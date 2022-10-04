Read full article on original website
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
Downtown DeKalb 25TH Annual SpookTacular Event
Celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating in Downtown DeKalb for the 25th Annual Spooktacular! Invite your friends and family to put on their costumes and trick-or-treat at over 20 Downtown DeKalb businesses from 4-6PM on Thursday, October 27th. After trick-or-treating, the Egyptian Theatre will be offering a FREE movie showing of Hocus...
NIU STEM Fest Offers Fun Activities For All Ages
DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) – The 13th annual STEM festival will welcome visitors to Northern Illinois University’s central campus for activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math. STEM Fest 2022 runs from 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Activities include an obstacle course, a weather balloon...
Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois
Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
Sink Your Fangs Into Fun Some With Halloween Happenings In DeKalb!
Sink Your Fangs Into Fun Some With Halloween Happenings In DeKalb!. The DeKalb Park District staff have put their heads together to conjure some frightening fun to be enjoyed by all ages this Halloween season! Four Halloween-themed events are planned this October and November. Calling all witches and warlocks, ghouls,...
Bears Coach of the Week, High School All Star announcements close September
To close out the month of September, the Chicago Bears named Miles Osei of Elk Grove High School in Elk Grove Village their High School “Coach of the Week” for Week 5, and wide receiver Lynel Billups-Williams of Crete Monee High School of Crete as their “High School All-Star.”
Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego
Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
Chicago early voting begins as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey face off in heated debate
Early voting officially began in Chicago Friday, one day after Governor JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Baily squared off in their first televised debate
Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022
Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
Marist buys former Palos Heights sports complex for new facility
Marist High School has announced plans to expand its campus footprint to Palos Heights with the recent purchase of a former sports center in the village. Operated by the Marist Brothers on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Marist is a popular private Catholic preparatory high school located in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. It is known for its mission of preparing students for higher education and life.
Chicago suburb named one of the safest cities to trick-or-treat: study
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville is getting what some people would say is long overdue recognition. The city recently snagged the fourth spot in a list of the 100 best cities to live in. Now with Halloween approaching, it's been named fourth for safest place to trick or treat, according to...
Chicago's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Chicago, Illinois, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city.
My Best and Worst list for Illinois Italian Beef Sandwich
One of my favorite Chicago unique foods is the Italian beef sandwich. I have made a list of my favorite and not-so-favorite Chicago-style Italian beefs for 2022 that are located throughout Illinois.
Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found
FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits
Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.
It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
Harry Styles Chicago concert rescheduled after fans camp outside United Center to see show
Thursday's Harry Styles show has been rescheduled "out of an abundance of caution" due to a band/crew illness, the United Center tweeted.
Star Buds Becomes Illinois’ First Predominantly Black-Owned Licensed Cannabis Company
Illinois’ first predominately Black-owned craft grow house is open for business and providing licenses to social equity applicants. Rockford, Illinois welcomed the 2/3 Black-owned cannabis business, thanks to a partnership with Star Buds, an established weed company from Colorado. According to Black Cannabis Magazine the Illinois Department of Agriculture...
Huntley varsity football dominates the Homecoming game
The clock hits 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, as the Huntley High School varsity football team takes on Hampshire High School. The crowd was excited for week seven and the announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen. Huntley ended up winning 35-0 against the Hampshire Whip-Purs as the game...
