ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Florida's property insurance market was already under stress. Ian could make it worse

Even before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week, the state's property insurance market was already in its own state of disaster. Homeowners in Florida pay the highest premiums in the country: nearly three times the national average, according to the Insurance Information Institute, an industry group. And Floridians' premiums are rising much faster – about 33% each year – than the typical American's annual increase of 9%.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for October 6, 2022

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker largely dodged reporters' questions after a campaign event in East Georgia. Georgia's strict anti-abortion law is at the center of another legal battle. Businesses are preparing for what state transportation officials are describing as no ordinary Atlanta traffic jam starting on Saturday. Tagged as:. GPB...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Battleground: Ballot Box | The road to November runs through Southwest Georgia

LISTEN: On this week's episode, we take a deep dive into Georgia's 2nd Congressional District race and its potential effect on the midterm election. —— There’s been a lot of attention on Georgia’s governor and Senate races, with millions of dollars pouring in to help determine the direction of the state and the country. But the most important race might involve who represents Southwest Georgia in Congress.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Judge to hear abortion law challenge before election; Walker ad calls for grace

Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor in chief, Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jordan Fuchs, GOP political consultant and former deputy secretary of state of Georgia. Melita Easters, @melitaeasters, founder and director, Georgia WIN List. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County superior court judge decided to hear a case challenging Georgia's abortion law before the...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Barry
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
John Lindsay
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Ron Desantis
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Politico reports Walker's team knew about abortion allegations months prior

Republican leaders are rallying behind Walker, who would give them control of the Senate if he wins in November. LISTEN: Stephen Fowler on Republican support for Herschel Walker after the Daily Beast's story came out. Abrams focused on economic disparity between Black and white Georgians, Medicaid expansion, rural job opportunities,...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes#Cautionary Tale#Coastal Georgia#St Marys City Council#The Brunswick News
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

In Thomasville, two congressional candidates take different tacks on inflation

LISTEN: Democrats and Republicans are watching Southwest Georgia, where a congressional race could help decide who controls the U.S. House. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. —— Politics is polarizing these days, but Rep. Sanford Bishop has been a somewhat rare exception. The Democrat usually wins reelection by large margins with voters from both parties supporting his campaign.
THOMASVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
30K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy