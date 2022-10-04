ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlene Lancer LMFT

How to Determine whether a Narcissist Can Really Love

distant couple (Affiliate links benefit author if a purchase is made)Takmeomeo. Anyone who’s loved a narcissist wonders, “Does he really love me?” “Does she appreciate me?” They’re torn between their love and their pain, between staying and leaving, but don't want to do either. Some swear they’re loved; others that they’re not. It’s confusing, because sometimes they experience caring companionship, only to be followed by demeaning behavior. Narcissists claim to love their family and partners, but do they?
ScienceAlert

Scientists Say They've Found The Most Effective Way to Soothe a Crying Baby

As any frustrated parent knows, there's no magic way to get a crying baby to calm, let alone fall asleep. But a small new study has now highlighted a simple method that may be more effective than others. According to the research, if you want to soothe a wailing infant, sitting down with them in your arms probably won't do the trick. This can often raise a baby's heart rate and make them even more fussy. Parents are better off taking their crying baby for a walk in their arms, the researchers say. This strategy often lowers a baby's heart rate and...
psychologytoday.com

Are Your Good Intentions Sabotaging Your Relationship?

Studies suggest that sacrificing doesn’t guarantee a boost in relationship satisfaction, and it often backfires. Part of the reason our sacrifice is not as beneficial as we may think is that our partner often isn’t even aware of our sacrifice. Relational sacrifices that were more challenging were negatively...
psychologytoday.com

Why People See Problems Where There Are None

The dissatisfaction we feel can be used as rocket fuel to make our lives better. If our ancestors had found perpetual bliss, they wouldn’t have created the inventions that make modern life possible. By challenging ourselves, we expand the boundaries of our comfort zone. Do you often experience a...
Psych Centra

The Psychology of Love

Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
psychologytoday.com

Lopsided Relationships: When Your Needs Always Come Last

Relationships require mutual give and take. Both people need to demonstrate empathy and care for each other. They need to show interest in each other’s goals and ideas, and a desire to meet each other’s needs whenever possible. Lopsided relationships lack this mutuality. One person consistently does all...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Three Women Shed Light On Why They Stayed in Unhappy Marriages

I recently talked with one of my closest friends who is struggling with the age-old question, “should I stay or should I go?” Although she isn’t happy in her marriage to her high-school sweetheart and hasn’t been since almost the very beginning, she doesn’t believe that she has to strength to walk away for numerous reasons.
psychologytoday.com

Grieving When No One Has Died

Loss can be related to death, but also loss occurs around situations which do not involve death. Non-death losses may have tangible or intangible aspects to these experiences. Broadening our understanding of grief and bereavement can help create more inclusive and compassionate communities. Many of us struggle to use the...
psychologytoday.com

Taking Responsibility for Your Emotions

Mindfulness can give you the presence of mind to take responsibility for the energy your emotions bring. When you interact with others in a reactive mode, you give up control to other people's words and actions. You have power over how you view situations, what information you seek about them,...
ADDitude

Generation AnXiety: Findings on ADHD & the Mental Health Crisis

Mood swings. Sleep disturbances. Deteriorating relationships. Worsening grades. Total lack of interest in recreational activities. These are among the troubling behaviors observed by more than half of caregivers since the start of the pandemic, according to a new ADDitude survey on the mental health of youth with ADHD. Our 1,187...
psychologytoday.com

What Is Love?

We all know love when we feel it, but how do we define it?. Love has been defined many different ways through the years. Some researchers think of love as feelings like intimacy and commitment, while others say it is a moment of connection. If I asked you to tell...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Having Compassion Towards A Narcissist Is Dangerous

When I was growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. My kindness stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
ADDitude

Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD

The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
Tyla

The truth behind leaving babies to ‘cry it out’

Sleep training is something every parent has discussed when their baby struggles to get some shut eye. Now, the truth behind the controversial 'cry it out' method has been revealed, with sleep researchers revealing whether or not it actually works. Leaving a baby to 'cry it out' – or sleep...
