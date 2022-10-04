ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

State
Ohio State
State
Washington State
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Iranian protesters hack State TV with images of supreme leader surrounded by flames

SULIMANIYAH, Iraq — Anti-government demonstrations erupted Saturday in several locations across Iran as the most sustained protests in years against a deeply entrenched theocracy entered their fourth week. At least two people were killed. Marchers chanted anti-government slogans and twirled headscarves in repudiation of coercive religious dress codes. In...
PROTESTS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become the next University of Florida president

A search committee for the University of Florida has recommended Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to serve as the next university president. "Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector," Rahul Patel, chair of the committee, said in a statement.
COLLEGES
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

The Biden administration increases efforts to fight student loan forgiveness scams

The Biden administration is increasing its efforts to fight scams that take advantage of borrowers applying for its expansive student loan forgiveness plan. In other news, the Biden administration is increasing efforts to fight scams targeting student loan borrowers. Fraud is flourishing while borrowers wait for more details on the administration's sweeping plans for student debt forgiveness. NPR's Meg Anderson reports.
POTUS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Filipino police kill 3 inmates in jail rampage after ex-senator was held hostage

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine police killed three detained militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

When your seatmate on the plane talks about the Fed, you know things aren't right

You know things are getting dicey in the economy when the phrase "Federal Reserve" enters daily conversation. Typically, the "Fed" is a pretty wonky and sleepy corner of America, known for shockingly dull press conferences. When economic sailing is smooth, there's not much news coming out of the central bank that is of even remote interest to people other than economists or journalists.
BUSINESS
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Latinos continue to be invisible in Hollywood and the media, a new report finds

Despite making up nearly 19 percent of the population, Latinos continue to be underrepresented or misrepresented in Hollywood, news and book publishing, according to a new report released by the Government Accountability Office. "Latinos are effectively excluded or sidelined from much of American media," says Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) chair...
SOCIETY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

PHOTOS: In this nomadic tribe in Iran, the women persevere despite hardships

No one knows exactly where the Bakhtiari people came from before settling in the Zagros Mountains. But over the past several thousand years, their roots have grown deep into this land — in what is now western and southwestern Iran — alongside the native oak trees that serve as a vital source of their sustenance. In the face of modern forces, they're standing their ground.
MIDDLE EAST
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A U.S. special envoy responds to Iran on nuclear talks, protests over a woman's death

A U.S. envoy can't talk to Iran – but NPR did, and told him what they said. Here's a mediated conversation. Robert Malley, President Biden's special envoy to Iran, has yet to negotiate directly with Iranians during a year and a half on the job. Iran's government refused to meet directly with their American counterparts as they negotiate the U.S. return to a nuclear agreement between the two countries; instead, they talk through intermediaries.
ADVOCACY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

