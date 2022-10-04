ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

COMIC: How foraging restored my relationship with food

This comic, illustrated by LA Johnson, is inspired by an interview from TED Radio Hour's episode The Food Connection. For forager Alexis Nikole Nelson, who has a very popular TikTok (@alexisnikole) with over 4 million followers, there's something soul-nourishing about connecting with your food. Her videos are all about her foraging adventures — finding cool plants, teaching people all about them and then using them to cook amazingly delicious dishes. And after dealing with an eating disorder and cultural stigma, she found that foraging was the way to fall back in love with food.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Real-world problems are no match for this new crop of Latina superheroes

In the multiverse of superheroes, some comic book and graphic novel creators are using Latina characters to challenge real-life issues. New Yorker Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez created La Borinqueña, a Puerto Rican superhero who crusades for issues affecting the Caribbean island-- including climate change, economic displacement, renewable energy and Black Lives Matter.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Personifying a country ideal, Loretta Lynn tackled sexism through a complicated lens

Loretta Lynn is often credited with saying: "You either have to be first, great or different." In the history of country music, Lynn was the greatest. As a singer, songwriter and commercial artist who savvily crafted her persona as someone who exuded a rural, blue collar authenticity, no one else has better personified country music. What made Lynn exceptional was not how she was the first woman in country music to sing outspoken material about women's issues, or that she presented herself differently in the context of country music, but that she best exemplified common, even cliched definitions of what it means to be an empowered woman in the genre.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Latinos continue to be invisible in Hollywood and the media, a new report finds

Despite making up nearly 19 percent of the population, Latinos continue to be underrepresented or misrepresented in Hollywood, news and book publishing, according to a new report released by the Government Accountability Office. "Latinos are effectively excluded or sidelined from much of American media," says Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) chair...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

