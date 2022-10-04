Over the past few years, the jam band scene has been very vibrant around New England. A bunch of acts have been pushing the artistic envelope in various parts of the region while performing at numerous venues all over the area and beyond. One of them is Eggy from New Haven, Connecticut consisting of Jake Brownstein on guitar & pedal steel, Alex Bailey on drums, Dani Battat on keyboards and Mike Goodman on bass with each of them alternating on vocals. They’ll be bringing their intriguing brand of psychedelic funk to The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket on October 13. Fellow funkmeisters Shantyman from Northampton, Massachusetts will be starting off the show at 9pm.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO