FREDERICK, Md. – In her final State of the County Address, Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner touted a long list of accomplishments achieved during the county’s first-ever administration as a charter government. From standing up a new form of government, to creating a shared community vision through Livable Frederick, the eight years of Executive Gardner’s tenure have delivered opportunity, prosperity, and a good life for the people of Frederick County.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO