All About Confidence: Walsh Sporti Collection Brings Fresh New Vibes to the Sport
Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh can add something new to their seemingly endless list of accomplishments: designing a swimsuit collection. Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh can add something new to their seemingly endless list of accomplishments: designing a swimsuit collection. The two sisters, both swimmers at UVA with swimming achievements...
Emma Weyant Talks Swimming Reset, Training Distance & More
Emma Weyant loves training and racing difficult practices and events. Is that her secret weapon? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner. Emma Weyant loves training and racing difficult practices and events. Is that her secret weapon?. LISTEN to...
After Standout Summer, 2023’s Bobby DiNunzio Switches Verbal from UVA to Florida
Bobby DiNunzio of TIDE Swimming, who represented the US at Junior Pan Pacs, has switched his verbal commitment to Florida.
Winter Juniors Qualifier Taylor Grimley Announces Verbal to Kentucky (2024)
Winter Juniors qualifier Taylor Grimley (2024) has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky's class of 2028.
McKeown, Simpson, McEvoy Head Up Queensland Prep Meet Entries
LCM (50m) The 2022 Queensland Preparation Meet is set for this weekend, with action kicking off at the Brisbane Aquatic Center Saturday, October 8th. The two-day affair is designed to provide qualification opportunities for swimmers leading up to the Queensland Championships which are slated for mid-December. Although some high-profile names...
FIU Sweeps Weekly American Athletic Conference Swim & Dive Awards
IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards. Chue won all three of her events in conference-leading times against Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 1 in Coral Gables, Fla. The sophomore swept the breaststroke events, including the 100 in 1:02.58 and the 200 in 2:16.31. Chue also won the 200 IM in 2:04.11. All three times rank in the top 15 in the country, with the 200 breast time ranking eighth and the 200 IM mark placing 10th.
Luka Gabrilo Talks Popovici, Thorpe, and Training Elite Athletes Across the Globe
Gabrilo discusses his current system of training 4 athletes from across the world (Sancehz, Seemanova, Glinta, Persson) to achieve at the highest level Current photo via Luka Gabrilo. We sat down with Luka Gabrilo, the head coach of Zenta Pro Swimming and high-performance consultant for Philippines Swimming. Gabrilo discusses his...
Junior Nationals Qualifier Caroline Chasser Commits to South Carolina (2023)
Chasser will join the backstroke and freestyle groups at South Carolina when she arrives on campus in the fall of 2023.
UNC Spoils Queens’ D1 Debut With Matching Victories
SCY (25 yards) The Tarheel men and women both claimed decisive victories over Queens University of Charlotte in their season-opening dual meet. This meet marked Queens’ debut as a Division I team, after capping off its time in Division II last year with a pair of national titles. UNC’s...
FAST Falcons Welcome New Head Swim Coach Allison Beebe
Ocala, FL – The FAST Falcons name Allison Beebe as Head Swim Coach at the elite Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) facility in Ocala, FL. As Head Coach, Beebe will lead the FAST Falcons club team at all competitive levels while coaching these swimmers to attain their personal best.
Commonwealth Games Champion Alys Thomas Retires Due To Wrist Injury
Says Welsh butterfly icon Alys Thomas, "My goal was to make Paris in 2024, but it was set out to me that my wrist was not in a good way." Archive photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2018 Commonwealth Games champion Alys Thomas of Wales has called time...
Five Reasons To Follow The 2022 Ironman World Championships In Hawaii
The Ironman World Championships are back in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii for the first time in 2019, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding the event. Archive photo via ROKA. Thursday, October 6, 2022 (women’s pro race) Saturday, October 8, 2022 (men’s pro race) Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Start Times: 6:30 am local...
FSU Swim & Dive to Open 2022-23 on the Road on Friday
The FSU men's and women's teams will start the season separately after Hurricane Ian forced the cancelation of Seminoles' season-opener. Stock photo via Jeremy Esbrandt/FSU Sports Information. Courtesy: FSU Athletics. Tallahassee, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian forced the postponement of the 2022-23 season opener, the Florida State swimming and diving...
“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Josie Connelly (2024) Verbals to Tennessee
BOTR sprinter Josie Connelly from the class of 2024 has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee.
Cal Pulls in Commitment from 2023 Honorable Mention Humberto Najera
3:47 400 IMer Humberto Najera from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, has announced his verbal commitment to Cal's class of 2027.
