France 24
French motorists scramble for fuel as strike cuts supply
TotalEnergies, among the world's biggest oil companies, runs a network of around 3,500 filling stations in France, nearly a third of the total. Most of them are low on fuel. Across France, nearly one in five filling stations were short of at least one type of fuel, according to government data.
France 24
French PM Borne visits Algeria in push for better ties
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne starts a visit to Algeria on Sunday with a top-level delegation, pushing for better ties with the former French colony and major gas exporter. Her two-day trip along with 16 ministers -- over a third of her government -- comes just six weeks after President...
France 24
France under fire over Ukraine weapons deliveries
According to an August ranking by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy, France's 233 million euros ($230 million) of military aid place it 11th in the world, well behind the US (25 billion euros), Britain (four billion euros) and Poland (1.8 billion euros). Even neighbouring Germany, historically leery of...
France 24
Has Iran ruined its nuclear deal chances with violent crackdown?
Iranian authorities’ brutal repression of protests over the death of Mahsa Amini has put the parties in the Iran nuclear talks in a delicate position, as they condemn Tehran’s actions while trying to negotiate on a separate issue. The Iranian state has clamped down fiercely on the wave...
The Tourists Who Thought Now Is a GREAT Time to Visit Russia
Hundreds of thousands of Russian men have fled the country in the past two weeks and Western leaders are issuing increasingly ominous warnings about the potential for a nuclear strike—but some foreign tourists have bafflingly decided now is the perfect time to vacation there.“Hey guys! I got a visa to Russia and I really want to explore Moscow because I might move here. However, I only know a couple people who live there and they’re mostly busy. So would anyone like to show me around and be my makeshift tour guide?” one young woman wrote recently in a Facebook group...
France 24
North Korea’s Kim oversaw recent ‘tactical nuclear’ drills, state media says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guided recent exercises by nuclear tactical operation units in response to large-scale navy drills by South Korean and U.S. forces, which have escalated regional tensions, KCNA state news agency said on Monday. Over the past two weeks, North Korea carried out exercises involving ballistic...
France 24
‘We will fight’: Iran protests following death of Mahsa Amini enter fourth week
Schoolgirls chanted slogans, workers went on strike and protesters clashed violently with security forces across Iran on Saturday, as demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini entered a fourth week. Anger flared after the 22-year-old Iranian Kurd's death on September 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran by the...
France 24
Euro 2024 qualifiers: Defending champions Italy to again face England
Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle. The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy, will also play North Macedonia,...
France 24
Gambia police launch inquiry following deaths of dozens of children from imported medicines
Police in Gambia on Saturday announced they were launching an investigation into the deaths of dozens of children, amid growing concern over imported medicines. Following the deaths of 66 children, most from acute kidney failure, police said in a statement they were putting senior officers on the investigation. The news...
France 24
French Nobel Prize winner Ernaux endorses inflation, climate protest against Macron
French author Annie Ernaux, who was awarded the Nobel Literature Prize this week, signed an open letter Sunday supporting a mass protest against President Emmanuel Macron called by the country's left-wing opposition. Organisers of the demonstration on October 16 accuse Macron of failing to tackle soaring prices for energy and...
France 24
All pumped out: France hit by petrol shortage
We take a closer look at the petrol shortage hitting certain French service stations. We also hear about the options that US President Joe Biden is mulling in regard to OPEC+'s decision to cut oil supply. Plus, a small French town grapples with rising energy bills. Finally, the hamburger chain Quick receives some unwelcome animal-related publicity.
France 24
France's fuel shortage causes frustration for motorists, anxiety for government
Petrol pumps have been running dry in France as striking energy workers disrupt deliveries. As frustration mounts among motorists, businesses and beyond, President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm. On Friday morning a queue hundreds of metres long snaked out from a petrol station in the suburbs of Paris. “We’ve...
France 24
Rail traffic in northern Germany disrupted by 'sabotage'
"Sabotage" targeting communications infrastructure was to blame for major disruption to the German railway network on Saturday, operator Deutsche Bahn said while the government said no motive had yet been identified. "Cable sabotage" was the cause of the breakdown, which led to a three-hour suspension of train services throughout northern...
France 24
‘Sick of French’: Algeria moves away from colonial past with increase in English at school
For the first time, primary school children in Algeria are studying English as a foreign language alongside French as the new academic year gets underway. For some, the move is a symbolic shift away from the influence of the country’s former colonial ruler.
France 24
Nobel Peace Prize goes to three ‘champions of human rights’ from Belarus, Russia and Ukraine
The Nobel Peace Prize was on Friday awarded to jailed Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski and two human rights NGOs: Russia’s Memorial and Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties. The three winners “have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of...
France 24
Military muscle-flexing in North Korea: Breaking down the latest spate of missile launches
North Korea's latest spate of missile launches has put its neighbours on edge. The barrage of weapons tests includes one that flew over Japan in the longest-ever recorded distance, capable of reaching the US territory of Guam. The latest show of force comes after Kim Jong Un's regime passed a law outlining conditions for launching a pre-emptive nuclear strike. For more, we speak to Erik Mobrand, the Korea policy chair at the US defence think tank RAND Corporation.
France 24
More than 1 million displaced since Myanmar coup: UN
The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's government last year, sparking widespread armed resistance. The junta has responded with a crackdown that rights groups say includes razing villages, mass extrajudicial killings and airstrikes on civilians. Since the coup and as of...
France 24
Sahel military coups only help jihadists: analysts
The poor, arid region has been wracked by jihadist insecurity since 2012. It began in northern Mali then in 2015 spread to its centre and neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso, claiming thousands of lives and prompting more than two million people to flee their homes. A new junta led by...
France 24
The truth about the mysterious videos of parachutists filmed the day of Burkina Faso’s coup
Two videos showing parachutists jump from a plane in the skies above Burkina Faso started circulating online on September 30, with many claiming that the videos proved that foreign soldiers participated in the coup d’état, which ended Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba's period in power. Turns out, however, that these videos show soldiers being trained as parachutists during a normal exercise.
France 24
North Korea fires two more missiles, latest in two-week blitz
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday, the South's military said, the latest in a blitz of launches amid tensions over US-led military exercises in the region, Yonhap reported. The South Korean military's joint chiefs of staff announced the launches from the southeast of the country...
