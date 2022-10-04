Read full article on original website
Andrade El Idolo Sent Home After Backstage Altercation With Sammy Guevara Before AEW Dynamite
Andrade El Idolo was already frustrated with AEW prior to his scheduled mask versus career match on Rampage this week. Tony Khan called off the match after El Idolo and Sammy Guevara got into a brawl, and one of them was sent home. Guevara and El Idolo reportedly got in...
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Charlotte Flair Off WWE Television Due To Personal Reasons
Charlotte Flair’s last match was an I Quit Match against Ronda Rousey. Flair lost the match and the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey. This was the last time that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared on WWE television. The reason for her absence from WWE TV given...
Ric Flair Punched Mick Foley Backstage After Refusing Handshake
WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Both Ric Flair and Mick Foley have so many stories to share and many of them are simply bizarre,...
Chris Jericho Addresses The Crowd After AEW Dynamite Goes Off The Air
Chris Jericho is a veteran in the pro wrestling business. Jericho has competed in numerous companies all over the world in his career, which has spanned more than 30 years. Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW television since he debuted back in 2019. Many fans agree that AEW would not have survived had Le Champion not carried the company on his back for the first few months.
Bayley Teases Return To WWE NXT
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. The Role Model was away for well over a year after suffering an ACL injury while...
Tony Khan Asked About CM Punk, Bray Wyatt, Cody Rhodes, MJF, WWE Changes and More
AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke with Ariel Helwani for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Khan spoke about the future of the company, as well as several other topics, including some of the developments that have taken place in the ongoing conflict with WWE and MJF.
WWE Heavily Criticized For Ronda Rousey’s Current Booking
Ronda Rousey made her return as a babyface during the Royal Rumble and remained that way for a long time, especially throughout her feud with Charlotte Flair. However, fans haven’t really been into her current character much at all. Rousey failed to win back the SmackDown Women’s Champion from...
Liv Morgan Discovered She’s A Masochist Before WWE Extreme Rules
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. After becoming the Smackdown Women’s Champion, things have been going in a certain direction for Morgan. The former Riott Squad member retained her title against Ronda Rousey at...
Liv Morgan Narrowly Escaped Injury Before WWE Extreme Rules
SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan is set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules in an Extreme Rules match. The much-hyped bout has fans buzzing about who will walk out of Extreme Rules as the SmackDown Women’s Champion. However, the match wouldn’t be taking place...
Becky Lynch Rocking Longer Hair Amid WWE Television Absence
Becky Lynch has remained one of the top attractions of WWE television for the past few years now. The Man has also been part of numerous historic moments over the past few years. Big TIme Becks was last seen at WWE SummerSlam, where she challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW...
WWE Announcer Done With The Company
NXT – Vic Joseph, Booker T. Fans may have noticed that Jimmy Smith is not listed as part of the commentary team and Smith confirmed on Twittter that he is done with WWE. Smith was originally brought in as a replacement for Adnan Virk in May of 2021, but it seems that his stint with the company is over.
Bruce Prichard Wants Vince McMahon To Induct Him Into WWE Hall of Fame
WWE executive Bruce Prichard has seen a lot in the company, even being in the room during historic moments. Obviously, his name deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction, but he has an interesting choice of who he wants to do the induction honors. Prichard recently disclosed that he would...
Bayley Trolls Young Fan Who Brought A Sign For Her To WWE RAW
Bayley is most definitely one of the most established female wrestlers in all of WWE. She is a record-breaking Smackdown Women’s Champion and can be both a babyface and heel with effortless ease. Bayley recently trolled a young fan who brought a sign for he to WWE RAW. A...
AEW Star Reportedly Trying To Get Fired
For days now fans have been talking about Sammy Guevara and Andrade El Idolo trading shots on social media, and it was reported that Andrade was sent home following a backstage altercation with Sammy at this week’s TV tapings on Wednesday night. Dave Meltzer recently addressed the situation on...
Mae Young Gave Kurt Angle Explicit Instructions Before Famous Segment
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has not returned to pro wrestling since his release and is unlikely to ever will. He is certainly one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever graced the squared circle. The Olympic Hero has competed against the best of the best that the...
WWE Adds Multiple Gimmick Matches To NXT Halloween Havoc
WWE will present the third annual Halloween Havoc special event from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on October 22, 2022. The company added multiple gimmick matches to the event during NXT tonight. Grayson Waller hosted The Grayson Waller Effect talk show with Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade as his...
Bray Wyatt Updates Cryptic Twitter Bio Ahead Of Rumored WWE Return
Bray Wyatt’s social media activity has been minimal since he parted ways with WWE in 2021. Wyatt’s recent social media posts have been cryptic, to say the least, and his latest activity on Twitter might just be a major tease about his WWE return. The real-life Windham Rotunda...
AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Reportedly On The Outs With AAA Promotion
It isn’t going well. AEW has been around for a few years now and the company has done rather well in its limited existence. The company has a devoted following and new stars continue to join the ranks. However, there are always going to be some problems for the wrestlers either in front of or behind the camera. That is the case for a current AEW star, but it isn’t in AEW itself.
Bandido Agrees To Sign AEW Contract
Bandido impressed people throughout his career and it’s one of the reasons why AEW had him compete against Chris Jericho on Dynamite last week. He had a solid match against Jericho in the main event. Despite his loss, Bandido certainly made sure fans realized his worth. The former ROH...
