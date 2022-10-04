Read full article on original website
Related
ADDitude
ADHD Awareness Month Contest: Win an ADDitude Magazine Subscription!
What’s so great about ADHD Awareness Month? Among other things, it gives us the chance to shout from the mountaintops that ADHD is real and that people with ADHD — of all ages, genders, races, and backgrounds — are not broken or defective. They are incredible and inspiring humans living in a sometimes broken and often unappreciative world that would be so much better off celebrating (not shaming) their differences. So there.
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought was picked apart Thursday by a federal judge, who ruled that multiple provisions in a state law passed this year are unconstitutional. In a ruling that doesn’t take effect immediately, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby struck down key elements of the state’s hurried attempt to rewrite its handgun laws after the old ones were struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court in June. The state can’t ban people from carrying guns in New York City’s subway system or Times Square, the judge ruled, though he said it did have a right to exclude guns from certain other locations, including schools. Several of the state’s new licensing rules went too far, he wrote, including one that required applicants to be of “good moral character,” and another that made applicants turn over information about their social media accounts.
wonderbaby.org
Understanding Visual Stimming in Children with Autism
Visual stimming is one form of repetitive behavior that autistic children use to self-soothe. Not all types of visual stimming are socially unacceptable. There are several techniques you can try to help reduce visual stimming. Stimming is a term often associated with autism spectrum disorder and other sensory processing disorders....
KIDS・
sciencetimes.com
When is it Time to Seek Professional Behavioral Help?
Behavioral issues can wreak havoc on even the strongest family if they aren't handled in the right way. This can be especially true in the case of families where one or more children are on the autism spectrum. As much as we all wish that children came with their own personalized operation manuals at birth, they just don't. It is up to the parent to become acquainted with their child's unique personality and health traits and to develop their own operation manual as they travel along life's roads together. In the case of children who have behavioral issues, especially children on the spectrum, developing this manual can be more challenging than expected at times. If the proper steps are not taken by the parent at the right time, the child's behavioral issues will not improve but instead continue to worsen, which impacts not only the child's quality of life but that of the entire family. Starting behavior ABA therapy might be one way to stop the cycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AboutLawsuits.com
Acetaminophen Lawsuits Over Autism and ADHD Risks Centralized in Federal MDL
A panel of federal judges has decided to centralize acetaminophen autism and ADHD lawsuits being pursued by families throughout the U.S., consolidating the claims before one judge in New York for coordinated discovery and consolidated pretrial proceedings. Each of the claims raise similar allegations, indicating that the use of over-the-counter...
wonderbaby.org
Managing Difficult Behaviors in Children Who Are Blind and Autistic
Parents of children who are blind and autistic often face unique challenges when it comes to managing behavioral issues. Many traditional behavioral management techniques rely on visual supports, which can be ineffective or even counterproductive for a child who is blind. However, there are several strategies that can be effective with children who are blind and autistic.
For the first time, US task force proposes recommendation to screen for anxiety in adults
CNN — The US Preventive Services Task Force says for the first time that adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety, according to a draft recommendation posted on Tuesday. The USPSTF is a group of independent disease prevention and medical experts whose recommendations help guide...
Comments / 0