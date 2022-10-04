Read full article on original website
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
Sugar Kingdom: Handpicked Donut Shops in Los AngelesThe Daily ScoopLos Angeles, CA
Historically, California defied the odds and became a beacon to the worldDevoLos Angeles, CA
L.A. landmarks will light up across the city in honor of Filipino American History MonthJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Peek Inside a 15th-Century Normandy Manor Brought Back to Vibrant Life
Buying a chateau in France requires an immense amount of patience. First, to close the deal—because there is almost always a complicated backstory....
Peek Inside Sasha Bikoff’s Serene Hamptons Retreat
The words Sasha Bikoff uses to describe her beachfront retreat in the Springs, a storied enclave of East Hampton, normally wouldn’t raise an eyebrow. “I wanted something reflective of a modern barn,” says the interior designer and New York native, adding, “something very pure, like a white church with a high-pitched roof.” But this is Sasha Bikoff we’re talking about. Since launching her firm in 2013, she has established herself as something of a decorating enfant terrible, flaunting a penchant for maximalist mischief in Upper East Side stairwells and Versace collaborations alike.
The Most Meaningful Piece In This Founder’s Home Is Her Roland Kiyola Piano
What makes a purchase "worth it"? The answer is different for everybody, so we're asking some of the coolest, most shopping-savvy people we...
The Mirror Wall Is In—Again
It's one of design's great tricks: Want to make a room feel more open and light-filled without removing a single wall? Just add...
Playful Whimsy Meets Midcentury-Modern Style Inside This 1960s Los Angeles Home
Sometimes the best client-designer relationships begin as friendships. Such was the case for creative craft influencer Amy Tangerine and architect Dan Brunn of DBA. “I met Dan’s sister back in the early 2000s at one of P. Diddy’s Fashion Week shows in New York,” recalls Amy. “Fast forward to years after I moved to LA, she brought Dan to one of my birthday parties. Since then, his aesthetic has been something I’ve admired and carefully watched evolve.” After years of mutual admiration and several how-do-we-work-together conversations, an opportunity finally presented itself in the form of Amy’s 1965 midcentury Los Angeles hilltop home.
Kim Kardashian Lists Ranch-Style Hidden Hills Home for $5.3 Million
Though Kim Kardashian famously lives in an uber-minimalist mansion with creamy white, modern interiors, that Axel Vervoordt-designed home is far from the only property she owns. The makeup mogul also has the Vincent Van Duysen-designed Calabasas condo she just put on the market for $3.5 million, the Palm Springs pad Tadao Ando is building for her, another vacation home in a secret location (Kengo Kuma is working on that home for her), and numerous additional Hidden Hills pads, one of which she just listed for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.
Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups
Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. And with everyone aspiring towards eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention. From a prefab tiny home that is a smart mobile unit to a Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic
There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
Mara Hoffman and West Elm Are Bringing the Outdoors Into Your Home
A lot has changed for Mara Hoffman in the 22 years since she started her eponymous clothing label, focused on sustainable materials and processes. For starters, she’s no longer hand-beading pieces “as a one-woman show in a tiny apartment above Curry in a Hurry” in New York City. Through all the creative change that comes with decades of artistic work, the natural world remains a steadfast inspiration. “I feel that everything I have ever designed or brought into creation has been informed by nature and my relationship to it,” she shares. So, naturally, when designing her latest collaboration with West Elm, a 22-piece home collection ranging from $19.50–$799, looking to the great outdoors was instinctual.
Farmhouse Fixer: Jordan Knight Is Joining Jonathan to Relocate an Entire Home
“You’re asking for trouble!” responds Jordan Knight when his brother Jonathan Knight announces his plan to relocate and renovate a family home during the upcoming Wednesday night episode of Farmhouse Fixer on HGTV. As it is to be expected, some frustration and setbacks ensue, but the project is ultimately a success, and the episode culminates in a tearjerker scene where they reflect on their five decades as brothers and New Kids on the Block bandmates.
Our Search for the Best Reading Chairs and Accent Seats
There are a few important criteria that a seat must meet to be considered the very best reading chair. For starters, it needs...
Step Inside Emma Chamberlain’s Deeply Personal Los Angeles Home
By the time Emma Chamberlain was old enough to vote, she was already a certifiable social media phenomenon. Venerable journals of the old...
AD Editors Share 15 of Their Favorite Hispanic- and Latinx-Owned Businesses
It's no secret we love a good shopping spree here at AD and Clever, and if we get to learn about innovative creators...
Athena Calderone’s New Line for Crate & Barrel Is an Instant Crowd-Pleaser
With more than 900,000 loyal Instagram followers, EyeSwoon sensation Athena Calderone could be forgiven for glazing over comments and DMs. But this design expert has been absorbing the wisdom of her online community, taking note of what generates the most excitement and which questions regularly pop up. That crowdsourced knowledge has guided her new Crate & Barrel collection, a dynamic encapsulation of her hit style. “People are always asking how they can get a specific look or piece,” says Calderone. “I’m excited to make designs that might otherwise be out of reach more accessible.”
Tour a Greenwich Village Townhouse Steeped in Old-School Elegance
Rule number one: Neutrals are always the safest choice when it comes to color schemes. Rule number two: Antiques have no place in 21st-century life. Rule number three: Fine fabrics should never be deployed in a house with children, however well behaved. Rule number four: Traditional elegance has nothing to do with the way we live now. But tell all that to real estate executive Samantha Rudin Earls and her husband, David Earls, cofounder of a private investment firm as well as Subject Matter, an organization that helps fund documentary films focused on social issues, and you’ll just get furrowed brows. Given the soigné good looks of their West Village town house, the effervescent young couple clearly did not get their generation’s denialist style memo.
How Millennials Killed the Guest Room
In lieu of a guest room, I’ve slept on air mattresses, sofas, sofa beds, and in other people’s beds—even on someone’s floor once, but we don’t talk about that! Adventurous? Not quite: I’ve simply been an occasional guest at friends’ places through the years. And while hospitality is never absent, the possibility of being offered to stay in that temporary room of one’s own, a guest room, seems as luxurious as it is improbable. It belongs in a category of aspirational interior design elements where I’d also place the idea of a pantry or a teacup set. As much as I fantasize about those, they are more fitting in my picture of an English cottage or a seaside second residence than in the reality of my 550-square-foot rental apartment in Berlin.
Bright Colors and Natural Light Bring This Portland Home to Life
A couple of things immediately stand out about Peter Spalding’s Portland home. First there’s the windows: An expansive, twelve-foot-long picture window in the living room transforms nearly an entire wall into a portal for natural light. Then there’s how color—and white—shine in that aforementioned light.
Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent's Design Tips For Cozying Up Your Living Room This Fall
How can you cozy up to stay warm and watch scary movies all season if your living room feels sterile or uninviting? These designers know just what you need!
A Barbie Dreamhouse Could Soon Be Yours With This Backdrop Paint Collab
If you learned anything as a child, you're probably aware that Barbie is a woman that will persevere against all odds. It's been...
Inside Harry Styles’s Chic Real Estate Portfolio
Harry Styles has come a long way from his humble beginnings in Worcestershire, England. In the decade since he and the rest of the One Direction lads made their debut on the international music scene, he’s gone from boy band member to one-man show, holding court at Madison Square Garden and rocking out alongside the likes of Stevie Nicks and Bruce Springsteen. Styles has also gotten into the A-list pastime of building up an impressive real estate portfolio, growing the number of places that he can call home at any given point during his world tours. As for his latest album, Harry’s House, the title was both inspired by Haruomi Hosono’s 1973 album Hosono House and the sensation of actually, well, being at his house.
