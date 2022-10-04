Read full article on original website
Hellen Williams
5d ago
It's sad our young men don't think before they react. Allow a person you know to tell you to make a mistake and you did it. Sad
14news.com
EPD: Man arrested for murder following stabbing at Evansville bar
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Central Dispatch confirms police were called to an assault in progress Saturday afternoon. Dispatch says it happened around 4:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Parrett Street at Mo’s House in Haynie’s Corner. According to a press release, the caller told dispatch that...
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested on murder charge following apartment stabbing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing a murder charge after officers say he stabbed a man Friday night. The Evansville Police Department says they were called to the 1200 block of Park Street around 8:30 p.m. for an assault in progress. According to a press release, when...
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with murder following stabbing at apartment
An Evansville man was charged with Murder after a stabbing late Friday night. According to Evansville Police, Zachary Page is accused of killing the victim inside an apartment along Park Street after 8:30PM. In the affidavit, a witness told police that Page and another person were in the apartment when...
wevv.com
Man accused of firing rifle from his porch in Evansville
A man was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Friday morning after being accused of firing his rifle from his back porch. The Evansville Police Department says officers went to the area of Graham Avenue and South Fares Avenue after someone living in the area reported hearing five to seven gunshots close by.
14news.com
3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
wevv.com
Man accused of firing gun in Evansville neighborhood, claiming to be FBI agent
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after police say he was firing a handgun in a residential area and claiming to be an FBI agent. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to a neighborhood in the area of Runnymede Avenue and Bellemeade Avenue after someone called 911 to report gunfire.
911 hang-up call leads to arrest of ‘Serious Violent Felon’
The Mount Vernon Police Department collaborated with the Posey County Sheriff's Office in response to a hang-up 911 call in the 2900 block of Port Road at the McFadden Creek Bridge on Thursday.
14news.com
Trial date set for 1 man arrested in Lamasco drug investigation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial date has been set for Demario Holman. Court records show it’s set for March 13. Holman is one of several people arrested during a drug investigation connected to Lamasco and its owner Amy Word. A total of 22 people were arrested at the...
Clerk offers to pay for items she catches man shoplifting and he chokes her out
An Indiana man was taken into custody after violently attacking a convenience store clerk. Charles Jones of Evansville was caught shoplifting by the clerk Wednesday just after 1 a.m., according to police.
EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
OPD: Man charged with murder after West 10th Street shooting
Owensboro Police say a suspect, identified as Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, was located and detained a short time later.
Daviess County Coroner identifies West 10th Street shooting victim
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
wevv.com
Posey County woman sentenced to 30 years for shooting and killing her husband
A Posey County, Indiana woman has been sentenced to several decades in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing her husband in 2018. The Posey County Prosecutors Office says 49-year-old Peggy Higginson of Wadesville has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of her husband, Troy Higginson.
whopam.com
Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
wevv.com
Owensboro shooting victim dies at hospital; man charged with murder
A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. We were told that the man's...
wevv.com
Juvenile dead, man hospitalized with critical injuries after crash in Dubois County
A juvenile is dead and a man remains hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash that happened on Friday morning in Dubois County, Indiana, according to authorities. The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says its deputies were called to the scene of a crash at West State Road 56 and 300 North around 10 a.m. on Friday.
wamwamfm.com
Motorcycle Club President Sentenced
The President of Evansville’s Grim Reapers Motorcycle Club was sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison on Thursday. Gary Forston pleaded guilty to four counts, including conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two gun possession charges. When the club was raided by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and...
wevv.com
Break-in suspect shot by deputy in Daviess Co. arrested after being released from the hospital
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
wevv.com
Man shows up at Evansville hospital with gunshot wound
Police are looking for more information in a Tuesday afternoon shooting that happened in Evansville, Indiana. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to an area of West Oregon Street near Jacobsville Park just before 1 p.m. Tuesday after multiple 911 callers reported hearing five or six gunshots. Dispatchers...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
