ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Adler Planetarium offering 'Field Trip Days'

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x40At_0iLWfmd500

Adler Planetarium offering 'Field Trip Days' 00:29

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Starting Tuesday, the Adler Planetarium has new hours for the general public.

The planetarium is now open Friday through Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday is the start of "Field Trip Days." Every Tuesday and Thursday until mid-May the planetarium is closed to the general public to give school groups exclusive access for field trips.

On Wednesdays, the public can go from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. for "Adler After Dark."

This is free for all Illinois residents.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Marathon runners may notice some course changes this year

CHICAGO (CBS) – Let the stretching and carbo-loading begin.Chicago Marathon runners are lacing up and getting ready to head out for their big race on Sunday.Bib-pickup began on Thursday for a run that CBS 2's Lauren Victory learned will look different this year in more ways than one.Organizers said they're always making tweaks to the course. One of the big changes this year includes participants running down Wentworth, all the way until 33rd Street. Racers are cutting east and heading down 26th street to Michigan Avenue.Previously, cruising down Wentworth took runners along the Dan Ryan. They'd pass under viaducts in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Rochester reaches $12M settlement for Daniel Prude's kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — City officials agreed to pay $12 million to the children of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago who died after police held him down until he stopped breathing after encountering him running naked through the snowy streets of Rochester, New York.A federal judge approved the settlement in a court document filed Thursday. Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said in a statement that the agreement was "the best decision" for the city."It would have cost taxpayers even more to litigate, and would have placed a painful toll on our community," said Evans, who wasn't in office when...
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Chicago

A Look Back At The 1978 Chicago Marathon

Take a trip back 44 years for CBS 2's coverage of the Chicago Marathon (then known as the Mayor Daley Marathon). Cyndy Brucato has a preview of the race, and Jeannie Morris and Roger Field anchor CBS 2's coverage for the big day.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
CBS Chicago

Eight people cast into water after three boats flip over on Lake Michigan in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- Eight people ended up in the water Thursday evening after three boats capsized on Lake Michigan offshore from Evanston.Several people had to be rescued, after the boats flipped over on a breakwater in the lake at Dempster Street. Others got to shore on their own.The Evanston Fire Department said the boats capsized following a "sudden change in weather and lake conditions."Everyone has been accounted for and all are okay.Investigators believe they may have been part of a sailing club.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Tyson Foods to move corporate offices in Chicago and Downers Grove to Arkansas

CHICAOG (CBS) -- Tyson Foods will relocate around 1,000 corporate positions from the Chicago area as well as South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.One of the world's largest meat producers said Wednesday that corporate staff at its Chicago and Downers Grove, Illinois, locations and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will begin relocating early next year.The consolidation of corporate offices is intended to allow for closer collaboration and no layoffs will accompany the shift, the company said. Tyson plans to expand and remodel its headquarters in Kansas.The parent company of Jimmy Dean and Ball Park products employs about 137,000...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City of Chicago launches news mediation pilot program to handle police misconduct complaints

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The City of Chicago now has a mediation program between the community and Chicago police to handle select police misconduct complaints.The goal is to provide a faster resolution to the process.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will screen complaints and refer eligible cases to the center for conflict resolution for mediation, and then close cases after successful mediation.The pilot program will run through the end of March 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Field Trips
CBS Chicago

Tortugas Run Club aims to make inclusive environment for slower runners

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This weekend, thousands of runners from around the world will lace up their sneakers for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. Running clubs across the city have been picking up the pace and training for weeks in anticipation of the big race. One running club in particular has exploded in popularity, even getting the attention of Nike. The run club "Tortugas" – which means turtle in Spanish – has been meeting every Sunday in the Pilsen neighborhood's Harrison Park since last summer.Tortugas founder David Ruiz said the run club started with a membership of just one, and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Crews replacing lights at Wrigley Field with LED components

