Elections

Colbert Grills Pelosi for Believing Democrats Will Hold the House: ‘The Polls Still Aren’t Reflecting What You’re Saying’ (Video)

By Benjamin Lindsay
TheWrap
TheWrap
 2 days ago
Guest
2d ago

When we take it this time there will be no giving it back. The last two years has proven democrats only care about ruining this country and robbing it blind in the process.

Tawnya Pearce
2d ago

Her time is UP! Along with the rest of the democrats. They have run this country into the ground and made us a laugh stock. Not to mention countries are now thinking we are weak and trying to come for us. Time to show them we are NOT going to lay down and take this BS anymore

Guest
1d ago

No one in the world should be voting for a democrat…look at the world mess caused by them!?! My god,people wake up..they have destroyed your childrens and grandchildren lives…looks around…. Just don’t vote if you are a democrat..plain and simple……

Daily Mail

Majority of Americans believe Trump's MAGA movement IS a threat to democracy, new poll suggests after Biden's divisive 'soul of the nation speech'

A majority of Americans believe Donald Trump's Make America Great Again movement is a threat to US democracy, a new poll suggests on Thursday. A two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll taken on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week shows that US voters are as divided as ever - and that both Trump and President Joe Biden's efforts to connect with them are falling short.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheWrap

TheWrap

