seafoodsource.com
Måsøval, NRS latest to cancel capacity acquisitions over Norway's salmon tax proposal
Trondheim, Norway-headquartered salmon-farming companies Måsøval AS and Norway Royal Salmon (NRS) are the latest aquaculture companies to cancel planned acquisitions of additional production capacity following the Norwegian government's proposal introducing an additional 40 percent resource tax on salmon farmers. Additionally, NRS has notified Oslo Børs that it has...
seafoodsource.com
Record prices drive Norwegian seafood exports beyond NOK 100 billion mark
Norway exported NOK 109 billion (USD 10.3 billion, EUR 10.5 billion) worth of fisheries and aquaculture products to overseas markets in the first nine months of 2022, up 29 percent by value, or NOK 24.3 billion (USD 2.3 billion, EUR 2.3 billion) compared with the corresponding period of 2021. Norway...
seafoodsource.com
Oman inviting bids for aquaculture projects
Oman has announced a new round of requests for bids for the development of aquaculture projects across the country, in line with its long-term plans to its develop aquaculture sector. Oman's Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries Wealth, with the support of the World Bank and the United Nations’ Food and...
seafoodsource.com
Salmones Aysén facing USD 11.5 million fine over 2019 fish escape
Salmones Aysén is facing a fine of up to CLP 10.8 billion (USD 11.5 million, EUR 11.7 million) for a September 2019 fish escape Chile’s Superintendency of the Environment (SMA) said was caused by the company's negligence. SMA filed charges against Salmones Aysén for "noncompliance with the conditions,...
seafoodsource.com
Downward trend continues for US shrimp imports
The United States imported less shrimp year-over-year in August 2022, continuing a developing trend. The U.S. imported 157.4 million pounds, or 71,388 metric tons (MT) of shrimp in August, down from 196.8 million pounds (89,260 MT) in August 2021. The U.S. imported 148.9 million pounds (67,557 MT), of shrimp in July 2022, down from 167.7 million pounds (76,080 MT) in July 2021, and 76,848 MT of shrimp in June 2022, nearly level with the 76,784 MT it imported in June 2021 ...
seafoodsource.com
SAGE, WSI partnering to host Gender Equality Dialogues in 2023
On 4 October at the Global Seafood Alliance (GOAL) conference in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A., Seafood and Gender Equality (SAGE) Founder Julie Kuchepatov announced new the launch of a Gender Equity Dialogues program for the seafood industry. SAGE, founded in 2020, is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Portland, Oregon, U.S.A., working...
seafoodsource.com
Seafood industry to play critical role in feeding growing population as climate change hits harder
The world's human population is expected to surpass 10 billion by 2050. How to feed that many people, especially as the effects of global warming continue to worsen, was the subject of a 5 October panel at the Global Seafood Alliance’s 2022 GOAL conference in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A. University...
seafoodsource.com
Latin American Summit for Fisheries and Aquaculture starts 12 October
The Latin American Summit for Fisheries and Aquaculture Sustainability will take place 12 to 14 October in Puerto Varas, Chile. The summit is organized by the Mexican Council for the Promotion of Fishery and Aquaculture Products (COMEPESCA) and the National Fisheries Society of Chile (SONAPESCA), the country’s largest fishing guild.
seafoodsource.com
Facing shortages, Thailand to import shrimp from India, Ecuador
Shrimp output in Thailand is expected to fall by half from its peak this year due to disease issues. In response, in August 2022, the Thai government unveiled a plan to import about 10,000 MT of shrimp from Ecuador and India to ease pressure caused by a domestic shortage of product.
seafoodsource.com
Susan Farquharson gives preview of GOAL 2023's event in Saint John, Canada
Atlantic Canada Fish Farmers Executive Director Susan Farquharson concluded the 2022 Global Seafood Alliance GOAL conference in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A. on Thursday, 6 October, by giving a taste of what the 2023 location of the conference, to be held in Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, has in store for attendees.
seafoodsource.com
Papua New Guinea striving to be at forefront of seafood sustainability movement
The Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea (PNG) doesn’t just want to fish sustainably – it wants to be at the forefront of sustainability globally. Speaking with SeafoodSource during Seafood Expo Asia – which ran from 14 to 16 September, 2022, at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre – representatives of Papua New Guinea’s Fishing Industry Association (FIA) said the country is aiming to go above and beyond Marine Stewardship Council requirements in its tuna fishery, and add MSC certification to other fisheries soon – including mud crab, lobsters, and tilapia.
seafoodsource.com
Winners of F3 Challenge announced at GOAL
The winners of the Future of Fish Feed Challenge: Carnivore Edition contest were announced 5 October at the Global Seafood Alliance 2022 GOAL conference in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A. Three animal feed manufacturers, Star Milling Co, Empagran, and Jiangsu Fuhai Biotech Co., each won USD 100,000 (EUR 101,000) for creating and...