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Cubs have two games left in the season, but they won't finish up 2022 at Wrigley Field.That's giving crews a chance to working on lights at the ballpark.WBBM Newsradio said workers began replacing lights with LED components. The replacements will provide more light while using less electricity. It's going to take five weeks to finish. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Get ready for a temp drop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Breezy and cool this evening with scattered rain as a cold front continues to push to the south of the area. According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, temperatures will be in the 50s this evening, then fall to the low to mid 40s overnight. A strong north wind Friday will allow for lake effect showers, especially in the morning. Isolated showers and partly sunny skies are expected in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s, but it'll feel colder thanks to a strong north wind gusting above 20 miles per hour.Cold Friday night will a light freeze likely for the suburbs. Lows in Chicago will be in the upper 30s with a clearing sky.Breezy, sunny and cool for Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. A chilly start on Sunday for the Chicago Marathon. Low 40s in the morning, with wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday afternoon with be milder in the mid 60s with increasing cloud cover.TONIGHT: Scattered rain, breezy and cooler. Low 45°FRIDAY: Morning showers likely, then isolated showers and partly sunny in the afternoon. A breezy north wind and chilly. High 54°SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 57°
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Department holding another round of in-person exams

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Police Department is holding another round of in-person exams starting two weeks from today. The test will be given at all City Colleges on October 20, 21 and 22.Anyone ages 21 to 39 are eligible to take the exam, which begins the process of becoming a Chicago police officer.If you register in advance, you will get a study guide, but you can also register in-person. You can register here. For morning sessions, doors open at 8 a.m. and close at 8:30 a.m. For afternoon sessions, doors open t 1:30 p.m. and close at 2 p.m.Below are the following...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago voted Best Big City by Conde Nast Traveler

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago was voted the Best Big City in the U.S. again by Conde Nast Traveler. This is the 6th time Chicago has been named this title. Nearly 240,000 readers weighed in for Conde Nast's readers choice awards. They have selected Chicago as the Best Big City in the U.S. every year since 2017.No other city has won the title more than three times in a row in the award's 35 year history.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family to donate organs of Josiah Brown, 3-year-old who drowned in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The family of Josiah Brown, the 3-year-old boy who drowned off Navy Pier, will be donating the boy's organs.Josiah's father, Dantrell, posted on Instagram that Josiah's heart will be going to a 2-year-old in Canada.A funeral was held for Josiah on Wednesday.Prosecutors said Josiah's aunt pushed him into Lake Michigan last month.The aunt, Victoria Moreno of Des Plaines, originally was charged with attempted murder, after prosecutors said she was seen on surveillance video pushing  Josiah into the lake on Sept. 19, and then standing by and doing nothing as he sank to the lake bottom off Chicago's Navy Pier,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dancing with the Giordano Stars: Dance competition to benefit CPS students

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Hollywood-style dance competition benefiting Chicago students takes the stage Thursday night at the Park West concert venue in Lincoln Park.Giordano Dance Chicago is hosting its 15th annual "Dancing with the Giordano Stars" event to raise money for the company's outreach program serving Chicago Public Schools. CBS 2's Ryan Baker will emcee the contest.Contestants will include business, civic, and community leaders; who will pair up with professional dancers.Dancer, choreographer, and director Joshua Blake Carter said it's a lot of pressure for contestants who have been rehearsing since June."They get to the event the night of, and they're...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Texas has spent more than $18 million sending migrants to Chicago, other sanctuary cities

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than a month after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began sending refugees from the U.S.-Mexico border to Chicago, we're getting an idea of how much all that costs. According to the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Lone Star State spent more than $18 million sending migrants to Chicago, Martha's Vineyard, and other sanctuary cities. The move includes a total of 12,000 people so far. More than 1,800 ended up in Cook County.Now Florida and Arizona are also sending migrants to other states, as part of a protest against the Biden administration's immigration policies.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Chicago

Public Building Commission of Chicago seeks to hire workers for several city projects

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Public Building Commission of Chicago is hiring people to help renovate community buildings.There's a community hiring event this afternoon from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Little Village Library, located at 2311 S. Kedzie Ave.The Public Building Commission is looking for workers to renovate several projects including the North Park Village Gym, the Juvenile Intervention and Support Center, the Pershing Road building, and the Lakeview Health Center.There are two more hiring events this month. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Chicago travels to Florida animal shelters, bringing back more than 50 pets

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, more than 100 deaths are now blamed on the storm.Rescuers are going door-to-door in Fort Myers, searching for survivors who may be trapped. Meanwhile, there is an effort under way to clear animal shelters to prepare for the possibility of an influx of abandoned pets. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, volunteers at PAWS Chicago were just back from the destruction Tuesday. After more than 12 hours on the highway, dogs and cats were finally able to stretch their legs in Chicago, their new home.More than 50 animals came to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
119K+
Followers
29K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy