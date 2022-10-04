The Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) doesn’t just want to fish sustainably – it wants to be at the forefront of sustainability globally. Speaking with SeafoodSource during Seafood Expo Asia – which ran from 14 to 16 September, 2022, at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre – representatives of Papua New Guinea’s Fishing Industry Association (FIA) said the country is aiming to go above and beyond Marine Stewardship Council requirements in its tuna fishery, and add MSC certification to other fisheries soon – including mud crab, lobsters, and tilapia.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO