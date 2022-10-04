ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinelander, WI

wpr.org

Mining company moves ahead with plans to drill in northern Wisconsin

A Canadian mining company is moving ahead with plans to drill for copper and gold in northern Wisconsin and may soon submit plans to drill for gold near Wausau. The development comes as some Wisconsin tribes and residents work to prevent mining and strengthen environmental protections. GreenLight Metals, doing business...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

New Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital

Debbie Harris, RN, is the new Director of Nursing at Aspirus Stanley Hospital. In her role, she will provide oversight to nursing and patient care operations at Aspirus Stanley Hospital which serves residents of Clark, Chippewa, and Taylor Counties. Harris joins the patient care team at Aspirus Stanley Hospital after serving as the Clinical Program Director for the Wound & Hyperbarics program at Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 3, 2022

Violet “Vi” Cherry, 103, passed away September 29, 2022 at Sunrise of Naperville, a senior residence she called home. Violet was born October 28, 1918 in Wausau, Wisconsin to parents John and Hattie Kuntz. She married Benjamin L. Cherry on June 2, 1947 in Los Angeles, California and together they had two children. She loved to play bridge and enjoyed drinking red wine.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Vilas County judges making history

The newest judges in Vilas County are making history. Over the past year, the Vilas County Circuit Court bench has been in constant turnover. In November of 2021, Judge Martha Milanowski took over the job of Circuit Court Judge from former Judge Neal 'Chip' Nielsen. Last week, Judge Daniel Overbey...
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Sweet Lola’s moving to new location on 6th Street in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A popular bakery in downtown Wausau announced Monday it is moving to a new location. Sweet Lola’s is located at 303 N 3rd Street. The business is moving less than a mile away to the same building as Serenity Now Massage, which is located at 1015 N 6th Street.
WAUSAU, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 3, 2022

As reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Monday, Oct. 3:. On 09-26-22 deputies were dispatched to the area of CTH Q and USH 51 in the Town of Scott for a driving complaint. It was reported that a vehicle was observed weaving in the roadway. Deputies located the suspect vehicle and stopped it to investigate the complaint. They made contact with the driver, a woman, 48, from St. Louis, Mo., and found her to be under the influence of intoxicants. Following a series of sobriety tests she was placed under arrest for first offense OWI.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area fatal stabbing suspect reaches plea deal

Prosecutors in Wausau appear to have reached a plea deal with a man accused of stabbing a Weston woman to death in April 2021. David H. Morris, 44, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the death of Renee Hindes. Two of the charges carry a domestic abuse modifier. During a pretrial conference late last week, a judge agreed to take Morris’ jury trial dates off the calendar and set a plea and sentencing hearing instead.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Driver crashes into home on Hwy. 45

Rescue crews were called Wednesday to a crash on Hwy. 45 in Langlade County after a driver struck a home near County Road G. The crash was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. First responders say the driver of the vehicle requires extrication. There’s no word yet on whether anyone...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI

