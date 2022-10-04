As any frustrated parent knows, there's no magic way to get a crying baby to calm, let alone fall asleep. But a small new study has now highlighted a simple method that may be more effective than others. According to the research, if you want to soothe a wailing infant, sitting down with them in your arms probably won't do the trick. This can often raise a baby's heart rate and make them even more fussy. Parents are better off taking their crying baby for a walk in their arms, the researchers say. This strategy often lowers a baby's heart rate and...

24 DAYS AGO