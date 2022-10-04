IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards. Chue won all three of her events in conference-leading times against Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 1 in Coral Gables, Fla. The sophomore swept the breaststroke events, including the 100 in 1:02.58 and the 200 in 2:16.31. Chue also won the 200 IM in 2:04.11. All three times rank in the top 15 in the country, with the 200 breast time ranking eighth and the 200 IM mark placing 10th.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 2 DAYS AGO