Ever Heard of Jena, Germany? Award-Winning Author Tells True Tales of the Creative Geniuses of Jen Who Changed the World

Read full article on original website
Related
pasadenanow.com
Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director Kevin Robb Visits Sequoyah School
Youth Orchestra Los Angeles Music Director, Kevin Robb, visits Sequoyah Advanced Studies (SAS) Spanish 4 class to share his perspective about music as an instrument of social change. After the visit, Alana ‘24 wrote the following to Robb: Cuando usted dijo que “cada persona toca allí su propio instrumento pero...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Convention Center Hosts Thousands of Great Minds in STEM at the 34th GMiS Conference
This week, thousands of diverse and brilliant minds are gathering in person at the Pasadena Convention Center for the 34th Annual Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Conference, themed “Passion + Perseverance,” from October 5-8. The GMiS Career & Graduate School Fair this Saturday is free and open to the public, offering networking opportunities with recruiters from Fortune 100 companies, national labs, government agencies and top-rated national graduate school programs.
pasadenanow.com
Walking Tour Sunday Visits Landmarks in Pasadena African American History
Before the Rose Bowl Aquatics Center, there was the Brookside Plunge, the City’s first public pool, which opened in the early twentieth century with a “white only” sign. The Plunge went on to become a landmark in the struggle for equal rights in Pasadena. Pasadenans can learn...
pasadenanow.com
Five Acres Names Co-Chairs For 135th Birthday Gala
Five Acres, an Altadena-based children’s foster care agency, is pleased to announce that long-time supporters, Nicole Rasic and Trish Gonzales, will once again co-chair Five Acres 2023 fundraising gala. Inspired by the agency’s 135th birthday celebration, next year’s gala is sure to be a huge bash. As...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Transportation Design Students Team Up To Design Next Jeep Wrangler
ArtCenter College of Design students in Pasadena will get a chance to design the next Jeep Wrangler in collaboration with Gravity Sketch, a collaborative 3D design technology leader. In a first for the design college, the process for a sponsored project will be documented in real-time across social media. “There...
pasadenanow.com
At Caltech, TechFest 2022 Kicks Off Fall Term With In-Person Gathering
The first week of fall classes at Caltech ended with a bounce. Last Friday, TechFest returned to campus for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, welcoming students with an in-person block party on Beckman Mall. Caltech undergraduate and graduate students got into the spirit via a...
pasadenanow.com
Ramona Convent Secondary School Presents “Radium Girls”
Ramona Convent Secondary School (RCSS) in association with ACT Now Group presents “Radium Girls” written by D.W. Gregory, directed by Zoe Bright and produced by Anisa Hamdan. Originally produced by Playwright Theatre of New Jersey and developed with a commissioning grant from The Ensemble Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project.
pasadenanow.com
From Mansion to Vacant Lot to Thriving Climate-Appropriate Garden, Learn How Arlington Garden Came To Be
Once the site of a 17,000 square foot mansion called the Durand, Arlington Garden has come to represent the importance of urban forest cover and climate appropriate habitat in Pasadena. After the palatial residence was torn down, the garden site sat forlornly for decades. “It was torn down and everything...
RELATED PEOPLE
pasadenanow.com
Robinson Brothers Sculptures Get Needed Care
As part of the City’s ongoing artwork conservation efforts, the Pasadena Robinson Memorial recently underwent extensive cleaning and repair. Located in front of Pasadena City Hall, the artwork depicts local legends Jackie and Mack Robinson in two monumental bronze-cast sculptures—each weighing 2,700 lbs—encircled by a series of engraved stone floor panels, benches and trees.
pasadenanow.com
New Chair of Caltech’s Division of the Humanities and Social Sciences Begins Tenure
Tracy Dennison, professor of social science history, has begun her term as the new Ronald and Maxine Linde Leadership Chair of the Division of the Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS), succeeding outgoing chair Jean-Laurent Rosenthal (PhD ’88), the Rea A. and Lela G. Axline Professor of Business Economics, who has led the division since 2014.
