Due to technological advancement, small businesses now can sell directly to consumers in a more effective manner. When it comes to marketing anything else, plenty of firms like Flipkart and Amazon set up to give direct-to-consumer services. Small company owners have been provided with the chance to set up their online shops through eCommerce. B2C models, in essence, eliminate the need for mediators such as Flipkart and Amazon, and other marketplaces by allowing businesses to sell directly to consumers. It can be challenging to select which company ideas are worth following in 2022 when so many choose from. To assist you in getting started, here is a list of small business ideas you can implement.

