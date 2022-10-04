Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Best Steam Deck games in 2022: AAA, Indie & more
Valve’s handheld PC, the Steam Deck, is in more hands than ever – but what should you play first? Here are the best Steam Deck games in 2022. The Steam Deck is going from strength to strength since debuting in February 2022. Valve may not be anywhere near releasing Half-Life 3 just yet, but their portable PC has become immensely popular.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards
Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
GTA player takes peyote, hallucinates their own version of GTA 6
We do not recommend trying this at home
dexerto.com
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Styles: How to unlock Celestial, Spectral & Aurelian skins
Super Level Styles have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so here’s how you can get the Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian styles for the Battle Pass. If you’ve managed to unlock all of the Battle Pass skins this season, you might be wondering what’s left to spend your hard-earned Battle Stars on. Well, that’s where the elusive Super Styles come in!
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com
“Jarring” Overwatch 2 gameplay change makes matches end abruptly and players are not happy
A hidden Overwatch 2 change to how overtime functions has some players demanding that Blizzard revert it back to how it was in OW1. There are many gameplay changes in Overwatch 2, the biggest of which being the removal of one rank making games now consist of 5v5 matches. However, there are some other minor updates that have been overlooked.
dexerto.com
Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know
EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game. The Need For Speed franchise has adorned...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs assure no OW1 content is “lost” despite account merge issues
Overwatch 2 developer Blizzard has updated their community on many of the launch issues plaguing the game at launch, confirming that the locked characters and missing cosmetics problem isn’t a permanent loss of content for players. The launch of Overwatch 2 has faced some major criticism from the community...
dexerto.com
Warzone player miraculously nails helicopter pilot with throwing knife
During an intense Call of Duty: Warzone, one player miraculously downed a helicopter player with a throwing knife. The throwing knife in received a buff earlier this year in a Season 3 Reloaded update. A few weeks later, another patch nerfed the weapon, reducing its overall damage output. Either way,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
TikTok is convinced that Warzone’s CX9 is the best gun in the game after buff
Warzone’s final major update was largely focused on weapon balancing and after some hands on time with the patch, players from all over TikTok are convinced that the CX9 is the best gun in the game. It wasn’t a surprise that Warzone’s last big update was devoted to improving...
dotesports.com
Some players think Vecna from Stranger Things is coming to Fortnite
Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, thanks in big part to the collaborations Epic Games is able to secure. At any given moment, players can be fighting alongside or against Goku, Bruno Mars, or Robo-Cop, just to name a few. Now, some fans think a second Stranger Things collab is in the works.
dexerto.com
How to get the Cobra DMR in Fortnite: Locations, stats & differences
The Cobra DMR is a brand new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so if you’re looking to try it out, we’ve got details of where to find it and its stats in each rarity. Although the regular DMR has now been vaulted following the 22.10 update, the new Cobra DMR has taken its place. This weapon is described as a “long-range, high fire rate marksman rifle” and is great for long-distance takedowns.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2: How to unlock all achievements and trophies
Here are all of the trophies and achievements you can unlock when playing Overwatch 2 and how to unlock each of them. Overwatch 2 may be a competitive hero shooter, with many players focused on improving their rank, but there are plenty of achievements beyond just getting a higher rank.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect claims Apex Legends’ Kings Canyon is far better than Storm Point “snooze”
Moustached YouTube entertainer Dr Disrespect has hit out at Apex Legends’ Storm Point map, claiming Kings Canyon is far superior than the tropical environment which dropped with Season 11. Apex Legends’ map rotation has become a hot topic in the community. When the game just boasted Kings Canyon there...
dexerto.com
How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error
Overwatch League tokens can be obtained in a few different ways, so let’s get into how to obtain the tokens in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and along with it, a completely new standard 5v5 format, a handful of new Heroes, and tons of reworked abilities and base skins for those Heroes.
dexerto.com
Competitive Overwatch players panic as OW2 erases ranked season history
Overwatch players that are proud of their ranked accomplishments are freaking out as OW2 is slowly erasing their ranked history from existence. Overwatch 2 is finally out and players who have been able to get on have been generally liking the sequel despite concerns that it is too similar to the first game.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 Junker Queen guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock
Junker Queen’s devastatingly powerful tank kit can be extremely difficult to deal with in Overwatch 2, but there are a few tips & tricks you need to know to get the most of her abilities. Making her debut on the roster at Overwatch 2’s launch, Junker Queen is a...
dexerto.com
How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more
Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
dexerto.com
MultiVersus players call for fixes to improve baffling matchmaking
Low-level MultiVersus players who find themselves battling higher-ranking users continue to call for matchmaking improvements. Since it’s been available for a handful of months, MultiVersus now plays host to users of varying skill levels. And while the semi-regular release of new playable characters keeps some fans engaged, they can...
dexerto.com
Report alleges star chess player Hans Niemann ‘likely cheated’ in over 100 games
A new report has been released claiming that American chess grandmaster and Twitch streamer Hans Niemann has cheated in over 100 online games as recently as 2020. A new internal report from The Wall Street Journal is accusing chess player Hans Moke Niemann – known on Twitch as GMHansN – of “widespread cheating” through a “previously unknown pattern.” This report comes just under a month after Niemann’s victory against world champion Magnus Carlsen sent shockwaves through the chess community.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 leaks claim classic Black Ops & Sledgehammer maps will come as DLC
Fresh Call of Duty leaks claim a ‘greatest hits map pack’ will drop in Modern Warfare 2’s life-cycle, allegedly bringing a host of the series’ most popular environments to Infinity Ward’s 2022 title. Maps are always a major topic in the Call of Duty community,...
Comments / 0