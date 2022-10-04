Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspect after body found under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 8 a.m. Sept. 30, an individual walked into the Shawnee County Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Police: Kan. couple had forgery documents, drugs and a gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges. Just before 3a.m. Oct. 4, police served a narcotics search warrant on a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 700 Block SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana,...
Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 6
Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Melvin Kane Jr., Improper stop or turn signal, Operate a motor vehicle...
Police free woman, arrest Kansas man after 5-hour standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a Kansas home. Just before 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance at a home in the 600 block of NW Grant Street, according to SGT Shawn Doiron. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was being held in the residence against her will by a man who was armed with knife.
3 Kansas girls dead after semi, van crash on Kansas Turnpike
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Three Kansas children died in an accident just after 9a.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Robert Hosey Russell, 70, Huntsville, Alabama, was southbound on Interstate 335, the Kansas Turnpike, just south of Topeka. The semi struck a 2018...
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation
WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
WIBW
Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
Wichita Eagle
Kansas deputy used a Taser on a handcuffed child. He still has his police license
A Kansas sheriff’s deputy who handcuffed, hogtied and used a Taser on a boy with autism in February can continue to work in law enforcement, according to a state licensing agency. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST) concluded Matthew Honas “used excessive force multiple times”...
UPDATE: Man barricades inside home, holds woman with ‘cutting instrument’
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home for several hours. Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Topeka Police Department was called out to a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of NW Grant Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man had barricaded himself inside of […]
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
🎥: Two car crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd Friday morning
Just after 9:00 am Friday morning, a two vehicle crash slowed traffic on Tuttle Creek Blvd, near Vista Drive-In. According to the Riley County Police Department, two Nissan Altimas were involved in the crash. Riley County EMS and Manhattan Fire Department responded to the scene as mutual aid. No one...
WIBW
Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway
JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
Riley County PD asks for community input with survey
RILEY COUNTY - A Community Survey is now available to provide feedback to the Riley County Police Department, including the public's opinion on reducing crime rates, and continuing to improve the quality of life for citizens of Riley County. The survey is available through December 31, 2022, and the results...
🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn
RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
WIBW
One day after bond reduced, Dana Chandler remains in Shawnee County Jail in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A day after her bond was reduced to $350,000 from $1 million, Dana Chandler on Friday remained in the Shawnee County Jail, where she has been held since May 2018. Chandler’s bond was reduced Thursday afternoon during a status hearing in Shawnee County District Court following...
KSN.com
Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
WATCH LIVE: Junction City Football hosts Manhattan High for homecoming match-up
Watch tonight's football game between the Junction City Blue Jays and the Manhattan High Indians click for livestream here:
