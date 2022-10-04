ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Stereogum

Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)

In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
NME

Dream Theater to start recording new album in late 2023

Dream Theater have revealed that they are planning on entering the studio to record their sixteenth studio album in late 2023. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, guitarist John Petrucci spoke about the band’s plans for 2023 and his solo tour with former bandmate Mike Portnoy. Petrucci released his second solo album ‘Terminal Velocity’ in August.
Kerrang

WILLOW: “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones. He’s so amazing”

This Friday, WILLOW will release her absolutely brilliant new album <COPINGMECHANISM> – and it’s by far her most rock and metal-influenced record so far. Following last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING, on LP number five WILLOW channels everyone from Radiohead to Deftones – with the latter being a band in our world she’d particularly love to collaborate with. “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones,” WILLOW tells Kerrang!. “He’s so amazing.”
BBC

Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Outsider.com

Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
Outsider.com

Emily Nenni Releases Music Video for ‘In the Mornin” Before Hitting the Road with Kelsey Waldon

Emily Nenni has been honing her singing and songwriting craft in Nashville clubs for years. Additionally, she has released a pair of EPs and one full-length album. She introduced herself with the aptly-titled full-length Hell of a Woman in 2017. Then, she teamed up with Teddy & The Rough Riders for I Owe You Nothin’ in 2019. The next year, Nenni came back with her Long Game EP. Now, two years later, she’s getting ready to release her label debut On the Ranch via New West/Normaltown Records. On the Ranch drops November 4th. Today, she released a new music video and will be kicking off her tour supporting Kelsey Waldon tonight.
Guitar World Magazine

The inside story of Matt Bellamy’s vision for Manson Guitar Works

Co-owner Adrian Ashton takes us inside one of the most thrilling gear collaborations between artist and luthier, and explains how the Muse frontman drives innovation at the company he co-owns. The roots of Manson Guitar Works go all the way back to the ’60s, when Andy Manson decided to build...
