swimswam.com

Emma Weyant Talks Swimming Reset, Training Distance & More

Emma Weyant loves training and racing difficult practices and events. Is that her secret weapon? Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Swimming podcast feature is courtesy of Champion’s Mojo, a SwimSwam partner. Emma Weyant loves training and racing difficult practices and events. Is that her secret weapon?. LISTEN to...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

After Standout Summer, 2023’s Bobby DiNunzio Switches Verbal from UVA to Florida

Bobby DiNunzio of TIDE Swimming, who represented the US at Junior Pan Pacs, has switched his verbal commitment to Florida. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
GAINESVILLE, FL
swimswam.com

Winter Juniors Qualifier Taylor Grimley Announces Verbal to Kentucky (2024)

Winter Juniors qualifier Taylor Grimley (2024) has verbally committed to the University of Kentucky's class of 2028. Current photo via Taylor Grimley. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
LEXINGTON, KY
Tracy Caulkins
Mel Stewart
swimswam.com

McKeown, Simpson, McEvoy Head Up Queensland Prep Meet Entries

LCM (50m) The 2022 Queensland Preparation Meet is set for this weekend, with action kicking off at the Brisbane Aquatic Center Saturday, October 8th. The two-day affair is designed to provide qualification opportunities for swimmers leading up to the Queensland Championships which are slated for mid-December. Although some high-profile names...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

FIU Sweeps Weekly American Athletic Conference Swim & Dive Awards

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards. Chue won all three of her events in conference-leading times against Miami (Fla.) on Oct. 1 in Coral Gables, Fla. The sophomore swept the breaststroke events, including the 100 in 1:02.58 and the 200 in 2:16.31. Chue also won the 200 IM in 2:04.11. All three times rank in the top 15 in the country, with the 200 breast time ranking eighth and the 200 IM mark placing 10th.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Luka Gabrilo Talks Popovici, Thorpe, and Training Elite Athletes Across the Globe

Gabrilo discusses his current system of training 4 athletes from across the world (Sancehz, Seemanova, Glinta, Persson) to achieve at the highest level Current photo via Luka Gabrilo. We sat down with Luka Gabrilo, the head coach of Zenta Pro Swimming and high-performance consultant for Philippines Swimming. Gabrilo discusses his...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Junior Nationals Qualifier Caroline Chasser Commits to South Carolina (2023)

Chasser will join the backstroke and freestyle groups at South Carolina when she arrives on campus in the fall of 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
SWIMMING & SURFING
#Competitive Swimming#Swimswam#Nashville Aquatic Club#Swimoutlet Com#Ncaa Team Title
swimswam.com

UNC Spoils Queens’ D1 Debut With Matching Victories

SCY (25 yards) The Tarheel men and women both claimed decisive victories over Queens University of Charlotte in their season-opening dual meet. This meet marked Queens’ debut as a Division I team, after capping off its time in Division II last year with a pair of national titles. UNC’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
swimswam.com

FAST Falcons Welcome New Head Swim Coach Allison Beebe

Ocala, FL – The FAST Falcons name Allison Beebe as Head Swim Coach at the elite Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) facility in Ocala, FL. As Head Coach, Beebe will lead the FAST Falcons club team at all competitive levels while coaching these swimmers to attain their personal best.
OCALA, FL
swimswam.com

Five Reasons To Follow The 2022 Ironman World Championships In Hawaii

The Ironman World Championships are back in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii for the first time in 2019, and there's plenty of buzz surrounding the event. Archive photo via ROKA. Thursday, October 6, 2022 (women’s pro race) Saturday, October 8, 2022 (men’s pro race) Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Start Times: 6:30 am local...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
swimswam.com

FSU Swim & Dive to Open 2022-23 on the Road on Friday

The FSU men's and women's teams will start the season separately after Hurricane Ian forced the cancelation of Seminoles' season-opener. Stock photo via Jeremy Esbrandt/FSU Sports Information. Courtesy: FSU Athletics. Tallahassee, Fla. – After Hurricane Ian forced the postponement of the 2022-23 season opener, the Florida State swimming and diving...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
swimswam.com

“Best of the Rest” Sprinter Josie Connelly (2024) Verbals to Tennessee

BOTR sprinter Josie Connelly from the class of 2024 has verbally committed to the University of Tennessee. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
KNOXVILLE, TN
swimswam.com

Cal Pulls in Commitment from 2023 Honorable Mention Humberto Najera

3:47 400 IMer Humberto Najera from Rancho Santa Margarita, California, has announced his verbal commitment to Cal's class of 2027. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA

