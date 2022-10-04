Read full article on original website
nnbw.com
People: Ben Galles named executive vice president LOGIC Commercial Real Estate
Nevada-based LOGIC Commercial Real Estate has promoted Ben Galles to executive vice president. Galles brings more than 20 years of experience to LOGIC, specializing in multi-family investment sales, and continues to be a top-producing broker out of the Reno office. Galles has completed a high percentage of the total local...
nnbw.com
People: Brook Sweeting named senior relationship development manager serving the Nevada region for United Federal Credit Union
United Federal Credit Union has promoted Brook Sweeting to senior relationship development manager serving the Nevada region. As senior relationship development manager, Sweeting will be responsible for results-driven business development while promoting corporate member engagement, business and consumer membership and loan growth, and positive public relations. As part of this...
