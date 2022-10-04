Read full article on original website
Inflation Relief Checks: How To Get Your Payment for October
A number of individual U.S. states have taken it upon themselves to provide some household budget relief to residents still struggling with the enduring high costs of goods and gas due to inflation....
Project could add an hour or more to Atlanta commutes
LISTEN: Reducing five lanes to three on Atlanta's perimeter highway has the potential for "extreme delays" for local commuters and motorists going around Atlanta. GPB's Orlando Montoya spoke with Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul about possible effects. Motorists are preparing for what promises to be no ordinary Atlanta traffic jam...
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
PHOENIX — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should not...
False calls about active shooters at schools are up. Why?
When Emmi Conley first heard in September about a rash of hoax calls reporting active shooters in schools, she dismissed it. Conley, an extremism researcher who studies groups and people behind public displays of violence, said she found no indication that these calls were connected to fringe online spaces where these pranks often originate.
Raphael Warnock's childhood street in Savannah bears new name in his honor
The city of Savannah, Ga. held a dedication ceremony for “Raphael Warnock Way,” welcoming the U.S. Senator back to his childhood street. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. For Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Thursday morning marked a homecoming — complete with a marching band and cheerleaders from his alma mater of Sol C. Johnson High School in Savannah, Ga.
Hand-counting ballots may sound nice. It's actually less accurate and more expensive
Many Americans are unfamiliar with how elections are run. And in recent years, purveyors of false claims have taken advantage of that lack of knowledge to sow doubts about certain aspects of the voting process. In response, NPR's voting team is offering a series of explainers on some of these...
