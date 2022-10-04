In lieu of a guest room, I’ve slept on air mattresses, sofas, sofa beds, and in other people’s beds—even on someone’s floor once, but we don’t talk about that! Adventurous? Not quite: I’ve simply been an occasional guest at friends’ places through the years. And while hospitality is never absent, the possibility of being offered to stay in that temporary room of one’s own, a guest room, seems as luxurious as it is improbable. It belongs in a category of aspirational interior design elements where I’d also place the idea of a pantry or a teacup set. As much as I fantasize about those, they are more fitting in my picture of an English cottage or a seaside second residence than in the reality of my 550-square-foot rental apartment in Berlin.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO