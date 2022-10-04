Packers open as big favorites over Giants for Week 5 in London

In an international battle of 3-1 teams, the Green Bay Packers are currently viewed as the clear betting favorites over the New York Giants for Week 5 in London.

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites as of Tuesday morning, per Tipico Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 41.5 points.

Other sportsbooks have the Packers as high as 9.5-point favorites, likely due to the quarterback injuries (Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor) currently facing the Giants.

It’s certainly possible the line at Tipico will rise in favor of the Packers sooner rather than later.

Matt LaFleur’s team has won three straight games, while the Giants are one of the early-season surprises at 3-1.

The Packers and Giants will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Last week, Green Bay failed to cover the spread as a 9.5-point favorite over the New England Patriots at home, needing a field goal in overtime to escape with a win over third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe.

Overall, the Packers are 2-2 against the spread this season, while the Giants are 3-1.