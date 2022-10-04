Read full article on original website
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!Dianna CarneyWhitman, MA
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!Camilo DíazProvidence, RI
This Free Fall Harvest Celebration Promises Pumpkin Decorating, Face Painting & More!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
This Local Harvest Fair Announced a Surprise Guest!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
WCVB
Pawtucket, Rhode Island business restores pinball machines to previous glory
NEEDHAM, Mass. — TheElectromagnetic Pinball Museum is a nonprofit in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The owners are fierce collectors of the machines that eventually took over their home. You can play pinball all day for just $10. Unclaimed Baggage buys orphaned bags and sells, recycles, or donates the items inside....
The Roger Williams Park Zoo Invites You to Food Truck FriDAY!
Have you ever been to a food truck festival and thought to yourself, 'the only thing that could make this better would be a Bolivian Gray Titi Monkey?' Well, do I have good news for you because this November 11th, your dream can finally become a reality! The Roger Williams Park Zoo will be hosting Food Truck FriDAY at the Zoo.
WPRI
First Atlantis Rising Sand Sculpture Competition coming to RI this weekend
The first ever Atlantis RIsing International Sand Sculpture Competition will be held at Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly this Columbus Day weekend. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
ABC6.com
East Greenwich mother, son are ‘lighting Rhode Island red’ to raise awareness for dyslexia
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WLNE) — Sarah Goldman and her son, Parker Goldman, are “Lighting Rhode Island Red” during Dyslexia Awareness Month. The mother and son are East Greenwich residents who started the campaign in the state last year. Parker is a student at the Hamilton School at...
GoLocalProv
The Old Cable Car Has a New Owner - Marc Allen Fine Clothiers Buys Building and Expands
The old Cable Car Cinema in Providence has a new owner — and will soon house the expansion of an existing business. Marc Streisand with Marc Allen Fine Clothiers made the announcement on Wednesday. “We have purchased both our existing building and the building next door (The Cable Car...
Valley Breeze
For one local family, it all started at Autumnfest
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Lozy and Deborah Berthod met at Autumnfest back in October 1983, and married on that same date, Oct. 10, four years later, in 1987. Fast forward to 2022, and the couple recently hosted their youngest daughter Erica’s wedding at their family home on Sept. 9.
ABC6.com
We’re months away from recreational marijuana sales in Rhode Island, but are pot shops ready?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — As of now, none of Rhode Island’s marijuana shops are 100% ready to go for recreational sale on Dec. 1. However, many are very close. A total of nine locations are just steps away from hybrid licenses allowing for sale of both medicinal and recreational pot.
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
Pawtucket Times
Jam rockers Eggy look to go over easy at The Met
Over the past few years, the jam band scene has been very vibrant around New England. A bunch of acts have been pushing the artistic envelope in various parts of the region while performing at numerous venues all over the area and beyond. One of them is Eggy from New Haven, Connecticut consisting of Jake Brownstein on guitar & pedal steel, Alex Bailey on drums, Dani Battat on keyboards and Mike Goodman on bass with each of them alternating on vocals. They’ll be bringing their intriguing brand of psychedelic funk to The Met located within the Hope Artiste Village on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket on October 13. Fellow funkmeisters Shantyman from Northampton, Massachusetts will be starting off the show at 9pm.
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – 10-4-2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
I was watching TV the other day and I heard someone say “mental health is no joke. Check on your friends”… etc., etc.… SERIOUSLY? Can we “unpack” this for a sec. (a phrase to be put in the category “phrases we hate from 2022”)?
Pawtucket Times
Ocean State Sidelines podcast: Interview with John Gillooly, author of Friday Night Thunderbolts
In the latest episode of Ocean State Sidelines, sportswriter Brendan McGair (Pawtucket Times/Woonsocket Call) talks with John Gillooly about his new book titled "Friday Night Thunderbolts." A retired sports scribe who covered R.I. high school sports for the Providence Journal for 50 years, Gillooly followed the Cranston East football team for an entire season (2018) and ultimately produced a book that's more than just a football story.
Window washer dies after fall inside J.F.K. Library
Authorities said the incident appears to be a tragic accident but they are investigating. A man working as a window washer inside the J.F.K. Library died Wednesday morning after falling and suffering what authorities described as a “traumatic injury.”. Boston police said officers responded around 10:32 a.m. to 220...
Ultra-luxe One Dalton condo to hit the market for $38m. See inside.
If it sells at that price, it would set a new city record. One of Boston’s most towering condos is hitting the market after two years of luxurious upgrades — and a sky-high list price. A 7,848-square-foot Four Seasons Private Residences One Dalton Street condo — the result...
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
whatsupnewp.com
Celtica Public House will become The Quencher, here’s who’s behind it and what they have planned
Just days after permanently closing, we now know what the future plans hold for Celtica Public House. 95 Long Wharf Mall, home to Celtica Public House, has been sold to some familiar folks in Newport County and What’sUpNewp was able to find out more about how the sale came together and what the plans are for the restaurant.
GoLocalProv
New Diossa Travel Documents Released — Shows Tens of Thousands of Additional Costs
Serving as Mayor of Central Falls gave James Diossa the opportunity to see the world -- trips across the globe and stayovers at luxury hotels. The nearly 50 trips during his tenure as mayor of Rhode Island's poorest community were paid for by third parties and Central Falls taxpayers. On...
New Glenbridge Avenue bridge shifted into place overnight
Route 6 is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, just in time for the morning commute.
GoLocalProv
195 Commission Blasted for Raiding Downtown Businesses, Paolino Calls on Members to Resign
One of downtown Providence’s largest real estate developers is blasting the 195 Commission for its decision to award two prime parcels of land that will be used for developing a new headquarters for BankRI and to build additional housing. The new headquarters will receive a major tax subsidy from taxpayers.
Turnto10.com
BankRI announces new corporate headquarters on I-195 development district in Providence
(WJAR) — BankRI has announced its new corporate headquarters will be built in Providence. The headquarters will be built on parcels in the I-195 Development District. “This is a tremendous opportunity that both supports the growth of BankRI and further deepens our commitment to the City of Providence and our entire state,” said William C. Tsonos, incoming President and CEO of BankRI said in a release.
