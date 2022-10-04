Today’s Planner: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cooler. High Temperature 53F. Winds, N 10-15 MPH. Temperatures this morning will be mainly in the low 40s, before warming up to the mid to upper 40s later this morning and into the early afternoon. Later today, skies will briefly turn mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO