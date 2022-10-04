ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riley County, KS

Little Apple Post

Police arrest suspect after body found under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious death in Topeka have made an arrest. Just after 8 a.m. Sept. 30, an individual walked into the Shawnee County Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: Kan. couple had forgery documents, drugs and a gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple charges. Just before 3a.m. Oct. 4, police served a narcotics search warrant on a vehicle during a traffic stop in the 700 Block SW Fairlawn in Topeka, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith. Officers located methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, marijuana,...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Booking Photos Oct. 6

Recent Booking Activity for the Geary County Detention Center. All persons included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. Bonds have been posted. Bonds have been posted. Photos are unavailable. Melvin Kane Jr., Improper stop or turn signal, Operate a motor vehicle...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police free woman, arrest Kansas man after 5-hour standoff

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a standoff at a Kansas home. Just before 6p.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to a Domestic Disturbance at a home in the 600 block of NW Grant Street, according to SGT Shawn Doiron. Upon arrival, officers learned a woman was being held in the residence against her will by a man who was armed with knife.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff addresses “Blanket Man” situation

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins has addressed the “Blanket Man” situation, however, officials’ hands are tied. Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff Rob Hoskins says that as a Sheriff’s Office, sometimes the situations they are tasked to deal with do not come with a simple solution which can cause the public frustration.
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 finds meth during interstate traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Just before 8:30p.m. Sept. 30, a K9 deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Ford Taurus, with an expired temporary license plate, on Interstate 470 at SW 21st Street in Topeka, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Two arrested after meth found during Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in Manhattan after meth was found during a traffic stop. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that Kyle Pruyn Jr., 31, of Manhattan, and Mercedes Imlay, 21, of Grandview Plaza, were both arrested around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
WIBW

Tanker rollover causes closure of Kansas highway

JACKSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A tanker rollover near McPherson has caused the closure of a Kansas highway as crews upright the rig. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, emergency crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of U.S. Highway 56 between 7th and 8th Ave. in McPherson Co.
MCPHERSON, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County PD asks for community input with survey

RILEY COUNTY - A Community Survey is now available to provide feedback to the Riley County Police Department, including the public's opinion on reducing crime rates, and continuing to improve the quality of life for citizens of Riley County. The survey is available through December 31, 2022, and the results...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

🎥: Early morning fire on W 60th destroys barn

RILEY COUNTY - Around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, firefighters with Riley County Fire District #1 were called out to a structure fire in the 2700 block of West 60th Avenue, west of Manhattan. When crews arrived on scene, they found a large barn fully engulfed in fire. Fifteen volunteer firefighters...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Are there fentanyl cartels in Kansas?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Are there cartels in Kansas?. When Kansas Senator Roger Marshall appeared on 27 News earlier this week he asserted there were cartels in Shawnee County working “hand in glove” with cartels in Mexico flooding our markets with the highly-addictive drug fentanyl. Public Information Officer...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

