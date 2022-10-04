Behavioral issues can wreak havoc on even the strongest family if they aren't handled in the right way. This can be especially true in the case of families where one or more children are on the autism spectrum. As much as we all wish that children came with their own personalized operation manuals at birth, they just don't. It is up to the parent to become acquainted with their child's unique personality and health traits and to develop their own operation manual as they travel along life's roads together. In the case of children who have behavioral issues, especially children on the spectrum, developing this manual can be more challenging than expected at times. If the proper steps are not taken by the parent at the right time, the child's behavioral issues will not improve but instead continue to worsen, which impacts not only the child's quality of life but that of the entire family. Starting behavior ABA therapy might be one way to stop the cycle.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO