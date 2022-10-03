Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027
The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
Biden visits New York IBM amid $20 billion investment
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will tout IBM Corp's (IBM.N) plans to invest $20 billion in New York over the next decade in development and manufacturing of semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
accesslifthandlers.com
Riwal may exit UK market
After thirteen years of activity in the UK, Riwal has announced that it is “actively” considering a plan to exit the UK market. The access rental specialist, which is present in 15 countries and has a total fleet of 20,000 MEWPs, telehandlers and forklifts said the plan would see it exit the market from 1 January 2023.
President Biden to announce $20B investment by IBM in Hudson Valley
President Joe Biden is ready to celebrate in the Hudson Valley today with the announcement of a new $20 billion investment by IBM.
gcaptain.com
Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping
Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth
WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
accesslifthandlers.com
SAIA University: Thriving & Inspiring in the Leadership Revolution
Former U.S. Army Special Forces commander and leadership expert, Sean Patton, unveils the new leadership paradigm that will separate thriving and withering businesses over the coming decades. Management is quickly becoming a commodity, while quality leadership is becoming the greatest competitive advantage in the modern business environment. Join Sean Patton...
salestechstar.com
Sabio Group to Support French Mobility Operator, Kisio, as It Takes First Steps on Digital Transformation Journey
Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France, taking its first steps in its digital transformation journey. Kisio selects Genesys Cloud as its new telephony system across 15 sites in France. • The strategic project is the first step in Kisio’s digital transformation journey...
accesslifthandlers.com
Online registration open for IRE and APEX
Online registration is now open for the APEX aerial platform Exhibition and the International Rental Exhibition (IRE) in Maastricht, The Netherlands on 6 to 8 June 2023. More than 200 suppliers of compact construction equipment, aerial platforms and rental IT solutions will showcase the latest battery powered equipment and tools, as well as digital technologies – such as telematics and software - that will help rental companies and contractors become sustainable and efficient.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Partner Adrian Jakibchuk Rejoins Littler in Toronto
TORONTO, CANADA—Littler, the world’s largest employment and labour law practice representing management, is pleased to announce that Adrian Jakibchuk has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Toronto office. Jakibchuk brings almost 20 years of experience in employment and labour law, guiding employers through all stages of...
World Screen News
Mercury Filmworks Taps CFO & COO
Canadian independent animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Julie Pandeya to the newly created dual role of chief finance officer and chief operating officer. Pandeya will oversee finance, business and legal, studio operations, talent management and production operations, working in concert with the leaders of each of division. Pandeya joins...
accesslifthandlers.com
Bauma 2022: Hinowa to display electric spider lift
Tracked platform manufacturer Hinowa will display its electric drive TeleCrawler TC22S spider lift at Bauma 2022, the manufacturer has confirmed. The lift, which is said to have been designed with an unrestricted working range in difficult terrain or in small spaces, is available with three power units: fully electric; bi-energy; or Kubota diesel engine coupled with a 220V electric motor.
accesslifthandlers.com
‘Live by ANSI standard’ urges IPAF’s Peter Douglas
IPAF CEO Peter Douglas used his speech at the ALH Conference to encourage the US aerial platform industry to “live by” the ANSI A.92 Safe Use standard even before it is officially adopted by OSHA. Speaking at the Access, Lift & Handlers Conference in Rosemont, Chicago on September...
salestechstar.com
SalesTechStar Interview with Ben Harper, Founder and CEO of Clarity Stack
Ben Harper, Founder and CEO of Clarity Stack talks about the need for sales intelligence in sales processes and how it can help sales people boost their overall ROI:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Ben, please tell us more about Clarity Stack and how its evolved over the years…. Clarity...
TechCrunch
Identity security platform Oort bags new cash to grow its product
Caulfield co-founded Oort after stints at Citi, Lockheed Martin and Cisco (hence Cisco’s involvement in the Series A), where he led their Boston-based product innovation team. Joined by Didi Dotan, the former chief architect of identity at EMC and director of identity services at Cisco, Caulfield set out to launch a service that could detect and respond to identity threats — e.g. social engineering, phishing and malware — at “enterprise scale.”
htrends.com
Creating Conscious Inclusion in Travel Marketing - By Jenn McCarthy
Travel brands are uniquely positioned to open the world to more people, including travelers of different gender identities, ages, abilities, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations to experience and connect with new cultures, ideas, and landscapes. And travelers are looking for travel brands to be more inclusive and representative, according to data from our Inclusive Travel Insights Report. Here are a few highlights on why inclusion and diversity are important in travel advertising, successful inclusive marketing examples, suggestions for how your brand can be more inclusive and how Expedia Group is committing to equitable travel.
techaiapp.com
Australia’s Telstra Telecom discloses data breach
Australia’s largest telecommunications company Telstra Corp Ltd disclosed a data breach through a third-party supplier, exposing employee data dating back to 2017. The company pointed out that its systems have not been breached and that the security breach impacted a third-party supplier that previously provided a now-obsolete Telstra employee rewards program.
hypebeast.com
INFINIT3.io Taps Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. for Charlie Grin Release
For the launch of its cultural hub and technology platform, INFINIT3.io, co-founded by Andy Chiu alongside a team of culture and consumer veterans, is now readying its inaugural collaborative release with Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. Tapping into the infinite possibilities to bridge physical and digital experiences, INFINIT3.io is developing consumer participation in the rapidly growing digital economy, providing a more familiar experience.
insideevs.com
Arrival Builds First Production Verification Van At UK Microfactory
Commercial EV startup Arrival has built the first production verification Van prototype at its Bicester microfactory in the UK. In a September 30 press release, Arrival said it produced the first Van in its microfactory using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components and a software defined factory.
salestechstar.com
Sendoso Opens European Fulfillment Center in Dublin
New facility strengthens Sendoso’s footprint in Europe, will create more seamless, enhanced customer experience for corporate gifting across the globe. Sendoso, the leader in delivering branded, B2B experiences through gifting, announced the opening of its new fulfillment center in Dublin, Ireland, furthering the company’s commitment to European customers and enhancing its foothold on the global market. The Dublin fulfillment center will ensure better distribution across European Union countries and, combined with its existing fulfillment center in the U.K. and its growing roster of local vendor partnerships, further expand Sendoso’s reach throughout Europe.
