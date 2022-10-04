Read full article on original website
More than 450 Fulton County inmates sleeping on floor amid overcrowding woes
Another inmate has been stabbed at the Fulton County jail just days after Sheriff Patrick Labat warned Atlanta city leaders that lives are in danger. Labat is advocating for some Fulton County inmates to be moved to beds leased at the mostly empty Atlanta City Detention Center amid ongoing problems with overcrowding and staff shortages at the jail.
Spectators recording, posting video of street racing in Gwinnett County could possibly land in jail
Participating in and now even recording street racing could come with some stiff fines and penalties in Gwinnett County. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at the Gwinnett County Police Department discussing the goal to deter street racing and the large crowds that come to watch. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Man shot, killed in broad daylight in Atlanta neighborhood, police say
Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead inside a neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Officers say they were called to a home on Scottridge Drive NW just after 3 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
