Long Grove, IL

Truck hits historic Long Grove covered bridge, 42nd time in 2 years

By CBS Chicago Team
 2 days ago

Truck gets stuck under Long Grove covered bridge 00:32

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's happened again; another truck hit the historic covered bridge in northwest suburban Long Grove.

WBBM Newsradio reports a U-Haul box truck scraped the top of the bridge and got stuck Monday afternoon, blocking traffic for about an hour.

It's the 42nd time a driver has hit the bridge in the past two years.

Last week, a truck had major damage after running into the steel beam on the bridge . The beam was installed in 2020 to reinforce the structure after a serious crash.

Man stabbed during argument with woman on CTA Kedzie-Homan Blue Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man is stabbed on the CTA Blue Line platform at the Kedzie-Homan station Thursday morning.Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 26, was on the train platform, in the 500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, when he began arguing with a female suspect. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim in the right side of the chest before fleeing, police say. The victim was transported in fair condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital.No one is in custody.Area Four detectives are investigating. Police say on background the incident is domestic-related.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago, IL
