ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 8

Hellen Williams
5d ago

It's sad our young men don't think before they react. Allow a person you know to tell you to make a mistake and you did it. Sad

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

EPD: Man arrested for murder following stabbing at Evansville bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms police were called to an assault in progress Saturday afternoon. Dispatch says it happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Parrett Street at Mo’s House in Haynie’s Corner. According to a press release, the caller told dispatch that...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment

An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man accused of firing rifle from his porch in Evansville

A man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Friday morning after being accused of firing his rifle from his back porch. The Evansville Police Department says officers went to the area of Graham Avenue and South Fares Avenue after someone living in the area reported hearing five to seven gunshots close by.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deputy, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sports Bar#Police#Marijuana#Violent Crime#Epd
WEHT/WTVW

EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whopam.com

Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments

Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro shooting victim dies at hospital; man charged with murder

A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. We were told that the man's...
OWENSBORO, KY
wamwamfm.com

Motorcycle Club President Sentenced

The President of Evansville’s Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on Thursday. Gary Forston pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two gun possession charges. When the club was raided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound

Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots. Dispatchers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
MARION COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy