Read full article on original website
Related
seafoodsource.com
BlueNalu says it “cracked the code” to profitability in cell-cultured seafood production
San Diego, California, U.S.A.-based BlueNalu is planning to build a large-scale facility to scale up its cell-cultured seafood production. The company has “cracked the code to significant profitability” and that the new facility will be critical to its projection of 75 percent gross margins once it is completed and online. That estimate is based on the company’s premium product and market focus and new technologies it has developed that reduce operating and capital costs ...
seafoodsource.com
Downward trend continues for US shrimp imports
The United States imported less shrimp year-over-year in August 2022, continuing a developing trend. The U.S. imported 157.4 million pounds, or 71,388 metric tons (MT) of shrimp in August, down from 196.8 million pounds (89,260 MT) in August 2021. The U.S. imported 148.9 million pounds (67,557 MT), of shrimp in July 2022, down from 167.7 million pounds (76,080 MT) in July 2021, and 76,848 MT of shrimp in June 2022, nearly level with the 76,784 MT it imported in June 2021 ...
seafoodsource.com
Seafood industry to play critical role in feeding growing population as climate change hits harder
The world's human population is expected to surpass 10 billion by 2050. How to feed that many people, especially as the effects of global warming continue to worsen, was the subject of a 5 October panel at the Global Seafood Alliance’s 2022 GOAL conference in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A. University...
seafoodsource.com
Salmones Aysén facing USD 11.5 million fine over 2019 fish escape
Salmones Aysén is facing a fine of up to CLP 10.8 billion (USD 11.5 million, EUR 11.7 million) for a September 2019 fish escape Chile’s Superintendency of the Environment (SMA) said was caused by the company's negligence. SMA filed charges against Salmones Aysén for "noncompliance with the conditions,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
seafoodsource.com
Atlantic Sea Farms launches new kelp-based veggie burgers
Biddeford, Maine, U.S.A-based Atlantic Sea Farms has launched two new "sea-veggie" burgers made from regeneratively-grown sea kelp. The new burgers were launched on 3 October and are available for retail and distributor purchasing. The company announced that the products will also make an appearance at the Philadelphia Natural Products Expo East, according to NOSH. The frozen kelp-based burger products are being offered in two flavors: basil pesto and ginger sesame. They are created from all…
seafoodsource.com
Latin American Summit for Fisheries and Aquaculture starts 12 October
The Latin American Summit for Fisheries and Aquaculture Sustainability will take place 12 to 14 October in Puerto Varas, Chile. The summit is organized by the Mexican Council for the Promotion of Fishery and Aquaculture Products (COMEPESCA) and the National Fisheries Society of Chile (SONAPESCA), the country’s largest fishing guild.
seafoodsource.com
Winners of F3 Challenge announced at GOAL
The winners of the Future of Fish Feed Challenge: Carnivore Edition contest were announced 5 October at the Global Seafood Alliance 2022 GOAL conference in Seattle, Washington, U.S.A. Three animal feed manufacturers, Star Milling Co, Empagran, and Jiangsu Fuhai Biotech Co., each won USD 100,000 (EUR 101,000) for creating and...
Comments / 0