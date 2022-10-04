Read full article on original website
wxpr.org
Construction begins on Holiday Inn in Rhinelander opening next summer
Business leaders gathered in Rhinelander Monday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new hotel. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites will offer 99 rooms at its location just off Highway 17 near the Rennes Health and Rehab Center. Construction is just getting underway, but it’s expected to be complete by...
wxpr.org
Science on Tap is back with a discussion about the importance of using science to guide conservation efforts
“Science: The driving force behind wildlife conservation.”. That’s the topic of this month’s Science on Tap discussion in Minocqua. Scott Craven, a wildlife extension specialist with UW-Madison, will talk about the importance of using science to guide conservation efforts. “My plan is to talk about science in general,...
wpr.org
Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin
A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
cwbradio.com
New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital
Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
wpr.org
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
Wausau area obituaries October 3, 2022
Violet “Vi” Cherry, 103, passed away September 29, 2022 at Sunrise of Naperville, a senior residence she called home. Violet was born October 28, 1918 in Wausau, Wisconsin to parents John and Hattie Kuntz. She married Benjamin L. Cherry on June 2, 1947 in Los Angeles, California and together they had two children. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed drinking red wine.
wxpr.org
A soft drink empire, Chicago gangsters and the bombing that rocked Minocqua
An explosion shattered the quiet air of Minocqua Lake early in the morning on August 13, 1977. The blast killed the man carrying the bomb, severely injured the perpetrator of the bombing and left a dark mark on Minocqua history. Under the cover of darkness the night before, William Joyce...
wxpr.org
Lakeland Union High School hosts 7th Congressional District debate organized and run by students
U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany and challenger Dick Ausman debated for nearly 90 minutes last night. The debate was held at Lakeland Union High School where it was conducted by students in the junior class. Infrastructure, fentanyl, abortion, same-sex marriage, wolf hunts were some of the many topics covered during the...
wxpr.org
Vilas County judges making history
The newest judges in Vilas County are making history. Over the past year, the Vilas County Circuit Court bench has been in constant turnover. In November of 2021, Judge Martha Milanowski took over the job of Circuit Court Judge from former Judge Neal 'Chip' Nielsen. Last week, Judge Daniel Overbey...
WSAW
Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
tomahawkleader.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 3, 2022
As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.
Wausau-area fatal stabbing suspect reaches plea deal
Prosecutors in Wausau appear to have reached a plea deal with a man accused of stabbing a Weston woman to death in April 2021. David H. Morris, 44, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier. During a pretrial conference late last week, a judge agreed to take Morris’ jury trial dates off the calendar and set a plea and sentencing hearing instead.
Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45
Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
