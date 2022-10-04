Read full article on original website
Election officials worry about potential poll worker interference this November
America relies on hundreds of thousands of temporary workers to staff the polls during elections. But with misinformation running rampant in certain corners, officials worry some poll workers may try to interfere with the voting process this fall. "There is mounting concern that temporary election workers recruited and trained by...
Biden is taking executive action to pardon simple federal marijuana convictions
President Biden is going to pardon people convicted for simple marijuana possession under federal law or D.C. statute — and will review whether pot should still be classified as a Schedule 1 drug. Transcript. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. President Biden announced today he is pardoning thousands of people convicted...
Appeals court ruling allows Arizona abortions to restart
PHOENIX — Abortions can take place again in Arizona, at least for now, after an appeals court on Friday blocked enforcement of a pre-statehood law that almost entirely criminalized the procedure. The three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals agreed with Planned Parenthood that a judge should not...
How Loretta Lynn, country music and a rural Republican tide changed U.S. politics
Millions mourned the passing of country music legend Loretta Lynn, who died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, with obituaries and tributes recalling her songs, her voice, her authenticity and her charm. There was relatively little mention of her politics. Some stories were written recalling the feminist impact of...
Ben Sasse is the sole finalist to become the next University of Florida president
A search committee for the University of Florida has recommended Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., to serve as the next university president. "Ben brings intellectual curiosity, a belief in the power and potential of American universities, and an unmatched track record of leadership spanning higher education, government and the private sector," Rahul Patel, chair of the committee, said in a statement.
Raphael Warnock's childhood street in Savannah bears new name in his honor
The city of Savannah, Ga. held a dedication ceremony for “Raphael Warnock Way,” welcoming the U.S. Senator back to his childhood street. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. For Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, Thursday morning marked a homecoming — complete with a marching band and cheerleaders from his alma mater of Sol C. Johnson High School in Savannah, Ga.
Hand-counting ballots may sound nice. It's actually less accurate and more expensive
Many Americans are unfamiliar with how elections are run. And in recent years, purveyors of false claims have taken advantage of that lack of knowledge to sow doubts about certain aspects of the voting process. In response, NPR's voting team is offering a series of explainers on some of these...
