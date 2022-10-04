ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 7

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football results from around the Rockford area for Friday, October 7 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. Watch ‘Overtime’ for highlights and scores over-the-air every Friday night live at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Auburn 27 Belvidere 8Freeport 32 Jefferson 30Belvidere North 27 Hononegah […]
ROCKFORD, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Downtown DeKalb 25TH Annual SpookTacular Event

Celebrate Halloween by trick-or-treating in Downtown DeKalb for the 25th Annual Spooktacular! Invite your friends and family to put on their costumes and trick-or-treat at over 20 Downtown DeKalb businesses from 4-6PM on Thursday, October 27th. After trick-or-treating, the Egyptian Theatre will be offering a FREE movie showing of Hocus...
DEKALB, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

NIU STEM Fest Offers Fun Activities For All Ages

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) – The 13th annual STEM festival will welcome visitors to Northern Illinois University’s central campus for activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math. STEM Fest 2022 runs from 10 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. Activities include an obstacle course, a weather balloon...
DEKALB, IL
1440 WROK

Woo Hoo! New Raising Cane’s Location Opening This Month In Illinois

Goodbye PNC bank, hello Raising Cane's! After months have passed since PNC bank was demolished to make way for Raising Canes, the grand opening date is finally here. I was just having a debate at work about whether or not Raising Cane's has the best chicken fingers in Illinois. I've never tried them; the closest location is almost an hour away from me.
SHOREWOOD, IL
dekalbcountyonline.com

Sink Your Fangs Into Fun Some With Halloween Happenings In DeKalb!

Sink Your Fangs Into Fun Some With Halloween Happenings In DeKalb!. The DeKalb Park District staff have put their heads together to conjure some frightening fun to be enjoyed by all ages this Halloween season! Four Halloween-themed events are planned this October and November. Calling all witches and warlocks, ghouls,...
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

Music will be flowing on the streets of Oswego

Not exactly in the streets, but on the sidewalks of Oswego, there will be music playing downtown on Main Street soon. At this week’s Oswego Village Board meeting, Troy Parlier, village president, made the official announcement. So, the bigger question is what kind of music and who is the...
OSWEGO, IL
visitlakecounty.org

Trick or Treat Hours in Lake County 2022

Trick or treat! Dust off the candy bags and buckets. Snip off stray strands from the costumes. And most of all for the parents, wear a nice pair of sneakers for walking! These are the trick or treat hours in Lake County 2022. It’s that time when your youngsters go...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Marist buys former Palos Heights sports complex for new facility

Marist High School has announced plans to expand its campus footprint to Palos Heights with the recent purchase of a former sports center in the village. Operated by the Marist Brothers on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, Marist is a popular private Catholic preparatory high school located in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood. It is known for its mission of preparing students for higher education and life.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Blue the macaw, part of program at Homewood-Flossmoor High School for nearly 20 years, has been found

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- A beloved bird that went missing from a south suburban high school has been found, according to a Facebook post from the school. CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the macaw parrot known as Blue has been a fixture in the Homewood-Flossmoor High School community for 20 years, and has traveled the hallways with generations' worth of students.Blue's disappearance left a hole in students' hearts and faculty were eager to bring the beloved parrot home. "Blue is family, and we need Blue back," said Homewood-Flossmoor High School principal Dr. Clinton Alexander.Blue is part of the school's ZooBot zoology...
FLOSSMOOR, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
northernpublicradio.org

A rural Illinois high school was deactivated. A study asks those students if they're satisfied at their new school.

It’s rare for a school to deactivate. In Illinois, it’s only happened twice in the past decade. One of those cases was Paw Paw High School in rural Lee County. In 2018 -- by a narrow vote -- the community decided to shutter the high school. They moved their students to nearby Indian Creek High School, but still offer Kindergarten through 8th grade.
PAW PAW, IL
huntleyvoice.com

Huntley varsity football dominates the Homecoming game

The clock hits 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, as the Huntley High School varsity football team takes on Hampshire High School. The crowd was excited for week seven and the announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen. Huntley ended up winning 35-0 against the Hampshire Whip-Purs as the game...
HAMPSHIRE, IL

