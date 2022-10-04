Read full article on original website
Student Senate to sponsor annual fall blood drive Oct. 18-19
Northwest’s Student Senate annually sponsors blood drives in collaboration with the Community Blood Center. (Photo by Todd Weddle/Northwest Missouri State University) Northwest Missouri State University’s Student Senate will sponsor its annual fall blood drive Oct. 18-19 in collaboration with the Community Blood Center. Northwest students, employees and community...
Wellness Services, My SSP providing additional mental health resources
In addition to the counseling services it offers on the Northwest campus, Wellness Services is now partnering with My Student Support Program (My SSP) to increase access to mental health resources for students. Northwest Missouri State University’s Wellness Services is now partnering with My Student Support Program (My SSP) to...
