GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- John Tavares has not been ruled out for the Toronto Maple Leafs season opener Oct. 12, but the chances appear to be diminishing. Tavares, who is Maple Leafs captain, is working his way back from an oblique injury suffered during a 4-1 preseason win against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. The 32-year-old center skated on his own prior to practice at Gravenhurst Centennial Centre on Wednesday, prompting Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe to be asked if Tavares might be available for the season opener at the Montreal Canadiens.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO