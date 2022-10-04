ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Camilo Díaz

The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!

Have you ever been to a food truck festival and thought to yourself, 'the only thing that could make this better would be a Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey?' Well, do I have good news for you because this November 11th, your dream can finally become a reality! The Roger Williams Park Zoo will be hosting Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI

First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend

The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
WESTERLY, RI
Valley Breeze

For one local family, it all started at Autumnfest

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Pawtucket Times

Jam rockers Eggy look to go over easy at The Met

Over the past few years, the jam band scene has been very vibrant around New England. A bunch of acts have been pushing the artistic envelope in various parts of the region while performing at numerous venues all over the area and beyond. One of them is Eggy from New Haven, Connecticut consisting of Jake Brownstein on guitar & pedal steel, Alex Bailey on drums, Dani Battat on keyboards and Mike Goodman on bass with each of them alternating on vocals. They’ll be bringing their intriguing brand of psychedelic funk to The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket on October 13. Fellow funkmeisters Shantyman from Northampton, Massachusetts will be starting off the show at 9pm.
PAWTUCKET, RI
hwy.co

The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island's Rocky Point Amusement Park

Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
WARWICK, RI
Pawtucket Times

Ocean State Sidelines podcast: Interview with John Gillooly, author of Friday Night Thunderbolts

In the latest episode of Ocean State Sidelines, sportswriter Brendan McGair (Pawtucket Times/Woonsocket Call) talks with John Gillooly about his new book titled "Friday Night Thunderbolts." A retired sports scribe who covered R.I. high school sports for the Providence Journal for 50 years, Gillooly followed the Cranston East football team for an entire season (2018) and ultimately produced a book that's more than just a football story.
CRANSTON, RI
Boston

Window washer dies after fall inside J.F.K. Library

Authorities said the incident appears to be a tragic accident but they are investigating. A man working as a window washer inside the J.F.K. Library died Wednesday morning after falling and suffering what authorities described as a “traumatic injury.”. Boston police said officers responded around 10:32 a.m. to 220...
BOSTON, MA
providencedailydose.com

Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday

The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

BankRI announces new corporate headquarters on I-195 development district in Providence

(WJAR) — BankRI has announced its new corporate headquarters will be built in Providence. The headquarters will be built on parcels in the I-195 Development District. “This is a tremendous opportunity that both supports the growth of BankRI and further deepens our commitment to the City of Providence and our entire state,” said William C. Tsonos, incoming President and CEO of BankRI said in a release.
PROVIDENCE, RI

