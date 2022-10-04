Broken Bow moved to 5-2 and 3-0 in district play on Friday night with a 27-7 win over Minden at Mark Russell Field. The Indians put together a 92 yard touchdown drive at the end of the first half scoring on a 19 yard touchdown run by Eli Coble with 30 seconds left in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into halftime. Broken Bow then opened the second half with an onside kick which they recovered then put together a 49 yard touchdown drive capped off by a 14 yard touchdown run by Eli Coble to go up 21-0. Coble would score again on the opening play of the 4th quarter with a 30 yard touchdown run to put Bow up 27-0. Minden would score late to make the final score 27-7. Broken Bow’s other score came on a 14 yard touchdown run by Connor Wells in the first half. The Indians will travel to face Class C2 top five ranked Ord next Friday. Ord improved to 6-1 Friday night with a 41-21 win over Kearney Catholic.

