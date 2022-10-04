ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scarborough, ME

Teachers Now Get the Special Hookup at Binga's in Windham, Maine

Here's a not-so-spoiler alert: Teachers get hosed. Yes, they get summers off and 3 weeks of vacation during the school year, as well as national holidays off, which is a perk. But considering they deal with some bratty kids that don't listen and cause trouble, work long days with the responsibility of helping to educate the future of the world, and do it for peanuts of a salary -- seems like a fair exchange.
WATCH: Maine Police Successfully Rescue a Raccoon From Drowning

It's always both sad and heartwarming to see videos of people rescuing animals in need. On one hand, it's sad to see any animal that has gotten itself into a dangerous or life-threatening situation. At the same time, it's relieving when the story has a happy ending thanks to kind citizens or local authorities who step in to save the day.
Saco, Maine, Mom and Two Kids Found Safe — UPDATE

5:05 p.m. UPDATE: Maine State Police said the children are safe and their mother was found in Massachusetts. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New Jersey. Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, were taken by their...
"The Tater Report" Is A Portland, Maine Treasure

The best thing on the internet coming out of Maine right now could very well be "The Tater Report." This incredible social feed is the genius of the Portland Parks and Recreation Department and a man named TATER. Tater is Keith Forest, a Parks and Rec employee who has worked for the city for 20 years. His Tater Report videos have been viewed by thousands around the world!
A Brand New Chipotle Restaurant Could Open in Waterville, Maine

It wasn't that long ago that the Chipotle location in Augusta closed. After employees rallied to unionize over the summer, officials decided to close the location altogether at the beginning of summer. Chipotle Maine locations. Even with the closing of the Augusta location, Maine isn't exactly hurting for Chipotle locations,...
Love Mexican Food? Margaritas Restaurant Coming Soon to Brunswick, Maine

Mexican food is my favorite of all time! Who doesn't love munching on chips and salsa and a cheesy gooey quesadilla, and washing it down with a margarita on the rocks with salt? In the words of Luke Bryan, "now that's my kind of night!" Of course, I love a place that serves up authentic Mexican cuisine, but as far as chain restaurants go, Margaritas puts out a pretty fantastic product.
Watch This Short Film of the 4-H Club Showing Off Their Cattle at the Fryeburg Fair in 1938

Did you know that the Fryeburg Fair is Maine's largest agricultural fair, and the second largest in all of New England? It didn't start out that way during its humble beginnings in 1851 with just a few farmers getting together to show off what they had from the harvest. According to the official Freyburg Fair website, William Walker of Lovell won $3 for the best acre of corn and William Spring of Brownfield earned $1 for the best seed wheat.
$7.8M Fairytale Property in Meredith, New Hampshire, is a 'Resort-Like Retreat'

Who doesn't love peeking inside million-dollar homes?. Even if you're like this writer and are nowhere close to having the dough for it, it's always fascinating to see how the other half lives. Whether it's a fancy interior, best of the best appliances, or extra amenities that reduce the reasons you'd ever have to leave (we're talking bowling alleys, arcades, theaters, spas, and more), it's always interesting to see the grandiosity of these homes. For some of these properties, their appeal lies not only in the overall elegance, but the architectural aesthetic. Enter Eventyr Lodge, an exquisite Meredith, New Hampshire, home on Lake Winnipesaukee that was recently listed by Kara Chase with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains/Laconia.
The Top Ten Fair Foods Waiting For You at The Fryeburg Fair

When fall gets here there are three things that Mainers look forward to. Leaves changing color, New England Patriots football, and the Freyburg Fair. There are so many great things about the Fryeburg Fair, but when it comes right down to it, I believe that what people look most forward to is all the food there is to eat. From sit-down restaurants, local vendors, and traditional fair food, there's a lot to choose from at the Fryeburg Fair if you have an appetite.
Dead and Company Will Play Legendary Fenway Park on Its Final Tour

The end is near for one of the most popular touring bands. Dead & Company announced the dates for its upcoming tour, which will be its last. The band, which includes three long-time Grateful Dead members, Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart, announced that 2023 would be the band's final tour. Now that the dates are out, Dead Heads and rock fans across the land can see where they may have an opportunity to see the legends perform.
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