pasadenanow.com
Kids Activities for the Weekend (And Beyond)
Thinking of fun things for your kids? Parents, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled exciting activities for your children for this weekend all through the next week. Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Event Location: Eaton Canyon Natural Area Park & Nature Center. Cost: Free. Join Eaton...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Chamber of Commerce Presents the 8th Business and Economic Summit on October 13th at the University Club
Where is our economy going? What do we need to know to plan for the future? What should I be watching for? Hear insights and find answers as the Pasadena Chamber of Commerce, Help With My Loan, Verizon and Wells Fargo present the eighth Pasadena Business and Economic Summit. Join us on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:30am at The University Club at 175 North Oakland Avenue in Pasadena. Join leaders of business and industry at the only forum to examine global, national, regional and local economies. Join local business and community leaders to hear about the future of business in Pasadena.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
Meeting to be Held on Beetle Infestation in Devil’s Gate Dam
The Agriculture Commissioner will be hosting an information session to inform the public and interested parties about the infestation of the Borer Beetle in Devil’s Gate Dam at 5 p.m. on Oct. 13 near the west area parking lot. The meeting will include the measures being taken to protect...
pasadenanow.com
Tee Off With Cops Friday, For A Great Cause
Pasadena PAL, the Police Activities League, will be sponsoring its Golf Classic 2022 on Friday, October 7, at Brookside Golf Club. This is a friendly tournament with golf competitions and contests and a post-tournament reception. Registration opens at 7 a.m. followed by breakfast. The shotgun start is at 8 a.m....
pasadenanow.com
PEN’s 12th Annual Poker Tournament is Just One Month Away!
Pasadena Education Network (PEN)’s 12th Annual Poker Tournament is just one month away on Friday, November 4, 6:30 p.m. and they already have table coordinators for almost every school!. Purchase tickets to sit at your school’s table or organize a table of your own. And, if the table is...
pasadenanow.com
Futures Academy Pasadena to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown
Futures Academy in downtown Pasadena, California is in the process of changing its name to Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown throughout the 2022-2023 school year. Fusion Academy Pasadena Downtown (FAPD) will continue to offer the same quality one-to-one education experience focused on supporting your student’s skills, interests, needs, and learning preferences.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
As More Riders Climb Aboard City Buses, Pasadena Transit’s Pandemic Recovery Rises Above Most County Bus Services
While many cities across the county struggle to restore ridership losses wrought by COVID-19, Pasadena seems to be doing better than most, with ridership reaching 80 percent of pre-pandemic levels. Pasadena Transportation Director Laura Cornejo said Pasadena Transit – the City-operated transit bus service – was able to maintain ridership...
pasadenanow.com
Vroom! VROOM! Cruise On Over to the Sierra Madre Car Show Saturday
The City of Sierra Madre and the Sierra Madre Professional Firefighters Association are hosting the Sierra Madre Car Show along with the 35th Annual Fire Prevention Festival on Saturday, October 8, at Sierra Madre Blvd. Opening at 8 a.m., this exciting family-friendly event will feature a classic car show, raffle...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena-Based Nonprofit Expands, Sycamores Opens Clinic in Palm Springs
Sycamores, a behavioral health agency based in Los Angeles County, announced the recent opening of their new office in Palm Springs. At the request of Riverside County, the clinic was established to provide Community Mental Health Services in the Coachella Valley for low-income children, youth, young adults and their families.
pasadenanow.com
City Staff Assures Measures Are in Place to Make Pasadena Parks Safer
A Pasadena Police Department representative delivered updates Tuesday to a City commission regarding the Department’s efforts to keep city parks including Villa Parke safer after recent a recent shooting on park grounds. An 18-year-old man was struck multiple times by bullets during a shooting in Villa Parke at about...
Comments / 0