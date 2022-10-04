Read full article on original website
Celeste Ng makes the case for art as a weapon against oppression in her new novel
Celeste Ng's Our Missing Hearts is not exactly dystopian or alternate history, as many events described in her latest novel have in fact happened, or are thinly disguised versions of real-life tragedies. "The Crisis," for example, is a worldwide economic breakdown allegedly caused by China's market manipulation, and is clearly...
COMIC: How foraging restored my relationship with food
This comic, illustrated by LA Johnson, is inspired by an interview from TED Radio Hour's episode The Food Connection. For forager Alexis Nikole Nelson, who has a very popular TikTok (@alexisnikole) with over 4 million followers, there's something soul-nourishing about connecting with your food. Her videos are all about her foraging adventures — finding cool plants, teaching people all about them and then using them to cook amazingly delicious dishes. And after dealing with an eating disorder and cultural stigma, she found that foraging was the way to fall back in love with food.
Real-world problems are no match for this new crop of Latina superheroes
In the multiverse of superheroes, some comic book and graphic novel creators are using Latina characters to challenge real-life issues. New Yorker Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez created La Borinqueña, a Puerto Rican superhero who crusades for issues affecting the Caribbean island-- including climate change, economic displacement, renewable energy and Black Lives Matter.
What's making us happy: A guide to your weekend reading, listening and viewing
This week, the Hocus Pocus cottage is now taking Airbnb guests, the Easter Island statues were damaged in a man-made fire, and the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge paid off. Here's what the NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour crew was paying attention to — and what you should check out this weekend.
Personifying a country ideal, Loretta Lynn tackled sexism through a complicated lens
Loretta Lynn is often credited with saying: "You either have to be first, great or different." In the history of country music, Lynn was the greatest. As a singer, songwriter and commercial artist who savvily crafted her persona as someone who exuded a rural, blue collar authenticity, no one else has better personified country music. What made Lynn exceptional was not how she was the first woman in country music to sing outspoken material about women's issues, or that she presented herself differently in the context of country music, but that she best exemplified common, even cliched definitions of what it means to be an empowered woman in the genre.
Arthur the Aardvark returns with a new podcast. His headphones are still on wrong
The PBS Kids' TV show Arthur may have ended but the aardvark has more to say. That's why later this month, the beloved cartoon character is launching The Arthur Podcast. The show will revisit tales from the former TV series as well as narrate new stories about school, friendships and family.
Kate Beaton's new graphic memoir is about the dark type of job you take for money
There are jobs you take because you might find them fulfilling, or they're a stepping stone to a career you see for yourself. And then there are jobs you take for the money. The new book, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands, is about the latter. It's from Kate...
Latinos continue to be invisible in Hollywood and the media, a new report finds
Despite making up nearly 19 percent of the population, Latinos continue to be underrepresented or misrepresented in Hollywood, news and book publishing, according to a new report released by the Government Accountability Office. "Latinos are effectively excluded or sidelined from much of American media," says Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) chair...
