the show...
Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament
EAST FULTONHAM, OH- The 2nd annual Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa Tournament was held on Saturday in East Fultonham. This tournament is a fun event where people can enjoy some fishing, food, raffles, silent auctions and donate money for a good cause. Head Organizer for Lake Isabella Fishing with Santa...
Safety Day at Lowe’s
ZANESVILLE, OH- When it comes to being on the job, safety is always important, not only for yourself but for other people around you as well. And Lowe’s wanted to teach kids and families about safety by hosting an event known as Safety Day. This event showcased important jobs...
MCSO most wanted
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a most wanted suspect. If anyone knows the whereabouts of this individual contact the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637 ext. 1. Shane A Wolfe. DOB: 02/13/1981. Last Known Address: 1340...
Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard
Granville improves to 6-2 overall and 2-1 in the LCL. The Blue Devils fall to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in league play.
Filing Insurance Claims Months After May Hailstorm
ZANESVILLE, Oh – On May 3rd of this year, severe storms produced significant hail, some golf-ball sized or larger, which caused considerable damage across the area, especially to homes and roofs. And nearly 6 months later, insurance claims are still pouring in and homeowners are scrambling to get the...
