Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
news8000.com
Taste of Downtown helps local La Crosse restaurants
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–La Crosse residents got a special taste of local food and help a worthy cause. At The Taste of La Crosse, La Crosse residents got a special chance to try some local cuisine from 8 different restaurants. Guests also got the chance to enjoy live music, cocktails,...
news8000.com
Tomah throws perfect flea-flicker in loss to Reedsburg
Tomah was hosting Reedsburg for an MVC Matchup. Despite the loss, Tom Hesse connected with Drew Brookman for a 59-yard flea-flicker. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Blair-Taylor spoils Cochrane-Fountain City undefeated season
Cochrane-Fountain City put its undefeated season on the line against Blair-Taylor. Blair-Taylor got the upset win 31-17. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Holmen wins fourth straight, hangs on at home in 17-14 victory over Logan
Holmen improved its record to 4-4 on the season with a 17-14 win over Logan on Friday night. After opening the season 0-4 the Vikings have won four straight games. Holmen wraps up the regular season next week in Reedsburg. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news8000.com
West Salem extends win streak to 7 games with win over Black River Falls
West Salem looked to stay undefeated in conference play as they hosted Black River Falls. West Salem got off to a fast start and got the win 41-0. They’ll face off against Aquinas in week 9 for the Coulee Conference Title. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
news8000.com
Central soars past Sparta, 42-14, in final home game of season
The Riverhawks jumped out to a 35-0 lead at halftime against Sparta as Central improved to 3-5 on the year with a 42-14 victory over the Spartans. The Riverhawks will clash with crosstown conference rival Logan next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL...
news8000.com
Bangor hands Luther first conference loss of the season
The Luther Knights put their unbeaten conference record on the line against Scenic Bluffs powerhouse Bangor. Bangor used a huge third quarter to get the win 34-28. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Mixed Clouds & Sun with Cooler Temperatures Today -Derek Sibley
Today’s Planner: Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Cooler. High Temperature 53F. Winds, N 10-15 MPH. Temperatures this morning will be mainly in the low 40s, before warming up to the mid to upper 40s later this morning and into the early afternoon. Later today, skies will briefly turn mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low 50s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
news8000.com
Holmen volleyball continues to roll in three-set sweep over Central
The Holmen volleyball team improved to 10-1 in MVC play on “Senior Night” as the Vikings completed a three-set sweep over conference foe Central on Thursday evening. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
Caledonia suffers first loss of season as Warriors come up short in Chatfield
The Warriors suffered their first loss of the season on Friday night as Caledonia came up short against conference powerhouse Chatfield, 19-6. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
news8000.com
G-E-T gets fourth win of season as Redhawks roll past Westby, 34-12
The Redhawks got their fourth win of the season on Friday night as G-E-T rolled past Westby to improve its record to 4-4 on the season. The Redhawks will close out the regular season next week on the road in Arcadia. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS...
Comments / 0