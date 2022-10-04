Adler Planetarium offering 'Field Trip Days' 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Starting Tuesday, the Adler Planetarium has new hours for the general public.

The planetarium is now open Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday is the start of "Field Trip Days." Every Tuesday and Thursday until mid-May the planetarium is closed to the general public to give school groups exclusive access for field trips.

On Wednesdays, the public can go from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. for "Adler After Dark."

This is free for all Illinois residents.