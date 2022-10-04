Read full article on original website
High School Football Scores 10/7
Broken Bow moved to 5-2 and 3-0 in district play on Friday night with a 27-7 win over Minden at Mark Russell Field. The Indians put together a 92 yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half scoring on a 19 yard touchdown run by Eli Coble with 30 seconds left in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. Broken Bow then opened the second half with an onside kick which they recovered then put together a 49 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 14 yard touchdown run by Eli Coble to go up 21-0. Coble would score again on the opening play of the 4th quarter with a 30 yard touchdown run to put Bow up 27-0. Minden would score late to make the final score 27-7. Broken Bow’s other score came on a 14 yard touchdown run by Connor Wells in the first half. The Indians will travel to face Class C2 top five ranked Ord next Friday. Ord improved to 6-1 Friday night with a 41-21 win over Kearney Catholic.
Kentucky residents still waiting for help months after devastating flooding
Whitesburg, Kentucky — As Florida begins its long recovery from Hurricane Ian, Kentucky residents understand what the state is going through. More than two months ago, heavy rains resulted in Kentucky’s worst flooding disaster in decades — and many communities are still waiting for help, prompting calls for more action at the federal level.
Fate of abortion access in N.C. could hinge on November election
In the last few months, North Carolina has become a haven for abortion access in the south. It is one of the few states in the region that has not restricted it since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. Abortion is legal in North Carolina up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Liz Cheney urges Arizona voters to reject two GOP candidates
Washington — Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Wednesday during an appearance in Arizona that if she lived in the state, she would vote for the Democratic candidates for governor and secretary of state on the ballot in November, and urged voters there to reject the Republican nominees.
Pie contest champion crowned at Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway Barn
Pictured (left to right) are judges Dianne Anderson, Judy Fehringer, and Wyatt Lamborn with 2022 winner Peggy Walters. BROKEN BOW- The big red barn just east of Broken Bow was filled with the smell of delicious pie on Thursday afternoon thanks to several area baking artists. Fifteen pies were entered as a part of the 2022 Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway Barn Pie Contest.
