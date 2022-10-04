ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers explosive play tracker through first 4 weeks of 2022

By Zach Kruse
By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Green Bay Packers have created 35 total explosive plays – defined here as a completed pass of at least 20 yards or a run of at least 10 yards – through four weeks of the 2022 season. The Packers rank tied for second in the NFL in explosive plays, according to tracking from Marcus Mosher.

Teams crave explosive plays on offense because they often create scoring opportunities.

“Typically, if you’re getting explosives, you have a much better chance at scoring points,” coach Matt LaFleur said before the 2020 season.

Every week from here on out, Packers Wire will provide detailed data of the Packers’ explosive plays in 2022:

Explosive play creators

Aaron Jones, 13

Allen Lazard, 4

Romeo Doubs, 4

AJ Dillon, 4

Randall Cobb, 3

Sammy Watkins, 2

Robert Tonyan, 2

Christian Watson, 2

Tyler Davis, 1

Passes of 20+ yards (17 total)

Sammy Watkins, 55-yard catch

Randall Cobb, 40-yard catch

Allen Lazard, 32-yard catch

Allen Lazard, 26-yard catch

Christian Watson, 25-yard catch

Allen Lazard, 24-yard catch

Randall Cobb, 24-yard catch

Sammy Watkins, 24-yard catch

Tyler Davis, 23-yard catch

Robert Tonyan, 23-yard catch

Romeo Doubs, 23-yard catch

Aaron Jones, 22-yard catch

Allen Lazard, 22-yard catch

Romeo Doubs, 21-yard catch

Randall Cobb, 20-yard catch

Romeo Doubs, 20-yard catch

Robert Tonyan, 20-yard catch (TD)

Runs of 10+ yards (18)

Aaron Jones, 36-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 29-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 20-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 18-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 17-yard rush

Christian Watson, 15-yard rush (TD)

Aaron Jones, 15-yard rush (TD)

AJ Dillon, 14-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 14-yard rush

AJ Dillon, 13-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 12-yard rush

AJ Dillon, 11-yard rush

AJ Dillon, 11-yard rush

Romeo Doubs, 11-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 10-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 10-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 10-yard rush

Aaron Jones, 10-yard rush

Passes of 20+ yards by game

Week 1, at MIN: 4

Week 2, vs. CHI: 4

Week 3, at TB: 4

Week 4, vs. NE: 5

Runs of 20+ yards by game

Week 1, at MIN: 5

Week 2, vs. CHI: 5

Week 3, at TB: 1

Week 4, vs. NE: 7

Opponent explosive plays (26 total)

Passes of 20+ yards: 12

Runs of 10+ yards: 14

Differential: +9 (35-26)

