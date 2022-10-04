Read full article on original website
Florida officials are scrambling to limit Hurricane Ian's impact on the election
Election officials in Florida say they are going to meet Thursday's deadline to mail ballots to voters for this year's midterm elections, despite the widespread flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week. However, in hard-hit areas, in-person voting remains the biggest concern. Tommy Doyle, the elections supervisor in...
Florida's property insurance market was already under stress. Ian could make it worse
Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week, the state's property insurance market was already in its own state of disaster. Homeowners in Florida pay the highest premiums in the country: nearly three times the national average, according to the Insurance Information Institute, an industry group. And Floridians' premiums are rising much faster – about 33% each year – than the typical American's annual increase of 9%.
GPB evening headlines for October 6, 2022
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker largely dodged reporters' questions after a campaign event in East Georgia. Georgia's strict anti-abortion law is at the center of another legal battle. Businesses are preparing for what state transportation officials are describing as no ordinary Atlanta traffic jam starting on Saturday. Tagged as:. GPB...
When flooding from Ian trapped one Florida town, an airboat navy came to the rescue
ARCADIA, Fla. — The devastation from the storm surge was 50 miles away on the coast, so Ana Aguilar thought she was fine. Still, she and her family passed the night a few miles away from home in the town of Arcadia, and then went back to look at their house on the other side of the Peace River the next day.
Battleground: Ballot Box | The road to November runs through Southwest Georgia
LISTEN: On this week's episode, we take a deep dive into Georgia's 2nd Congressional District race and its potential effect on the midterm election. —— There’s been a lot of attention on Georgia’s governor and Senate races, with millions of dollars pouring in to help determine the direction of the state and the country. But the most important race might involve who represents Southwest Georgia in Congress.
One Florida community built to weather hurricanes endured Ian with barely a scratch
BABCOCK RANCH, Florida — Like many others in southwest Florida, Mark Wilkerson seemingly gambled his life by choosing to shelter at home rather than evacuate when Hurricane Ian crashed ashore last week as a Category 4 storm. But it wasn't just luck that saved Wilkerson and his wife, Rhonda,...
Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
New report: Georgia 13th in nation for amount of toxic chemicals dumped in waterways
ATLANTA — Industrial facilities released more than 5 million pounds of toxic chemicals into Georgia’s waterways in 2020, putting Georgia in 13th place nationwide, according to a new report released by Environment Georgia. Georgia is also one of the top 10 states with the highest pollution loads for...
Georgia doctor testifies for White House reproductive access task force
Dr. Nisha Verma, of Georgia, left, listens as Dr. Kristin Lyerly, right, from Wisconsin, speaks during a meeting of the reproductive rights task force in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris also attended the meeting.
Donations jump for Georgia GOP's Kemp, Warnock stays strong
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sharply accelerated his fundraising over the summer, taking in $28.7 million for his campaign and an associated leadership committee in a three-month period. The Republican on Wednesday announced his fundraising numbers through Sept. 30 as he seeks to keep pace with the big amounts of cash...
A tiny fish that once caused an epic conservation fight is no longer under threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The snail darter, a tiny Southeastern fish that derailed a federal dam during an epic battle over Endangered Species Act protection in the 1970s, is no longer considered imperiled, officials announced Tuesday. The fish held up construction of the Tellico Dam in Tennessee for more than...
Political Rewind: Politico reports Walker's team knew about abortion allegations months prior
Republican leaders are rallying behind Walker, who would give them control of the Senate if he wins in November. LISTEN: Stephen Fowler on Republican support for Herschel Walker after the Daily Beast's story came out. Abrams focused on economic disparity between Black and white Georgians, Medicaid expansion, rural job opportunities,...
In Thomasville, two congressional candidates take different tacks on inflation
LISTEN: Democrats and Republicans are watching Southwest Georgia, where a congressional race could help decide who controls the U.S. House. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. —— Politics is polarizing these days, but Rep. Sanford Bishop has been a somewhat rare exception. The Democrat usually wins reelection by large margins with voters from both parties supporting his campaign.
Judge: Abortion law challenge will be heard before Election Day
LISTEN: A court will hear oral arguments in the new state constitutional challenge of Georgia’s strict abortion law later this month. At issue: whether the law violates the state constitution granting right of privacy. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— A court will hear oral arguments in the newstate constitutional...
Two Russians looking to avoid military service seek asylum after reaching Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska — Two Russians who said they fled the country to avoid compulsory military service have requested asylum in the U.S. after landing in a small boat on a remote Alaska island in the Bering Sea, Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office said Thursday. Karina Borger, a Murkowski...
2 groups plan to focus on carbon credits from urban forests
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought. A single irrigation district in California, along the Mexican border, takes more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada. It's under pressure to use less.
A Michigan judge drops felony charges against 7 people in Flint water scandal
A Michigan judge threw out felony charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. The dismissal was significant but not a complete surprise after the Michigan Supreme Court in June said a different judge acting as...
What's it take to go from mechanic to physician at 51? Patience, an Ohio doctor says
Carl Allamby's professional trajectory could be reduced to the plot of a feel-good movie. Skimming over the details, his is a story of a once-poor boy from the wrong side of Cleveland, who went from fixing cars to fixing people, from mechanic to medical doctor. And technically, all of that...
Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter until the end of the month to close their deal
A Delaware judge has set a deadline of October 28 for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to make good on his promise to buy Twitter. Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick postponed a high-stakes trial that was to start in a little more than a week. The billionaire and the social media company agree...
The man who wrote the Onion's Supreme Court brief takes parody very seriously
The long-running First Amendment case of an Ohio man is suddenly getting a lot of attention, thanks to the satirical news site The Onion. And that's not because it's been spoofed. It's because the publication has gotten involved directly, submitting a brief to the Supreme Court in defense of parody itself.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
