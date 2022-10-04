San Diego, California, U.S.A.-based BlueNalu is planning to build a large-scale facility to scale up its cell-cultured seafood production. The company has “cracked the code to significant profitability” and that the new facility will be critical to its projection of 75 percent gross margins once it is completed and online. That estimate is based on the company’s premium product and market focus and new technologies it has developed that reduce operating and capital costs ...

