ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Best Steam Deck games in 2022: AAA, Indie & more

Valve’s handheld PC, the Steam Deck, is in more hands than ever – but what should you play first? Here are the best Steam Deck games in 2022. The Steam Deck is going from strength to strength since debuting in February 2022. Valve may not be anywhere near releasing Half-Life 3 just yet, but their portable PC has become immensely popular.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players fuming at “laughably bad” Season 1 battle pass rewards

Overwatch 2’s weekly challenges and battle pass rewards missed the mark for some players compared to other battle pass offerings. Following in the footsteps of other popular online titles, Overwatch 2 is free-to-play and introduces a season battle pass model. Making a game more accessible to players is inherently...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Super Styles: How to unlock Celestial, Spectral & Aurelian skins

Super Level Styles have finally arrived in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so here’s how you can get the Celestial, Spectral, and Aurelian styles for the Battle Pass. If you’ve managed to unlock all of the Battle Pass skins this season, you might be wondering what’s left to spend your hard-earned Battle Stars on. Well, that’s where the elusive Super Styles come in!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Super Styles For Chapter#The Boogie Bomb#Fortnite Paradise Quests
dexerto.com

Warzone player miraculously nails helicopter pilot with throwing knife

During an intense Call of Duty: Warzone, one player miraculously downed a helicopter player with a throwing knife. The throwing knife in received a buff earlier this year in a Season 3 Reloaded update. A few weeks later, another patch nerfed the weapon, reducing its overall damage output. Either way,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Fortnite Battle Royale
dotesports.com

Some players think Vecna from Stranger Things is coming to Fortnite

Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, thanks in big part to the collaborations Epic Games is able to secure. At any given moment, players can be fighting alongside or against Goku, Bruno Mars, or Robo-Cop, just to name a few. Now, some fans think a second Stranger Things collab is in the works.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to get the Cobra DMR in Fortnite: Locations, stats & differences

The Cobra DMR is a brand new weapon in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, so if you’re looking to try it out, we’ve got details of where to find it and its stats in each rarity. Although the regular DMR has now been vaulted following the 22.10 update, the new Cobra DMR has taken its place. This weapon is described as a “long-range, high fire rate marksman rifle” and is great for long-distance takedowns.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2: How to unlock all achievements and trophies

Here are all of the trophies and achievements you can unlock when playing Overwatch 2 and how to unlock each of them. Overwatch 2 may be a competitive hero shooter, with many players focused on improving their rank, but there are plenty of achievements beyond just getting a higher rank.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to fix Overwatch 2 different version error

Overwatch League tokens can be obtained in a few different ways, so let’s get into how to obtain the tokens in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 has finally arrived, and along with it, a completely new standard 5v5 format, a handful of new Heroes, and tons of reworked abilities and base skins for those Heroes.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Competitive Overwatch players panic as OW2 erases ranked season history

Overwatch players that are proud of their ranked accomplishments are freaking out as OW2 is slowly erasing their ranked history from existence. Overwatch 2 is finally out and players who have been able to get on have been generally liking the sequel despite concerns that it is too similar to the first game.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 Junker Queen guide: Abilities, how to play & unlock

Junker Queen’s devastatingly powerful tank kit can be extremely difficult to deal with in Overwatch 2, but there are a few tips & tricks you need to know to get the most of her abilities. Making her debut on the roster at Overwatch 2’s launch, Junker Queen is a...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

How to level Overwatch 2 Battle Pass fast: Challenges, Parties & more

Leveling up in Overwatch 2 can be a daunting process. So, to help you get those sweet rewards, we’ve got the quickest way to level up in Overwatch 2. Overwatch 2 works a little differently than the original Overwatch and many other FPS games. Instead of leveling up your hero, you level up the Battle Pass which in turn, gives you some useful rewards and new heroes to enjoy.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

MultiVersus players call for fixes to improve baffling matchmaking

Low-level MultiVersus players who find themselves battling higher-ranking users continue to call for matchmaking improvements. Since it’s been available for a handful of months, MultiVersus now plays host to users of varying skill levels. And while the semi-regular release of new playable characters keeps some fans engaged, they can...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Report alleges star chess player Hans Niemann ‘likely cheated’ in over 100 games

A new report has been released claiming that American chess grandmaster and Twitch streamer Hans Niemann has cheated in over 100 online games as recently as 2020. A new internal report from The Wall Street Journal is accusing chess player Hans Moke Niemann – known on Twitch as GMHansN – of “widespread cheating” through a “previously unknown pattern.” This report comes just under a month after Niemann’s victory against world champion Magnus Carlsen sent shockwaves through the chess community.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy