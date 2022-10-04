ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health Report: Trauma Haunts 82% of Adults with ADHD

The mental health of adults with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) garners a passing grade — but barely. In an exclusive ADDitude survey, 1,542 adults assigned their mental health status a rating of 2.27 out of 4 — a C-minus average. One contributing factor: Nearly three-quarters of respondents with ADHD also reported diagnoses of anxiety, depression, or both. This sky-high level of comorbidity is four to eight times greater than the national average.
Q: “How Do I Create a Homework Space My Teen Will Want to Use?”

Q: “You talk about how moving around the house helps students — especially those with ADHD and executive function weaknesses — study and get homework done. But my teen doesn’t want to move. She feels that doing her homework in one spot in the house will be less distracting and stressful. Now we need to set up a homework station for her, and I have no clue what that looks like or what we should include. Do you have any ideas?” — HRF.
