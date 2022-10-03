ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Benzinga

Global Retail Automation Market Size Projected to Reach US$ 26+ Billion by 2027

The global retail automation market reached a value of US$ 15.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 26.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.59% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Retail Automation Market: Global Industry Trends,...
Reuters

Biden visits New York IBM amid $20 billion investment

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday will tout IBM Corp's (IBM.N) plans to invest $20 billion in New York over the next decade in development and manufacturing of semiconductors, mainframe technology, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
accesslifthandlers.com

Riwal may exit UK market

After thirteen years of activity in the UK, Riwal has announced that it is “actively” considering a plan to exit the UK market. The access rental specialist, which is present in 15 countries and has a total fleet of 20,000 MEWPs, telehandlers and forklifts said the plan would see it exit the market from 1 January 2023.
gcaptain.com

Ammonia Power Startup Amogy Looks to Norway’s Maritime Cluster for Push Into Shipping

Brooklyn, New York-based startup Amogy has opened up a new office in Norway with the goal of accelerating the commercialization of its ammonia-to-power technology within maritime shipping. Amogy, which was founded in 2020 by four MIT PhD alumni, is developing a scalable ammonia-powered, zero-emissions energy system tailored to the heavy-duty...
The Associated Press

GTM Adds Two Managing Directors as Firm Invests in Growth

WAYNE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Global Tax Management (GTM), the premier firm to focus exclusively on delivering corporate tax services, has welcomed two new managing directors as the firm continues to strategically invest in its growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005604/en/ Ross McKinney, Managing Director of International Tax Services, and Ron Shackelford, Managing Director of Tax Automation Services, have joined GTM as the firm continues to invest in growth. (Photo: Business Wire)
accesslifthandlers.com

SAIA University: Thriving & Inspiring in the Leadership Revolution

Former U.S. Army Special Forces commander and leadership expert, Sean Patton, unveils the new leadership paradigm that will separate thriving and withering businesses over the coming decades. Management is quickly becoming a commodity, while quality leadership is becoming the greatest competitive advantage in the modern business environment. Join Sean Patton...
accesslifthandlers.com

Online registration open for IRE and APEX

Online registration is now open for the APEX aerial platform Exhibition and the International Rental Exhibition (IRE) in Maastricht, The Netherlands on 6 to 8 June 2023. More than 200 suppliers of compact construction equipment, aerial platforms and rental IT solutions will showcase the latest battery powered equipment and tools, as well as digital technologies – such as telematics and software - that will help rental companies and contractors become sustainable and efficient.
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Partner Adrian Jakibchuk Rejoins Littler in Toronto

TORONTO, CANADA—Littler, the world’s largest employment and labour law practice representing management, is pleased to announce that Adrian Jakibchuk has rejoined the firm as a partner in its Toronto office. Jakibchuk brings almost 20 years of experience in employment and labour law, guiding employers through all stages of...
World Screen News

Mercury Filmworks Taps CFO & COO

Canadian independent animation studio Mercury Filmworks has appointed Julie Pandeya to the newly created dual role of chief finance officer and chief operating officer. Pandeya will oversee finance, business and legal, studio operations, talent management and production operations, working in concert with the leaders of each of division. Pandeya joins...
accesslifthandlers.com

Bauma 2022: Hinowa to display electric spider lift

Tracked platform manufacturer Hinowa will display its electric drive TeleCrawler TC22S spider lift at Bauma 2022, the manufacturer has confirmed. The lift, which is said to have been designed with an unrestricted working range in difficult terrain or in small spaces, is available with three power units: fully electric; bi-energy; or Kubota diesel engine coupled with a 220V electric motor.
accesslifthandlers.com

‘Live by ANSI standard’ urges IPAF’s Peter Douglas

IPAF CEO Peter Douglas used his speech at the ALH Conference to encourage the US aerial platform industry to “live by” the ANSI A.92 Safe Use standard even before it is officially adopted by OSHA. Speaking at the Access, Lift & Handlers Conference in Rosemont, Chicago on September...
salestechstar.com

SalesTechStar Interview with Ben Harper, Founder and CEO of Clarity Stack

Ben Harper, Founder and CEO of Clarity Stack talks about the need for sales intelligence in sales processes and how it can help sales people boost their overall ROI:. Welcome to this SalesTechStar chat Ben, please tell us more about Clarity Stack and how its evolved over the years…. Clarity...
TechCrunch

Identity security platform Oort bags new cash to grow its product

Caulfield co-founded Oort after stints at Citi, Lockheed Martin and Cisco (hence Cisco’s involvement in the Series A), where he led their Boston-based product innovation team. Joined by Didi Dotan, the former chief architect of identity at EMC and director of identity services at Cisco, Caulfield set out to launch a service that could detect and respond to identity threats — e.g. social engineering, phishing and malware — at “enterprise scale.”
htrends.com

Creating Conscious Inclusion in Travel Marketing - By Jenn McCarthy

Travel brands are uniquely positioned to open the world to more people, including travelers of different gender identities, ages, abilities, ethnicities, religions and sexual orientations to experience and connect with new cultures, ideas, and landscapes. And travelers are looking for travel brands to be more inclusive and representative, according to data from our Inclusive Travel Insights Report. Here are a few highlights on why inclusion and diversity are important in travel advertising, successful inclusive marketing examples, suggestions for how your brand can be more inclusive and how Expedia Group is committing to equitable travel.
techaiapp.com

Australia’s Telstra Telecom discloses data breach

Australia’s largest telecommunications company Telstra Corp Ltd disclosed a data breach through a third-party supplier, exposing employee data dating back to 2017. The company pointed out that its systems have not been breached and that the security breach impacted a third-party supplier that previously provided a now-obsolete Telstra employee rewards program.
hypebeast.com

INFINIT3.io Taps Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. for Charlie Grin Release

For the launch of its cultural hub and technology platform, INFINIT3.io, co-founded by Andy Chiu alongside a team of culture and consumer veterans, is now readying its inaugural collaborative release with Ron English and Garageworks Industries Ltd. Tapping into the infinite possibilities to bridge physical and digital experiences, INFINIT3.io is developing consumer participation in the rapidly growing digital economy, providing a more familiar experience.
insideevs.com

Arrival Builds First Production Verification Van At UK Microfactory

Commercial EV startup Arrival has built the first production verification Van prototype at its Bicester microfactory in the UK. In a September 30 press release, Arrival said it produced the first Van in its microfactory using in-house technologies, including composite materials, autonomous mobile robots, in-house components and a software defined factory.
salestechstar.com

Sendoso Opens European Fulfillment Center in Dublin

New facility strengthens Sendoso’s footprint in Europe, will create more seamless, enhanced customer experience for corporate gifting across the globe. Sendoso, the leader in delivering branded, B2B experiences through gifting, announced the opening of its new fulfillment center in Dublin, Ireland, furthering the company’s commitment to European customers and enhancing its foothold on the global market. The Dublin fulfillment center will ensure better distribution across European Union countries and, combined with its existing fulfillment center in the U.K. and its growing roster of local vendor partnerships, further expand Sendoso’s reach throughout Europe.
