Nuggets exercise Bones Hyland’s 2023-24 option

By Luke Adams
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 2 days ago
Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland (3) is expected to once again play a key role for the team. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Nuggets have picked up their team option on Bones Hyland for 2023-24, reports Mike Singer of The Denver Post (Twitter link). The move locks in Hyland’s $2,306,400 salary for his third NBA season.

The No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 draft, Hyland enjoyed a successful rookie season that saw him establish himself as a regular part of Denver’s backcourt rotation. The 22-year-old averaged 10.1 PPG, 2.8 APG, and 2.7 RPG in 69 appearances (19.0 MPG), with a shooting line of .403/.366/.856.

Even with Jamal Murray returning to action this season, Hyland is expected to once again play a key role for the Nuggets, who traded away point guard Monte Morris over the summer.

Denver’s next decision on Hyland – on his 2024-25 option – will be due next fall. Assuming that option is picked up, Hyland will become extension-eligible during the 2024 offseason and would be a restricted free agent in 2025 if he doesn’t sign an extension before then.

The Nuggets are also exercising their 2023/24 option on Zeke Nnaji. We’re tracking all of this year’s rookie scale team option decisions right here.

