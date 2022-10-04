ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caledonia, MN

news8000.com

Taste of Downtown helps local La Crosse restaurants

LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse residents got a special taste of local food and help a worthy cause. At The Taste of La Crosse, La Crosse residents got a special chance to try some local cuisine from 8 different restaurants. Guests also got the chance to enjoy live music, cocktails,...
LA CROSSE, WI
news8000.com

Tomah throws perfect flea-flicker in loss to Reedsburg

Tomah was hosting Reedsburg for an MVC Matchup. Despite the loss, Tom Hesse connected with Drew Brookman for a 59-yard flea-flicker.
TOMAH, WI
news8000.com

Central soars past Sparta, 42-14, in final home game of season

The Riverhawks jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime against Sparta as Central improved to 3-5 on the year with a 42-14 victory over the Spartans. The Riverhawks will clash with crosstown conference rival Logan next week.
SPARTA, WI
news8000.com

Bangor hands Luther first conference loss of the season

The Luther Knights put their unbeaten conference record on the line against Scenic Bluffs powerhouse Bangor. Bangor used a huge third quarter to get the win 34-28.
BANGOR, WI
news8000.com

Mixed Clouds & Sun with Cooler Temperatures Today -Derek Sibley

Today's Planner: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cooler. High Temperature 53F. Winds, N 10-15 MPH. Temperatures this morning will be mainly in the low 40s, before warming up to the mid to upper 40s later this morning and into the early afternoon. Later today, skies will briefly turn mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Holmen volleyball continues to roll in three-set sweep over Central

The Holmen volleyball team improved to 10-1 in MVC play on "Senior Night" as the Vikings completed a three-set sweep over conference foe Central on Thursday evening.
HOLMEN, WI
news8000.com

G-E-T gets fourth win of season as Redhawks roll past Westby, 34-12

The Redhawks got their fourth win of the season on Friday night as G-E-T rolled past Westby to improve its record to 4-4 on the season. The Redhawks will close out the regular season next week on the road in Arcadia.
WESTBY, WI

